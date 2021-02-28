Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Fulham

      Palace 0 Fulham 0

      Palace0
      Fulham0
      Sun 28 Feb 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup, starting Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke
      • The game opens at a steady pace, with both sides patient in their approach
      • Palace and Fulham create half-chances through Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend and Joachim Andersen respectively
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
      • Fulham open the second-half as the brighter side, landing regular but tame shots on target
      • Josh Maja enjoys a series of chances, his best denied instinctively by Vicente Guaita
      • Palace regain their foothold for the final 10 minutes, pushing Fulham back to fight fire with fire
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

      The game began at an even tempo, with each side steadily settling in. It wasn’t until the ninth minute that Palace showcased the turn of pace which has caught so many sides off-guard in recent seasons as Jordan Ayew chipped into the box for Christian Benteke.

      The Belgium international opted to chest the ball down and ultimately allowed Tosin Adarabioyo to dispossess him, but the Eagles had flexed their attacking muscles with clear enough intent.

      The Cottagers were alert, however, demonstrating the defensive drive and discipline which has made them so difficult to break-down of late. In the image of manager Scott Parker, the visitors played relentlessly – closing their hosts and frustrating them with urgent, sometimes overzealous, challenges.

      Pre-match, Hodgson said "[Fulham’s] play is going to be a lot better than their table position suggests," and so the first 20 minutes proved. This understanding of Fulham’s ability – an 18th-place position belying eight points from four games – enabled the Eagles to play with patience and vision, maintaining their cool in the face of limited opportunity.

      This approach almost paid dividends as the game neared its 30th minute, Andros Townsend cutting inside and crossing well before Joachim Andersen inadvertently tipped the ball into Alphonse Areola’s gloves.

      The Danish defender was involved at the heart of the action at the opposite end of the pitch, too, heading past the woodwork from consecutive corners.

      But as the half-time whistle neared, neither side could reflect on any major chances during the break – each team knew breaking the other down just once would likely prove crucial in the second 45.

      On-loan frontman Josh Maja appeared resolved to land this breakthrough as he tried to catch Vicente Guaita off-guard from 30 yards minutes into the second-half, but the 22-year-old’s effort didn’t trouble the Spaniard at all.

      Adarabioyo then joined his teammate in tamely engaging Guaita but again the shot stopper comfortably held the ball as the defender flicked a header goal-bound.

      The half-time message from Parker appeared to demand Fulham tested their hosts with greater frequency and the Whites managed just that: Andersen shooting wide from a distant free-kick, Ademola Lookman flashing the ball across goal and Loftus-Cheek hitting low to Guaita’s right.

      The Eagles regained their foothold somewhat after Fulham’s early flurry and Townsend whipped a dangerous free-kick through the box. Re-launching the visitors’ drive, Maja struck inches wide from the edge of the box before Guaita made a sensational save to deny him from far closer.

      Their guests fighting with the wind in their sails, Palace’s entire backline showed its desire and passion as they weathered a Fulham storm; Gary Cahill denying Andersen with a perfectly-timed lunge and Guaita flying behind inaccurate shots to ensure his net remained untroubled.

      This clash of determined sides – one to ensure survival and one to ensure parity – resulted in a gritty battle between well-matched players, Palace as hungry to guard their backline as Fulham were to penetrate it.

      The home side then turned their attacking pressure on almost in an instant, pinning Fulham around their own box for swathes of the final 10 minutes.

      Sustaining some of their earlier attacking threat, Fulham again narrowly struck wide through Adarabioyo as remaining minutes turned to seconds.

      Ultimately, the full-time whistle handed both teams a point: Fulham deserving through their testing second-half surge and the Eagles by their defensive grit.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze (McCarthy 79), Townsend, Ayew, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, McCarthy, Mateta, Batshuayi.

      Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Aina (Robinson 45), Adarabioyo, Reed, Decordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 66), Anguissa (Mitrovic 73), Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

      Subs not used: Fabri, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo.

      For full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'

      free kick won

      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      86'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Robinson(33)
      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
      73'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      André-Frank
      Zambo Anguissa(29)
      off
      Aleksandar
      Mitrovic(9)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a headed pass.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Josh Maja (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
      67'

      free kick won

      Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      off
      Ivan
      Cavaleiro(17)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      63'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross.
      50'

      free kick won

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Fulham) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
      45'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Ola
      Aina(34)
      off
      Antonee
      Robinson(33)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      45'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      free kick won

      Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a corner.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      29'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      11'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      55'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon79'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alphonse Areola
      GK
      34
      Ola Aina
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      16
      Tosin Adarabioyo
      DF
      2
      Kenny Tete
      DF
      21
      Harrison Reed
      MF
      29
      André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      15
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      19
      Ademola Lookman
      MF
      27
      Josh Maja
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      substitution icon73'
      13
      Tim Ream
      17
      Ivan Cavaleiro
      substitution icon66'
      18
      Mario Lemina
      23
      Joe Bryan
      25
      Josh Onomah
      30
      Terence Kongolo
      31
      Fabri
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      substitution icon45'
      83'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      40%
      60%
      Total shots
      3
      16
      Shots on target
      0
      4
      Corners
      1
      3
      Passes completed
      275
      448
      Free kicks
      14
      10
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3746
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      17
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      8
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      69
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      7
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      LEI
      1-3
      ARS
      TOT
      4-0
      BUR
      CHE
      0-0
      MUN
      SHU
      0-2
      LIV

