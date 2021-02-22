Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(20)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
90'+4'
free kick won
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
James
McCarthy(22)
on
90'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
89'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
84'
Yellow Card
Veltman(34)
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
81'
Substitution
Pascal
Groß(13)
off
Alireza
Jahanbakhsh(16)
on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a headed pass.
77'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
69'
free kick won
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Alexis
Mac Allister(10)
off
Adam
Lallana(14)
on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
66'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
65'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
59'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
59'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
55'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Joël
Veltman(34)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
53'
Yellow Card
Burn(33)
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
53'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Steven
Alzate(17)
off
Danny
Welbeck(18)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
41'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
40'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
36'
free kick won
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
31'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
28'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Steven Alzate is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'
free kick won
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
4'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
