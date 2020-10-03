Skip navigation
      Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

      Chelsea 4 Palace 0

      Chelsea4
      Chilwell50'
      Zouma66'
      Jorginho78' 82'
      Palace0
      Sat 03 Oct 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueStamford Bridge

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes one change to his squad, bringing in Scott Dann for Michy Batshuayi, who cannot face his parent club
      • A minute’s silence is observed for Sgt Matt Ratana
      • The first 45 minutes are quiet, as Chelsea steadily test Palace’s assured defensive capabilities
      • The Eagles hold firm in the face of a tame challenge
      • Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
      • Chelsea turn their possession into goals, with Ben Chilwell netting their first
      • Kurt Zouma makes it two before Jorginho nets a pair of penalties 
      • Full-time: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace

      CHEPAL 00 silence - Matt Ratana.jpg

      This afternoon’s clash began at the pace required to sustain itself for 90 minutes, with Chelsea enjoying much of the possession and Palace comfortably soaking up pressure from their patient hosts.

      Teasing, well-placed crosses began to test the Palace backline, with Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho lofting balls into the box to no avail.

      The gameplan was apparent for all to see: the Blues’ skilled side would bide their time, steadily seeking to exploit gaps in the Palace XI - while Palace would refuse to allow those gaps to open and hunt an advantage on the counter-attack.

      After 20 minutes, the game embodied a textbook travelling Palace performance as Vicente Guaita highlighted their stability with a confident stop to hold Kai Havertz’s close-range effort.

      CHEPAL 01 Zaha.jpg

      Beyond this, there was little else to report from the first-half - with Chelsea’s possession yielding few results. The Eagles managed a handful of pushes forward, but neither goalkeeper was forced into serious action throughout the opening 45.

      Palace would have been perfectly happy to repeat their first-half performance for the next spell, with the onus on Chelsea to step-up their approach. Frustratingly, that is exactly what they did - finally turning possession into an advantage when Chilwell drilled into the net as the ball spun loose in the box.

      CHEPAL 04 Townsend.jpg

      The Eagles didn’t appear flustered after going behind however - maintaining their shape but perhaps looking a little more direct when moving up the pitch.

      This tweaked approach began to show fleeting signs of success, with Wilfried Zaha seeing his shot blocked and Jordan Ayew being denied by Edouard Mendy in goal.

      But these chances weren’t enough, and Chelsea’s patient plan paid dividends for a second time when goalscorer Chilwell turned provider, floating a cross for Kurt Zouma to power home from the centre of the box.

      CHEPAL 05 Sakho.jpg

      Being two goals behind was certainly harsh for Hodgson’s men but it did force their hand - bringing Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald onto the pitch and proactively upping their attacking intent. This led to the south Londoners forcing Chilwell into reflexive action to chest into his goalkeeper’s arms after a spell of Palace pressure.

      This wasn’t necessarily too little, too late, but Chelsea managed to secure their victory with 12 minutes of time remaining when Jorginho struck home from the spot after a soft Tyrick Mitchell foul on Tammy Abraham handed the Blues a penalty.

      CHEPAL 06 Zouma.jpg

      Lightning then struck twice in cruel fashion, with Sakho felling Kai Havertz, enabling Jorginho to slot home his second from the spot.

      By full-time, the Eagles had to contend with a harsh scoreline and zero points - looking to re-collect during the international break.

      Chelsea: Mendy, Jorginho, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Kante (Pulisic 83), Zouma, Hudson-Odoi (Kovacic 83), Havertz, Abraham, Werner.

      Subs: Kepa, Tomori, Mount, James, Giroud.

      Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyaté, Ward, Eze, McArthur (Riedewald 72), McCarthy (Milivojević 67), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

      Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Meyer, Benteke.

      Stay tuned for full match reaction and highlights for free on Palace TV. Either click here to watch or click 'Palace TV' within the official app.

      Retail Eze sticker banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      87'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
      83'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Callum
      Hudson-Odoi(20)
      off
      Christian
      Pulisic(10)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      N'Golo
      Kanté(7)
      off
      Mateo
      Kovacic(17)
      on
      82'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      Goal! Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      81'

      penalty won

      Penalty Chelsea. Kai Havertz draws a foul in the penalty area.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      80'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      Goal! Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 0. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      77'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.
      76'

      penalty won

      Penalty Chelsea. Tammy Abraham draws a foul in the penalty area.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Kanté(7)
      N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      66'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Kurt
      Zouma(15)
      Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Azpilicueta(28)
      César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      61'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
      50'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Ben
      Chilwell(21)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
      47'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
      37'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kai Havertz.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thiago Silva with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      19'

      free kick won

      Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorginho with a cross.
      5'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon67'
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      20
      Christian Benteke
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon72'

      Starting lineup

      16
      Edouard Mendy
      GK
      21
      Ben Chilwell
      DF
      50'
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      64'
      6
      Thiago Silva
      DF
      15
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      66'
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      70'
      substitution icon83'
      20
      Callum Hudson-Odoi
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      11
      Timo Werner
      MF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      78'
      82'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      MF
      9
      Tammy Abraham
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      10
      Christian Pulisic
      substitution icon83'
      14
      Fikayo Tomori
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon83'
      18
      Olivier Giroud
      19
      Mason Mount
      24
      Reece James
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      71%
      29%
      Total shots
      17
      4
      Shots on target
      6
      0
      Corners
      8
      5
      Passes completed
      636
      208
      Free kicks
      11
      16
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2529
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      9
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      58
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      EVE
      4-2
      BHA
      LEE
      1-1
      MCI
      NEW
      3-1
      BUR

