      Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

      Palace 3 Villa 2

      Palace3
      Benteke32'
      Zaha76'
      Mitchell84'
      Villa2
      McGinn17'
      El Ghazi34'
      Sun 16 May 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Tyrick Mitchell | Post Aston Villa

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      Tyrick Mitchell | Post Aston Villa

      02:05

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes five changes to the side which faced Southampton, including handing Jack Butland his first Premier League match in a Palace shirt
      • Both teams enjoy early chances, with Palace coming close through a Christian Benteke header and Villa knocking wide through Jacob Ramsey and Kortney Hause
      • John McGinn hands Villa the lead with a well-placed shot that bounces in off the post
      • The Eagles respond with close efforts from Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend, and soon pull level through a towering Benteke header
      • Villa regain the lead moments later through Anwar El Ghazi
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa
      • The second-half begins brightly, with the hosts on top
      • Palace attack persistently and almost pull level as Benteke clips the crossbar
      • The south Londoners sustain their dominance and equalise through a thunderous Wilfried Zaha strike
      • Eberechi Eze hits the crossbar with an eye-catching 25-yard strike
      • Tyrick Mitchell chests home from six yards with just minutes remaining
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Aston Villa

      While it was far from presented on a silver platter, Aston Villa began with the brightest chance as Ollie Watkins worked his way along the left-wing. Looking up, the No.11 found Jacob Ramsey on the edge of the box, who chose to strike first time at goal only for his softly-struck effort to pass wide of the post.

      Palace responded soon after, with Christian Benteke threatening another early goal as he headed Andros Townsend’s cross over the bar before Kortney Hause managed similar at the other end; knocking the ball wide from 12 yards.

      PALAVL 02 Townsend.jpg

      Both of the visitors’ earliest chances required no intervention by their hosts, but Butland showed his worth with a reflex save when Watkins fired an effort goal-bound from wide in the box. The Palace ‘keeper tipped his compatriot’s shot high to safety after the Villans capitalised on a loose ball in the box, which span into their path with fortune.

      They required less luck minutes later, however, when John McGinn’s side-footed shot bounced into goal off the post after the visiting captain delicately netted the opener from the edge of the box.

      Going behind sparked an offensive reaction from Palace and Jeffrey Schlupp soon forced Emiliano Martinez into action before Gary Cahill volleyed high. Later, Townsend bent a free-kick that looked destined to creep in at the near post, but Martinez moved his feet quickly and palmed the ball to safety.

      PALAVl 03 Benteke.jpg

      The Argentine had no hope in the 31st-minute, however, when Palace’s increased pressure yielded a result. Doggedly fighting for possession on the edge of Villa’s box, the ball broke to Tyrick Mitchell, who lofted a smart cross towards the near post, where Benteke towered high and headed back across goal into the far corner. 

      Palace’s joy at pulling level would not last long. Villa looked sharp all half and their attacking intent appeared reignited at conceding; Anwar El Ghazi striking hard from 20 yards to find the net and restore the status quo. The Eagles would again have to fight back.

      And fight they did. Zaha whipped an effort goal-bound which Martinez held, saw another shot deflected at close-range and Cahill was then flagged offside after a lunging goal-mouth poke.

      Half-time came too soon for another equaliser, though, meaning Palace had just the second-half remaining to find a deserved point or more.

      PALAVl 04 El ghazi.jpg

      The second-half began in similar fashion to the first, with both sides looking bright – but this time Palace looked the brightest. The Eagles enjoyed a large share of the ball and spent swathes of time with it deep inside Villa’s half.

      Benteke saw the ball squirm free just yards from goal but couldn’t capitalise, a Schlupp cross deflected into Martinez’s gloves and a square Zaha pass flashed across the face of goal only to run out of play.

      Shortly before the hour mark, Townsend forced a tantalising cross which Benteke stretched towards but could not meet and then, from the resulting corner, the Belgian powered a header onto the underside of the crossbar via the slightest of touches from Martinez.

      The visitors had been sent a clear and prolonged warning, and sought to earn an insurance policy third when El Ghazi hit Butland’s legs with a well-disguised free-kick.

      PALAVl 07 Ward.jpg

      Palace’s pressure continued to increase as they forced Villa backs closer to the wall: Eze fizzed an effort wide via a deflection and Cheikhou Kouyate headed a Townsend cross into danger – all while the visitors packed their box.

      The two managers made a pair of changes within eight minutes of one another to re-shape the game’s dynamics: Villa playing their trump card by handing Jack Grealish his return from injury and Hodgson changing his hand by moving Kouyate forward with James Tomkins stepping-in to defence.

      Be it the change or Palace’s drive - they were soon back in the game. Cahill won the ball deep in his own half and fed Eberechi Eze to inspire a swift attack. Launching play forward, Eze played Zaha into space on the left flank. The Ivorian kept his head down, cut inside onto his right and cannoned an effort home hard off Ahmed Elmohamady.

      The goal had seemed certain for some time, but whether a winner could be found became the pressing question for both sides.

      As they had all half, Palace seemed the team closest to meeting that aim and Eze threatened to achieve it when his 25-yard effort thwacked the crossbar in the 82nd-minute.

      Eze may have been expected to find the winning goal, but ultimately it came from a more surprising source. Building on his first professional assist earlier in the game, Tyrick Mitchell proved the man to clinch his side the points as he popped up in the box and chested home from six yards after a bouncing Eze shot unsettled the Villa defence.

      This chance goal proved enough for Palace as Roy Hodgson's men saw out the final few minutes and likely their last home game without fans to secure an entertaining victory in SE25.

      Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Schlupp, McCarthy (Tomkins 73), Eze, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Hennessey, Guaita, Dann, Kelly, Riedewald, Ayew, Mateta, Batshuayi.

      Villa: Martínez, Konsa, Targett, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey (Davis 86), El Ghazi (Wesley 88), El Mohamady, Traore (Grealish 64), Watkins.

      Subs not used: Steer, Taylor, Nakamba, Barkley, Engels, Chukwuemeka.

      Full highlights and post-match reaction from this game will be shown for free on Palace TV.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 2.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett following a set piece situation.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wesley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      off
      Wesley(9)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Hause(30)
      Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      off
      Keinan Davis
      Keinan
      Davis(39)
      on
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(27)
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 2. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      post

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      76'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Aston Villa 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      73'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      66'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Bertrand
      Traoré(15)
      off
      Jack
      Grealish(10)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      61'

      free kick won

      Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      57'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      52'

      free kick won

      Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      McGinn(7)
      John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross following a set piece situation.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jack Butland tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré tries a through ball, but Jacob Ramsey is caught offside.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      40'

      free kick won

      Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      37'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      36'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
      30'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      20'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      17'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      John
      McGinn(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 1. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a corner.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      14'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by James McCarthy.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      5'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      73'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      82'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      84'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      32'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      76'
      90'+2'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon73'
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      18
      Matt Targett
      DF
      30
      Kortney Hause
      DF
      86'
      4
      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
      DF
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      DF
      41
      Jacob Ramsey
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      17'
      50'
      21
      Anwar El Ghazi
      S
      34'
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      15
      Bertrand Traoré
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      3
      Neil Taylor
      9
      Wesley
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Jed Steer
      19
      Marvelous Nakamba
      20
      Ross Barkley
      22
      Björn Engels
      39
      Keinan Davis
      substitution icon85'
      60
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Aston Villa
      Possession
      46%
      55%
      Total shots
      23
      19
      Shots on target
      8
      5
      Corners
      7
      7
      Passes completed
      239
      307
      Free kicks
      13
      23
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3945
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      10
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      71
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      5
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      TOT
      2-0
      WOL
      WBA
      1-2
      LIV
      EVE
      0-1
      SHU

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      73'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      82'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      84'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      32'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      76'
      90'+2'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon73'
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      18
      Matt Targett
      DF
      30
      Kortney Hause
      DF
      86'
      4
      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
      DF
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      DF
      41
      Jacob Ramsey
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      17'
      50'
      21
      Anwar El Ghazi
      S
      34'
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      15
      Bertrand Traoré
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      3
      Neil Taylor
      9
      Wesley
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Jed Steer
      19
      Marvelous Nakamba
      20
      Ross Barkley
      22
      Björn Engels
      39
      Keinan Davis
      substitution icon85'
      60
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Aston Villa
      Possession
      46%
      55%
      Total shots
      23
      19
      Shots on target
      8
      5
      Corners
      7
      7
      Passes completed
      239
      307
      Free kicks
      13
      23
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3945
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      10
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      71
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      5
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      TOT
      2-0
      WOL
      WBA
      1-2
      LIV
      EVE
      0-1
      SHU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Full highlights and post-match reaction from this game will be shown for free on Palace TV.

