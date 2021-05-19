Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 1 Arsenal 3

      Palace1
      Benteke62'
      Arsenal3
      Pépé35' 90'+5'
      Gabriel Martinelli90'+1'
      Wed 19 May 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Cahill heads just wide from an early McCarthy cross.
      • Benteke nods over from Townsend’s inviting ball in.
      • Schlupp’s half-volley is tipped away after Benteke’s clever skill.
      • Pepe gives Arsenal the lead after volleying home Tierney’s cross.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Arsenal
      • Benteke draws Palace level with a superb diving header.
      • Palace go close through Benteke and Zaha as the pressure builds.
      • Martinelli scores Arsenal's second in stoppage time.
      • Pepe adds a third shortly after.
      • FT: Palace 1-3 Arsenal

      There was no doubting the atmosphere the lucky few inside Selhurst Park would create, but 6,500 sounded more like 65,000 as Roy Hodgson emerged to a guard of honour and a standing ovation.

      CRYARS Hodgson guard of honour.jpg

      The visitors started quickly, searching for an early goal to dent the confidence of the raucous crowd willing Palace on. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang threatened to latch on to a dangerous cross before Vicente Guaita’s intervention, before Emile Smith Rowe’s ball across the face of goal failed to find a teammate in yellow.

      But the hosts were more dangerous breaking forwards. It took just minutes for Wilfried Zaha to remind the Gunners of his explosive ability, advancing down the left and jinking one way and then the next before his effort was blocked.

      Palace were a real aerial threat from set-pieces, with Gary Cahill nodding just wide from an inviting James McCarthy cross. Moments later, James Tomkins rose highest in the box, but saw his effort saved by a stretching Bernd Leno.

      CRYARS Tomkins header.jpg

      After some sublime trickery from Zaha won a free-kick just inside the Arsenal half, Townsend floated a delicious ball into the area, but Christian Benteke’s powerful header was too high.

      It was then Benteke who turned provider, juggling the ball craftily on the edge of the area before laying it off to Jeffrey Schlupp; his shot on the half-volley was powerful and low, but Leno scrambled across in time to tip it behind.

      But Palace’s spell of pressure was punctured as Arsenal opened the scoring. Combining cleverly on the left-hand side, Saka and Tierney created an opening for a cross, which was stabbed home on the volley by Nicolas Pepe. The hosts were unlucky to be behind, but it was a well-constructed team goal and Guaita was left with no chance.

      Behind at the break but determined to find a result their positivity warranted, Palace came out firing after the restart. The Arsenal backline was under constant pressure on the ball, and Townsend was dangerous once again coming forwards, crossing for Benteke but the Belgian unable to guide it goalwards.

      Combative in midfield whenever Arsenal tried to break forwards, Palace were roared on by a deafening Holmesdale End, who threatened to suck the ball into the net whenever they came forwards.

      CRYARS Benteke GOAL.jpg

      Soon, it had the desired effect, as Townsend’s sumptuous free-kick was nodded home by a stooping Benteke. Selhurst Park exploded, and Benteke wheeled away to celebrate with the supporters who had waited so long to experience such a moment again.

      Now in the ascendancy, the red and blue shirts poured forwards. Benteke tested Leno again with a close range effort which the German was forced to rush out and smother, while a stunning piece of control from Zaha opened up the Arsenal defence, before his shot was blocked.

      Despite the reduced crowd size, the full force of Selhurst Park was pushing Palace forwards, as chants of “Roy Hodgson, he’s one of our own” were belted into the dusky south London sky.

      CRYARS Mitchell corner.jpg

      But in the first minute of stoppage time, Arsenal delivered the suckerpunch that Palace's attacking endeavour in the second-half hardly deserved. Stooping to meet a low cross into the area, the ball bounced off the midriff of Gabriel Martinelli and looped over Guaita to nestle in the back of the net.

      Minutes later, Pepe added a third from close range to give the scoreline a harsh look for the hosts, meaning it wasn't to be on a night where the result told only half the story, and it was Arsenal who emerged victorious.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Kouyate, McCarthy (Riedewald, Schlupp, Benteke (Ayew, 79), Zaha.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

      Arsenal: Leno (GK), Tierney (Xhaka, 78), Gabriel, Saka (Ødegaard, 65), Aubameyang, Holding, Partey (Martinelli, 78), Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Smith Rowe.

      Subs: Ryan (GK), Ceballos, Lacazette, Willian, Cedric, Mari.

      READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Arsenal

      Training White - Web Banner.png

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 3.
      90'+5'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Nicolas
      Pépé(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 3. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (Gabriel Martinelli).
      90'+1'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Gabriel Martinelli(35)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 2. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nicolas Pépé.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Calum Chambers with a cross.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Thomas
      Partey(18)
      off
      Gabriel Martinelli(35)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Kieran
      Tierney(3)
      off
      Granit
      Xhaka(34)
      on
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Rob Holding tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      65'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Bukayo
      Saka(7)
      off
      Martin
      Ødegaard(11)
      on
      63'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (Christian Benteke).
      62'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      61'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      free kick won

      Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Mohamed Elneny(25)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(20)
      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Nicolas
      Pépé(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      21'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
      17'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
      5'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
      5'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      4'

      free kick won

      Calum Chambers (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      5'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      37'
      62'
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly
      39
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon82'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      6
      Gabriel Magalhães
      DF
      3
      Kieran Tierney
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Rob Holding
      DF
      21
      Calum Chambers
      DF
      7
      Bukayo Saka
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      32
      Emile Smith Rowe
      MF
      19
      Nicolas Pépé
      MF
      35'
      90'+5'
      25
      Mohamed Elneny
      MF
      37'
      18
      Thomas Partey
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Dani Ceballos
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      11
      Martin Ødegaard
      substitution icon65'
      12
      Willian
      17
      Cédric Soares
      22
      Pablo Marí
      33
      Mat Ryan
      34
      Granit Xhaka
      substitution icon78'
      35
      Gabriel Martinelli
      substitution icon78'
      90'+1'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      31%
      69%
      Total shots
      12
      6
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      181
      522
      Free kicks
      6
      6
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2128
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Duels won
      11
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      15
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      62
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      4
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      TOT
      1-2
      AVL
      NEW
      1-0
      SHU
      EVE
      1-0
      WOL
      WBA
      1-3
      WHU
      BUR
      0-3
      LIV

