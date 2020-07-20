Skip navigation
      Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

      Wolves 2 Palace 0

      Wolves2
      Daniel Podence41'
      Jonny68'
      Palace0
      Mon 20 Jul 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueMolineux Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      81'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      Yellow Card

      Traoré(37)
      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      off
      Diogo Jota(18)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Jonny(19)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Coady(16)
      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
      58'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      46'

      free kick won

      Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raúl Jiménez.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      41'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      23'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      18'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      14'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon23'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      64'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon23'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      34
      Martin Kelly
      35
      Sam Woods
      37
      Nya Kirby
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      41
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon72'

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      DF
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      65'
      19
      Jonny
      MF
      68'
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      2
      Matt Doherty
      MF
      10
      Daniel Podence
      S
      41'
      substitution icon72'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      S
      78'
      substitution icon81'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Bruno Jordão
      7
      Pedro Neto
      substitution icon81'
      17
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      18
      Diogo Jota
      substitution icon72'
      21
      John Ruddy
      27
      Romain Saïss
      29
      Rúben Vinagre
      49
      Maximilian Kilman
      59
      Oskar Buur
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      11
      7
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      5
      2
      Passes completed
      380
      314
      Free kicks
      14
      11
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Successful passes
      4853
      Scott Dann
      Scott Dann
      Duels won
      9
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      5
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Touches
      79
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      2
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      BHA
      0-0
      NEW
      SHU
      0-1
      EVE

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      81'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      Yellow Card

      Traoré(37)
      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      off
      Diogo Jota(18)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Jonny(19)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Coady(16)
      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
      58'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      46'

      free kick won

      Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raúl Jiménez.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      41'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      23'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      18'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      14'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.