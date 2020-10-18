Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

      Palace 1 Brighton 1

      Palace1
      Zaha19'
      Brighton1
      Mac Allister90'
      Sun 18 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Today, for the first time, that couldn't be the case - as the historic battle unfolded without its usual pulsating soundtrack.

      This absence perhaps defined the game regardless, however, with Brighton able to steal a late point - Palace missing their 12th man against determined opposition.

      Summary

      • Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp return to the lineup as Roy Hodgson makes six squad changes
      • Brighton start on top, but Palace fend them off in characteristic fashion
      • The Eagles then take the lead through a Wilfried Zaha penalty
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
      • The Eagles appear to add a second through Michy Batshuayi only for the Belgian to be flagged offside
      • Joel Ward and Gary Cahill prevent Neal Maupay from scoring just 10 yards out
      • Brighton enjoy much of the game’s possession and chances but cannot break Palace’s adept backline
      • The Eagles attempt to shut-up shop until full-time
      • Brighton score a late equaliser through Alexis Mac Allister
      • Lewis Dunk is shown a red card for a two-footed lunge
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

      PALBHA 02 Cahill Dunk.jpg

      Despite the magnitude of this rivalry, the game began in a steady fashion, with drama coming most clearly from corner-kick jostling than any on-the-ball displays.

      The Seagulls enjoyed much of the early possession and Palace were forced to crowd them out in the early exchanges. Brighton capitalised on a handful of loose balls but their shoot on site policy in these moments let them down - firing both sides of Vicente Guaita’s goal more than once.

      Palace had certainly been the quieter of the two teams, but knew they could threaten on the counter and prove as clinical as they had in earlier matches. Andros Townsend sought to begin one such attack when he lofted an excellent cross to Michy Batshuayi, only for the Belgian to be hauled down in the box by Tariq Lamptey, handing the hosts an early penalty.

      When Wilfried Zaha stepped-up to take his second spot-kick of the campaign, Brighton’s fate was as good as sealed: the Ivorian cooly slotting home his seventh career goal against the Seagulls.

      PALBHA 00 Zaha Batshuayi Townsend 2.jpg

      This opener handed Palace the foothold they needed to reward their patient play, and the Eagles used their newfound grip to force the visitors back - Townsend in particular threatening with a teasing free-kick.

      Collecting themselves in the face of an energised opponent, Brighton managed to regain their role in the match and settled back into a routine series of fairly tame attacks; the clash, it appeared, reneging on its promise of a second Palace goal.

      But, for the home side, this was little cause for concern, and the Eagles returned to their instinctive defensive competence to keep the Seagulls’ threat relatively impotent.

      PALBHA 00 Zaha Batshuayi Townsend.jpg

      The second-half opened in similar fashion to the first - and Guaita was forced to fall behind a soft Neal Maupay effort within the box.

      It almost continued in a mirror image when Batshuayi slammed the ball into Brighton’s net, only to be ruled out for a marginal, but fair, offside.

      In the face of going two goals behind, the Seagulls responded with Leandro Trossard skewing over the bar and Maupay squandering a gilt-edged chance in the box under intense pressure from Joel Ward and Gary Cahill.

      Time ticked by as Palace held their slender lead - three points, though, were all the game demanded. Pressure began to build as Brighton saw their disadvantage as unjust, and minor skirmishes began to break out in true ‘derby’ style.

      PALBHA 06 Batshuayi.jpg

      Brighton’s questions went confidently answered as Graham Potter’s men tested a resolute Palace backline. As in February at the Amex, and in December at Selhurst, Brighton continued to enjoy the lion’s share of chances and possession. But, as in February at the Amex, and in December at Selhurst, Palace were the side praised by the scoreboard.

      Tension may have filled the stomachs of the banished, watching home support, but Crystal Palace appeared calm in the face of potential late heartbreak. The Eagles displayed their well-drilled, solid style to the tee; and Brighton couldn't find a way through until the game's dying seconds.

      But their resilience paid off in the final moments when substitute Alexis Mac Allister struck a deflected shot home to level the clash in the 90th-minute.

      The drama wasn't over with Mac Allister's gut-wrenching effort, however, when Lewis Dunk saw red for a reckless, two-footed lunge on the newly returned Cahill.

      Stay tuned for full highlights and post-match reaction on Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

      Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Schlupp (Benteke 88), McArthur, Riedewald, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi (Milivojevic 83).

      Subs: Henderson, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Clyne, Eze.

      Brighton: Ryan, Lamptey, Dunk, White, Webster, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard (Connolly 77), Lallana (Mac Allister 77), March, Burn (Gross 82).

      Subs: Steele, Alzate, Bernardo, Veltman.

      READ NEXT: Zaha reveals father's relentless sacrifices to achieve 'number one goal'

      Kit banner Butland 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
      90'+10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
      90'+9'

      free kick won

      Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      Red Card

      Dunk(5)
      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the red card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Alexis
      Mac Allister(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.
      88'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Dan
      Burn(33)
      off
      Pascal
      Groß(13)
      on
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      78'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Leandro
      Trossard(11)
      off
      Aaron
      Connolly(7)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Adam
      Lallana(14)
      off
      Alexis
      Mac Allister(10)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(31)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben White.
      72'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Dunk with a headed pass following a corner.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(27)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dan Burn tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Webster.
      53'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dan Burn tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Bissouma(8)
      Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Burn.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
      21'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      19'

      Yellow Card

      Mat Ryan(1)
      Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
      17'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi draws a foul in the penalty area.
      15'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben White (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
      5'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      76'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      63'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      86'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon83'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      19'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon83'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon88'
      25
      Eberechi Eze

      Starting lineup

      1
      Mat Ryan
      GK
      19'
      4
      Adam Webster
      DF
      33
      Dan Burn
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      90'+3'
      2
      Tariq Lamptey
      MF
      20
      Solly March
      MF
      3
      Ben White
      MF
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      43'
      11
      Leandro Trossard
      S
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Neal Maupay
      S
      14
      Adam Lallana
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      7
      Aaron Connolly
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Alexis Mac Allister
      substitution icon78'
      90'
      13
      Pascal Groß
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Steven Alzate
      23
      Jason Steele
      30
      Bernardo
      34
      Joël Veltman
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Possession
      34%
      66%
      Total shots
      1
      20
      Shots on target
      1
      3
      Corners
      2
      5
      Passes completed
      193
      449
      Free kicks
      13
      12
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3438
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      13
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      6
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      56
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      5
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      SHU
      1-1
      FUL
      TOT
      3-3
      WHU
      LEI
      0-1
      AVL

