      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 0 Palace 0

      Arsenal0
      Palace0
      Thu 14 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time
      Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      02:24

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Arsenal have early control of the ball, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going closest.
      • Palace begin to break forwards in numbers, as Christian Benteke shoots over from six-yards out.
      • James Tomkins’ header from Eberechi Eze’s free-kick cannons off the crossbar as Palace are inches from taking the lead.
      • Benteke’s header forces a wonder save from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
      • HT: Arsenal 0-0 Palace
      • Arsenal start the second-half with real purpose, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding going close in the opening exchanges.
      • Benteke’s header falls to James McArthur who can’t steer it home from close range.
      • FT: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

      As expected, the hosts saw much of the ball early on. Emile Smith-Rowe found space in behind but his cross found only the gloves of Vicente Guaita; Ainsley Maitland-Niles made several forays down the left but his delivery left something to be desired.

      On the break, Palace were quick to remind Arsenal of the threat they can pose coming forwards, with Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze firing over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

      Arsenal’s first shot on target came after 20 minutes, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut in and curled an effort towards the top corner. Guaita parried, before gathering at the second attempt.

      ARSCRY Townsend.jpg

      But Palace were growing into the game. Picking the ball up on the edge of the area, Zaha rounded one Arsenal defender and then another, preparing to shoot before Granit Xhaka’s desperate sliding challenge prevented what was a certain opening goal.

      Minutes later it was Benteke’s turn to give the hosts a scare, breaking forwards to latch onto Eze’s through ball; his shot was gathered by Bernd Leno.

      Zaha continued to prove a handful, but this time as he was brought down on the edge of the area the referee played the advantage. With space on the left, Tyrick Mitchell cut the ball back for Benteke six yards out, but the Belgian’s shot was too high.

      Five minutes before half-time Palace were inches from taking the lead, as Eze’s free-kick was met by James Tomkins ten-yards out. The defender’s header cannoned off the crossbar with Leno beaten.

      ARSCRY Benteke.jpg

      Palace kept coming, and were beginning to break forwards with real menace. Mitchell was provider once again from the left-hand side, picking out the head of Benteke, and only a stunning save from Leno kept the scores level.

      Somehow the sides went in at half-time goalless.

      Arsenal emerged after the break transformed, pressing higher and coming forwards at every opportunity. Hector Bellerin went close just 45 seconds after the restart, before Guaita had to be alert to smother Bukayo Saka as he advanced on goal. From the resulting corner, Rob Holding’s downward header flashed wide.

      ARSCRY 2.jpg

      There was no doubt that Arsenal were causing problems, and manager Mikel Arteta brought on Nicolas Pepe to bolster his attacking options.

      But Palace’s threat coming forwards was ever-present. Benteke did superbly to hold the ball up on halfway, firing a pass out wide to Zaha, whose early ball into the box was cut out as Benteke waited to tap home.

      From the corner Benteke’s header deflected goalwards off James McArthur, but only bounced into the grateful arms of Leno.

      Much like the first-half, Palace's dangerous forays forward tempered Arsenal's ambition, and an even final fifteen minutes resulted in few chances for either side.

      Despite their first-half opportunities it's another hard-fought point for Palace, who are now three games unbeaten in the Premier League - and five games unbeaten against Arsenal - and will give the Eagles confidence before travelling to Manchester City at the weekend.

      Arsenal: Leno (GK), Bellerin, Saka, Ceballos (Partey, 70), Lacazette (Nketiah, 80), Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles (Pepe, 65), Holding, Luiz, Smith-Rowe, Xhaka.

      Subs: Runarsson (GK), Gabriel, Willian, Cedric Soares, Chambers, Willock.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic (McCarthy, 88), McArthur, Eze, Benteke (Ayew, 79), Zaha.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Riedewald, Batshuayi.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      88'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
      84'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rob Holding with a headed pass following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      81'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Alexandre
      Lacazette(9)
      off
      Eddie Nketiah(30)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      72'

      free kick won

      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      71'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      69'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Dani
      Ceballos(8)
      off
      Thomas
      Partey(18)
      on
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      David Luiz(23)
      David Luiz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Ainsley
      Maitland-Niles(15)
      off
      Nicolas
      Pépé(19)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rob Holding.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles is caught offside.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      39'

      post

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      28'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      24'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      10'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      42'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon81'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon90'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      24
      Gary Cahill
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      23
      David Luiz
      DF
      67'
      2
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      16
      Rob Holding
      DF
      15
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Dani Ceballos
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      32
      Emile Smith Rowe
      MF
      7
      Bukayo Saka
      MF
      34
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      MF
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      6
      Gabriel Magalhães
      12
      Willian
      13
      Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson
      17
      Cédric Soares
      18
      Thomas Partey
      substitution icon69'
      19
      Nicolas Pépé
      substitution icon65'
      21
      Calum Chambers
      28
      Joe Willock
      30
      Eddie Nketiah
      substitution icon81'
      Arsenal

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      11
      12
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      7
      3
      Passes completed
      600
      258
      Free kicks
      11
      11
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3136
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      10
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      59
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Tackles
      4
      James McArthur
      James McArthur

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

