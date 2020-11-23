Skip navigation
      Burnley vs Crystal Palace

      Burnley 1 Palace 0

      Burnley1
      Wood8'
      Palace0
      Mon 23 Nov 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTurf Moor

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Burnley were seeking their first win of the season to take them out of the relegation zone, whilst a win for Palace would lead to a record return in the Premier League after nine games
      • Palace were dealt a hammer blow with news of Wilfried Zaha self-isolating after a positive test for Covid-19; Michy Batshuayi replaced Zaha, starting up front with Jordan Ayew.
      • Chris Wood pounces after Kouyate fails to head clear to take the lead on seven minutes
      • Plenty of chances for both sides ensue, with Batshuayi coming closest for the visitors
      • Half-time: Burnley 1 – 0 Palace
      • Gudmundsson strikes the bar on 54 mins from the edge of the area
      • Benteke denied at the death, with yet another impressive save from Nick Pope.

      First half

      A warning sign of what was to come for Palace came in the form of Jay Rodriguez’s spritely run behind the back-four after some excellent link-up play, but the recalled striker was eventually thwarted by the recovering centre-back pairing of Scott Dann and Chiekhou Kouyate.

      The game plan from Dyche’s men was clear and would not come as a surprise to Roy Hodgson - with Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil and Johann Gudmundsson relentlessly peppering direct long-balls into the Palace box, with the towering Chris Wood and nimble Rodriguez causing plenty of headaches for Dann, Kouyate et al.

      Indeed, it was an uncharacteristically wayward clearance from Kouyate that led to the opening goal at Turf Moor, as the Senagalese centre-half failed to deal with a high-ball from Gudmundsson. Rodriguez latched onto Kouyate’s misdirected headed clearance, neatly placing the ball first-time into the path of Wood who coolly slotted past Vicente Guaita for the hosts’ first goal since October 3.

      At the midway point of the half, Palace came agonisingly close to an equaliser, as Eberechi Eze skilfully and powerfully evaded Matthew Lowton on the left-wing before laying off a beautifully weighted reverse pass to James McArthur on the edge of the box. McArthur attempted to pick out an onrushing Michy Batshuayi at the far post, but the low cross was overcooked, and the outstretched Belgian’s slide was in vain.

      Eze tackled.jpg

      Batshuayi then encouragingly found space in the Burnley half, with defenders backing off cautiously, inviting a shot from the striker who was gathering pace on a marauding run.  He eventually struck on the edge of the box, but dragged his strike wide of Pope’s net.

      Palace safely endured a Burnley backlash, first with a fantastic cross from Charlie Taylor’s left boot finding Rodriguez in space on the edge of the box, but Guaita pounced well after the striker’s touch evaded him. McNeil then struck well, but wide, from 20 yards.

      Pope, who was a key figure in Burnley’s successful campaign in 2019/20 with 15 clean-sheets, was then called into action twice in quick succession, as Jordan Ayew was comfortably foiled from close range, before an Andros Townsend’s trademark curler from distance was palmed wide.

      Defensive discipline, with one sole error, the story of the half.

      Second-half

      Straight out of the blocks, Rodriguez was aggrieved at being felled by Kouyate on the edge of the Palace area, having controlled yet another long ball well, but the referee waved play on, a decision vindicated by VAR.

      Eze looked intent on adopting a more central role to help unpick a resolute Burnley backline, and he soon found a pocket of space to thread Patrick van Aanholt into the danger zone, but the Dutchman’s cross across the box was cleared at the first man.

      In a potentially huge let-off for the visitors, McNeil released Gudmundsson in space with Palace’s back-line dragged out of position, but the Icelandic midfielder rattled the crossbar from 18 yards.

      With 30 minutes left to play, a sloppy McNeil back-pass gifted Batshuayi another chance, but Pope was quick to the danger, spreading his body to thwart the Belgian’s first-time strike with an outstretched leg.

      Pope Michy.jpg

      A well-weighted Townsend corner found Kouyate at the back-post, who nodded towards Jairo Riedewald, who struck powerfully goalwards, with Rodriguez blocking bravely. It was to be Riedewald’s last part in the game, making way for Jeffrey Schlupp. Christian Benteke was also inserted soon after as Palace searched for an equaliser.

      As Palace pressed in the dying stages, with Burnley sitting deeper and deeper, Schlupp was man-handled by Rodriguez, receiving a yellow card for his cynical efforts. From the resulting free-kick, Van Aanholt’s delivery was slightly behind the towering Benteke.

      In the 89th minute, Pope’s remarkable outstretched left arm denied a deft Benteke toe-poke at point blank range, a chance that seemed destined to find the net.

      But Sean Dyche’s back-line held firm in a performance more akin to their efforts last season, with Roy Hodgson's visitors enduring a frustrating evening's work.  

      Pope - Benteke.jpg

      Burnley: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee (captain), Taylor, Gudmundsson (Brady, ’66, then Pieters ‘83), Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Westwood, Rodriguez.

      Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Dann (captain), Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald (Schlupp, ’66), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 76), Batshuayi.

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Mitchell.

      BF generic banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      89'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Lowton(2)
      Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      85'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Robbie
      Brady(12)
      off
      Erik
      Pieters(23)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Rodriguez(19)
      Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a set piece situation.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass.
      71'

      free kick won

      Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Dwight McNeil tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      70'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Johann Berg Gudmundsson
      Johann
      Berg Gudmundsson(7)
      off
      Robbie
      Brady(12)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald following a corner.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.
      60'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann.
      55'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      post

      Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
      53'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
      47'

      free kick won

      Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      40'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
      20'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      8'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Chris
      Wood(9)
      Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon67'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon77'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell

      Starting lineup

      1
      Nick Pope
      GK
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      2
      Matthew Lowton
      DF
      86'
      5
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      3
      Charlie Taylor
      DF
      18
      Ashley Westwood
      MF
      11
      Dwight McNeil
      MF
      8
      Josh Brownhill
      MF
      7
      Johann Berg Gudmundsson
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      19
      Jay Rodriguez
      S
      79'
      9
      Chris Wood
      S
      8'

      Substitutes

      10
      Ashley Barnes
      12
      Robbie Brady
      substitution icon67'
      substitution icon84'
      15
      Bailey Peacock-Farrell
      23
      Erik Pieters
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Phil Bardsley
      27
      Matej Vydra
      28
      Kevin Long
      Burnley

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      10
      15
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      297
      351
      Free kicks
      8
      13
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4655
      Scott Dann
      Scott Dann
      Duels won
      13
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      14
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      77
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Tackles
      3
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      WOL
      1-1
      SOU

