      Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

      Villa 3 Palace 0

      Villa3
      Traoré5'
      Hause66'
      El Ghazi76'
      Palace0
      Sat 26 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVilla Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Wilfried Zaha goes close after just 30 seconds.
      • Vicente Guaita saves well from Ollie Watkins but Bertrand Traore bundles home the rebound for the opening goal.
      • Traore strikes the post to come close to doubling Villa’s lead.
      • Tyrone Mings is sent off for a second booking just before half-time.
      • HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
      • Palace start the second-half on the front foot, controlling possession in the Villa half.
      • Kortney Hause makes it two after Watkins’ header comes back off the bar.
      • Anwar El Ghazi scores Villa’s third with a stunning finish.
      • FT: Aston Villa 3-0 Palace

      Palace started brightly and could have been ahead after just 30 seconds when Zaha was set through by Benteke, but Emiliano Martinez got down well to smother the shot on goal.

      Instead it was Villa who took an early lead. Making space from a tight angle, Watkins’ effort was saved well by Guaita – but the ball fell to Traore just outside the six yard box, who bundled home.

      Palace responded well and saw more of the ball in the opening quarter of an hour, the combination of Zaha and Eberechi Eze looking threatening once again down the right-hand side.

      AVLCRY Zaha Mings.jpg

      But the hosts were a constant danger on the break, and came close to doubling their lead when Traore cut inside and curled a left-footed shot onto the base of the post with Guaita beaten. Minutes later it was Jack Grealish’s to go close, set through on goal by Traore as Villa broke upfield from a Palace corner.

      Palace had a strong appeal for a penalty when Patrick Van Aanholt was brought down in the area by Matty Cash. The referee was unmoved, and despite being instructed by VAR to take a second look via the pitchside monitor, he stuck with his original decision of no penalty.

      A scrappy remainder of the half followed, with the wind swirling around Villa Park causing problems for both sets of players.

      Luka Milivojevic’s curling free-kick almost outfoxed Martinez, who was forced to change direction while the ball was in the air to make the save. At the other end, Guaita continued to stand-out, standing tall to prevent El Ghazi making it two.

      As half-time approached, Villa were reduced to 10 men. Minutes after receiving a booking due to a clash with Zaha, Tyrone Mings brought the Ivorian down once again; Anthony Taylor had little choice but to reach into his pocket once again and show a second yellow card.

      AVLCRY Benteke.jpg

      The sending off changed the tenor of the game, and Palace started the second half in complete control of the ball. Zaha was a constant threat, his pull-back for Jeffrey Schlupp opening up the Villa defence, but the Palace winger slipped just as he was about to let fly.

      Soon after it was Schlupp who turned provider, crossing for Benteke. The Belgian brought it down superbly on the turn, but his shot was deflected just wide.

      But for all their promise going forwards, Palace were undone from a set-piece. A free-kick near the touchline found Watkins in the air; his header rattled the crossbar before Kortney Hause could force it home.

      Anwar El Ghazi added a third 10 minutes later, curling home a stunning effort from a tight angle. Once again, Guaita had no chance.

      Eze went close as the game drew to a close, and Ward clipped the top of the crossbar as his cross almost caught Martinez unawares. However it wasn't to be for Palace in what will go down as a disappointing Boxing Day outting in the Midlands.

      Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Mings, Luiz (Ramsey, 90+1), McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Traore (Konsa, 45+4), Targett, El Ghazi (El Mohamady, 86), Hause.

      Subs not used: Heaton (GK), Taylor, Hourihane, Nakamba, Guilbert, Davis.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Schlupp (Townsend, 82), Milivojevic (Riedewald, 69), McArthur (Batshuayi, 75), Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Tomkins, McCarthy, Ayew.

      App banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Douglas Luiz(6)
      off
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      88'

      post

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a through ball.
      86'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      off
      Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a corner.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
      78'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi with a cross.
      76'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      Goal! Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 0. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins following a fast break.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      73'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      66'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Kortney
      Hause(30)
      Goal! Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
      66'

      post

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross following a set piece situation.
      66'

      free kick won

      Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      63'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      60'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross.
      58'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      45'+3'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Bertrand
      Traoré(15)
      off
      Ezri
      Konsa Ngoyo(4)
      on
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Grealish(10)
      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      45'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a cross.
      39'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      39'

      Yellow Card

      Mings(5)
      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a through ball.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      17'

      post

      Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
      13'

      free kick won

      Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      5'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Bertrand
      Traoré(15)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5466
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      81
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      LEI
      2-2
      MUN
      FUL
      0-0
      SOU
      ARS
      3-1
      CHE
      SHU
      0-1
      EVE
      MCI
      2-0
      NEW

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5466
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      81
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      LEI
      2-2
      MUN
      FUL
      0-0
      SOU
      ARS
      3-1
      CHE
      SHU
      0-1
      EVE
      MCI
      2-0
      NEW
