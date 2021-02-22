Skip navigation
      Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

      Brighton 1 Palace 2

      Brighton1
      Veltman55'
      Palace2
      Mateta28'
      Benteke90'+5'
      Mon 22 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAmex Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Veltman(34)
      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      81'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Pascal
      Groß(13)
      off
      Alireza
      Jahanbakhsh(16)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a headed pass.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
      69'

      free kick won

      Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Alexis
      Mac Allister(10)
      off
      Adam
      Lallana(14)
      on
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      55'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Joël
      Veltman(34)
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Burn(33)
      Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Steven
      Alzate(17)
      off
      Danny
      Welbeck(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      40'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
      27'

      free kick won

      Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Steven Alzate is caught offside.
      14'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      8'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      28'
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon75'
      90'+5'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon90'+1'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      26
      Robert Sánchez
      GK
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      33
      Dan Burn
      DF
      53'
      3
      Ben White
      DF
      34
      Joël Veltman
      DF
      55'
      84'
      17
      Steven Alzate
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      13
      Pascal Groß
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Alexis Mac Allister
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      9
      Neal Maupay
      S
      11
      Leandro Trossard
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Aaron Connolly
      14
      Adam Lallana
      substitution icon68'
      15
      Jakub Moder
      16
      Alireza Jahanbakhsh
      substitution icon81'
      18
      Danny Welbeck
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Percy Tau
      23
      Jason Steele
      24
      Davy Pröpper
      29
      Andi Zeqiri
      Brighton and Hove Albion

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      75%
      26%
      Total shots
      25
      3
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      13
      0
      Passes completed
      627
      166
      Free kicks
      6
      10
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3034
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      55
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend

