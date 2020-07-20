Chat with Ambrose and video call mates to watch Palace's final game v Spurs
Wolves 2 Palace 0
Wolves2
Daniel Podence41'
Jonny68'
Palace0
- Schlupp positive about fitness levels after return to starting XI
- Watch key moments in Palace's Wolves clash for free
- 'Proud' Mitchell reveals feelings after his full Premier League debut
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
81'
Substitution
Adama
Traoré(37)off
Pedro Neto(7)on
80'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
Yellow Card
Traoré(37)
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
78'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
free kick won
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
72'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
72'
Substitution
Daniel Podence(10)off
Diogo Jota(18)on
71'
free kick won
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Jonny(19)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
65'
Yellow Card
Coady(16)
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'
free kick won
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
59'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
58'
free kick won
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
free kick won
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
free kick won
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
46'
free kick won
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raúl Jiménez.
45'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
41'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Daniel Podence(10)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
37'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
free kick won
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
23'
Substitution
Mamadou
Sakho(12)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
18'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
14'
free kick won
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
