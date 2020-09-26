Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 1 Everton 2

      Palace1
      Kouyaté26'
      Everton2
      Calvert-Lewin10'
      Richarlison40'
      Sat 26 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      off
      Tom
      Davies(26)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      James
      Rodríguez(19)
      off
      Alex
      Iwobi(17)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      free kick won

      Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      76'

      Substitution

      Everton
      André Gomes(21)
      off
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(10)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a headed pass.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      65'

      post

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Richarlison(7)
      Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      50'

      free kick won

      André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2.
      45'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      James Rodríguez (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      37'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Allan.
      25'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      22'

      free kick won

      Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      10'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
      8'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      26'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      58'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'+3'
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon82'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      22'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon82'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon75'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon88'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      12
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      6
      Allan
      MF
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      19
      James Rodríguez
      S
      substitution icon86'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      40'
      60'
      substitution icon90'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      10'

      Substitutes

      2
      Jonjoe Kenny
      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Bernard
      26
      Tom Davies
      substitution icon90'
      27
      Moise Kean
      49
      Jonas Lössl
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      42%
      58%
      Total shots
      8
      10
      Shots on target
      1
      5
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      281
      433
      Free kicks
      14
      14
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4151
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      14
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      67
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      BHA
      2-3
      MUN
      WBA
      3-3
      CHE
      BUR
      0-1
      SOU

