      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 1 Chelsea 4

      Palace1
      Benteke63'
      Chelsea4
      Havertz8'
      Pulisic10' 78'
      Zouma30'
      Sat 10 Apr 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Joel Ward reflects on a tough defeat

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      Joel Ward reflects on a tough defeat

      02:37

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson names the same side which beat West Bromwich Albion and drew with Everton
      • Chelsea take the lead through Kai Havertz before adding a second via Christian Pulisic
      • Vicente Guaita makes a reflex save to deny Havertz from point-blank range
      • Kurt Zouma makes it three for the visitors
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-3 Chelsea
      • After a quiet 15 minutes, Hodgson makes a double substitution: bringing James McCarthy and Jeffrey Schlupp on for Jairo Riedewald and Eberechi Eze
      • Christian Benteke heads home from close range on the end of a Schlupp cross
      • Pulisic bags a second to end any hopes of a Palace fightback
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea

      After frustration against West Brom but success in their recent Porto game, Chelsea began their time at Selhurst Park looking energised and with a sense of urgency. Throughout the first five minutes, Palace were able to absorb the visitor’s consistent pressure as the Blues passed in numbers close to the Holmesdale end.

      Their approach paid dividends shortly after kicking-off, however. In a pair of smart moves, Chelsea took a two-goal lead when Kai Havertz first struck home coolly from the right side of the box; ending a move of slick wide passing with a considered finish.

      Minutes later, Christian Pulisic opted for a different approach on the end of a similar build-up: slamming hard into the net under pressure while running into the box.

      PALCHE 02 chance.jpg

      The game settled down to its earlier style for the next 10 minutes and Vicente Guaita remained sharp in the face of further attacks, remarkably denying Havertz on the volley from just five yards.

      Guaita’s actions may have been eye-catching, but Palace couldn’t keep out a third Chelsea goal on the half-hour mark. Taking a free-kick from the left touchline, Mason Mount sent the ball deep into the home box where Kurt Zouma rose to head home from close range.

      The Eagles undoubtedly suffered against Chelsea’s driven, fast-passing play but showed flashes of promise going forward; Patrick van Aanholt and Eberechi Eze first testing the Blues along the left-wing and, later, their teammates enjoying a prolonged spell in the visitors' half.

      PALCHE 04 Milivojevic.jpg

      The south Londoners' strongest moments came in a short period at the back, however, with Guaita denying Mount at the near post, Gary Cahill charging an effort wide with strength and Van Aanholt blocking Zouma on the line in a flurry of well-handled chances.

      The second-half began quietly, with Chelsea seemingly content to protect their lead and Palace’s task of breaking down one of the league’s most solid defences a daunting one.

      In possession, the Eagles did sit relatively high up the pitch – marking their intentions, but struggling to enact them with the required effect. Roy Hodgson sought to change that with a double substitution after an hour, bringing James McCarthy and Jeffrey Schlupp on for Jairo Riedewald and Eze.

      PALCHE 06 substitution.jpg

      The change had an impact within minutes as Schlupp drove along the left-wing and put a cutely-placed cross onto Benteke’s head. Rising for his sixth goal of the season, the Belgian powered home from close range to offer his side a shot at fighting back.

      The goal was a deserved reward for Palace’s improvement in the second-half, vindicating Hodgson’s change and the Eagles’ higher-pressing approach. Defence remained as important as attack despite the hosts’ goal though and Guaita made another strong stop to deny Havertz his second before Cahill also frustrated the frontman on the line.

      Unfortunately, any hopes of fighting back were dashed in the 78th-minute when substitute Reece James played an inviting ball to the back post for Pulisic to bag his second; consigning Palace to defeat after a determined visiting performance.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic, Riedewald (McCarthy 59), Eze (Schlupp 59), Ayew (Townsend 76), Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Mitchell, Dann, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

      Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Zouma, Kovacic (Ziyech 83), Jorginho (Kante 61), Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi (James 76), Havertz.

      Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Emerson, Werner, Giroud, Abraham.

      Stay tuned for highlights and post-match reaction from this clash on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James.
      83'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Mateo
      Kovacic(17)
      off
      Hakim
      Ziyech(22)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Kurt Zouma tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside.
      79'

      free kick won

      Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Christian
      Pulisic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
      76'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Callum
      Hudson-Odoi(20)
      off
      Reece
      James(24)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
      72'

      free kick won

      Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a through ball.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      off
      N'Golo
      Kanté(7)
      on
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
      58'

      free kick won

      Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      52'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 3.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
      30'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Kurt
      Zouma(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 3. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a set piece situation.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      10'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Christian
      Pulisic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
      8'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
      1'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      29'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      63'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon59'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon59'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      39
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      16
      Édouard Mendy
      GK
      15
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      30'
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      20
      Callum Hudson-Odoi
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      21
      Ben Chilwell
      MF
      10
      Christian Pulisic
      S
      10'
      78'
      19
      Mason Mount
      S
      29
      Kai Havertz
      S
      8'

      Substitutes

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      substitution icon61'
      9
      Tammy Abraham
      11
      Timo Werner
      18
      Olivier Giroud
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      substitution icon83'
      24
      Reece James
      substitution icon76'
      33
      Emerson
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      36%
      64%
      Total shots
      1
      23
      Shots on target
      1
      10
      Corners
      0
      8
      Passes completed
      336
      699
      Free kicks
      11
      6
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4547
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      13
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      2
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      68
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      4
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MCI
      1-2
      LEE
      LIV
      2-1
      AVL

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      29'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      63'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon59'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon59'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      39
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      16
      Édouard Mendy
      GK
      15
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      30'
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      20
      Callum Hudson-Odoi
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      21
      Ben Chilwell
      MF
      10
      Christian Pulisic
      S
      10'
      78'
      19
      Mason Mount
      S
      29
      Kai Havertz
      S
      8'

      Substitutes

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      substitution icon61'
      9
      Tammy Abraham
      11
      Timo Werner
      18
      Olivier Giroud
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      substitution icon83'
      24
      Reece James
      substitution icon76'
      33
      Emerson
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      36%
      64%
      Total shots
      1
      23
      Shots on target
      1
      10
      Corners
      0
      8
      Passes completed
      336
      699
      Free kicks
      11
      6
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4547
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      13
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      2
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      68
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      4
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MCI
      1-2
      LEE
      LIV
      2-1
      AVL
