Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

      Palace 4 Leeds 1

      Palace4
      Dann12'
      Eze22'
      Hélder Costa42' (OG)
      Ayew70'
      Leeds1
      Bamford27'
      Sat 07 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      In summary

      • Scott Dann’s superb header gave Palace the lead. 1-0.
      • Patrick Bamford had the ball in the back of the net, but harshly ruled out for offside.
      • Eberechi Eze won a free-kick, and scores direct from resulting set piece with a wonderful finish. 2-0.
      • Bamford scored again – this time it counted. 2-1.
      • Patrick van Aanholt’s cross is deflected in off Leeds’ Costa’s in a bizarre manner. 3-1.
      • HT: Crystal Palace 3-1 Leeds United
      • Wilfried Zaha sets up Jordan Ayew to finish off any Leeds fight-back. 4-1.
      • FT: HT: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

      Roy Hodgson and Jeffrey Schlupp spoke post-match last Friday about how the slow start in the first 45 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers cost the Eagles dearly, despite an improved second-half performance.

      It was clear to see from the first minute that today Palace would not be regretting any slow starts, with Andros Townsend cutting in and lining up a trademark left foot finish. Although the angle was always against the winger, the effort was technically impressive and let Leeds know that they would be in for tough day in south London.

      Forty-five minutes later, Palace would go in at half-time 3-1 up. It was Scott Dann who first found the back of the Whites' net, with a ridiculously impressive header from an Eze corner – a first assist in red and blue for the attacker.

      And it was to be an afternoon of firsts for Eze, as 10 minutes later his Palace goal account registered its first strike.

      If the in-off-the-crossbar free-kick was inch-perfect, then the manner in which Eze won the free-kick was even more so. Robin Koch, as many already have in Eze’s fledgling Palace career, was sold of a dream of securing the ball as Eze cutely let the ball run across his body, inviting the foul from the centre-back.

      Just when Hodgson’s side looked to be coasting, Marcelo Bielsa’s side reminded the south Londoners of the threat their style of play poses, with a exceptional knockdown in the box from Mateusz Klich teeing up Bamford for an exquisite volley after controlling well with his chest.

      Bielsa and his charges will feel aggrieved at their first goal of the afternoon only halving the Eagles’ lead, rather than tying the game, with Bamford’s armpit earlier penalised for being offside not long after Dann had headed home.  

      Palace’s energetic and free-flowing game plan was not curtailed by the loss of a clean sheet, and not long before the half-time whistle, Patrick van Aanholt was left perplexed as to how his intended cutback had been diverted past Illan Meslier thanks to the sliding efforts of Costa.

      The second-half, despite a half-time change from Bielsa – Raphinha replacing Costa – opened up for 15 minutes or so in a reserved manner. Both teams knowing that the next goal in the game either finished it off or created a frantic finish.

      As the clock ticked over the hour-mark, the Whites started to up the ante: Alioski fired wide in Leeds first chance of the half, before Jack Harrison connected well with an excellent Pascal Struijk header down, but Vicente Guaita saved smartly.

      As Leeds pushed, Hodgson’s side were offered chances to counter attack, with Wilfried Zaha regularly finding himself in favourable areas of the pitch against favourable numbers of retreating Leeds players. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Zaha set-up Jordan Ayew with a ball across the penalty box, expertly bypassing several Leeds players, to allow his strike partner to calmly tuck away and seal the three points for Hodgson’s excellent Eagles.

      Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp, 72), McArthur, Riedewald (McCarthy, 77), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

      Subs not used: Butland, Sakho, Cahill, Batshuyai.

      Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Costa (Raphinha, 46), Struijk (Roberts, 72), Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

      Subs not used: Casilla, Poveda-Ocampo, Davis, Jenkins, Casey.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      88'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      83'

      free kick won

      Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      81'

      free kick won

      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Klich(43)
      Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Pascal Struijk
      Pascal
      Struijk(21)
      off
      Tyler Roberts
      Tyler
      Roberts(11)
      on
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch with a headed pass.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Struijk with a headed pass.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robin Koch (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Cooper(6)
      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Hélder Costa
      Hélder Costa(17)
      off
      Raphinha
      Raphinha(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      Leeds United Own Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Hélder Costa(17)
      Hélder Costa
      Own Goal by Hélder Costa, Leeds United. Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      27'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a headed pass.
      22'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United.
      17'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      4'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      12'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      22'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      70'
      substitution icon85'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon85'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      24
      Gary Cahill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      6
      Liam Cooper
      DF
      49'
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      2
      Luke Ayling
      DF
      15
      Stuart Dallas
      MF
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      43
      Mateusz Klich
      MF
      77'
      10
      Ezgjan Alioski
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      27'
      22
      Jack Harrison
      S
      17
      Hélder Costa
      S
      42'
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      7
      Ian Poveda-Ocampo
      11
      Tyler Roberts
      substitution icon71'
      13
      Kiko Casilla
      18
      Raphinha
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Leif Davis
      47
      Jack Jenkins
      49
      Oliver Casey
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leeds United
      Possession
      35%
      65%
      Total shots
      10
      9
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      243
      493
      Free kicks
      15
      8
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3444
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      66
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      EVE
      1-3
      MUN
      CHE
      4-1
      SHU
      WHU
      1-0
      FUL

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      12'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      22'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      70'
      substitution icon85'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon85'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      24
      Gary Cahill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      6
      Liam Cooper
      DF
      49'
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      2
      Luke Ayling
      DF
      15
      Stuart Dallas
      MF
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      43
      Mateusz Klich
      MF
      77'
      10
      Ezgjan Alioski
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      27'
      22
      Jack Harrison
      S
      17
      Hélder Costa
      S
      42'
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      7
      Ian Poveda-Ocampo
      11
      Tyler Roberts
      substitution icon71'
      13
      Kiko Casilla
      18
      Raphinha
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Leif Davis
      47
      Jack Jenkins
      49
      Oliver Casey
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leeds United
      Possession
      35%
      65%
      Total shots
      10
      9
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      243
      493
      Free kicks
      15
      8
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3444
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      8
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      66
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      EVE
      1-3
      MUN
      CHE
      4-1
      SHU
      WHU
      1-0
      FUL
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      In summary

      • Scott Dann’s superb header gave Palace the lead. 1-0.
      • Patrick Bamford had the ball in the back of the net, but harshly ruled out for offside.
      • Eberechi Eze won a free-kick, and scores direct from resulting set piece with a wonderful finish. 2-0.
      • Bamford scored again – this time it counted. 2-1.
      • Patrick van Aanholt’s cross is deflected in off Leeds’ Costa’s in a bizarre manner. 3-1.
      • HT: Crystal Palace 3-1 Leeds United
      • Wilfried Zaha sets up Jordan Ayew to finish off any Leeds fight-back. 4-1.
      • FT: HT: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

      Roy Hodgson and Jeffrey Schlupp spoke post-match last Friday about how the slow start in the first 45 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers cost the Eagles dearly, despite an improved second-half performance.

      It was clear to see from the first minute that today Palace would not be regretting any slow starts, with Andros Townsend cutting in and lining up a trademark left foot finish. Although the angle was always against the winger, the effort was technically impressive and let Leeds know that they would be in for tough day in south London.

      Forty-five minutes later, Palace would go in at half-time 3-1 up. It was Scott Dann who first found the back of the Whites' net, with a ridiculously impressive header from an Eze corner – a first assist in red and blue for the attacker.

      And it was to be an afternoon of firsts for Eze, as 10 minutes later his Palace goal account registered its first strike.

      If the in-off-the-crossbar free-kick was inch-perfect, then the manner in which Eze won the free-kick was even more so. Robin Koch, as many already have in Eze’s fledgling Palace career, was sold of a dream of securing the ball as Eze cutely let the ball run across his body, inviting the foul from the centre-back.

      Just when Hodgson’s side looked to be coasting, Marcelo Bielsa’s side reminded the south Londoners of the threat their style of play poses, with a exceptional knockdown in the box from Mateusz Klich teeing up Bamford for an exquisite volley after controlling well with his chest.

      Bielsa and his charges will feel aggrieved at their first goal of the afternoon only halving the Eagles’ lead, rather than tying the game, with Bamford’s armpit earlier penalised for being offside not long after Dann had headed home.  

      Palace’s energetic and free-flowing game plan was not curtailed by the loss of a clean sheet, and not long before the half-time whistle, Patrick van Aanholt was left perplexed as to how his intended cutback had been diverted past Illan Meslier thanks to the sliding efforts of Costa.

      The second-half, despite a half-time change from Bielsa – Raphinha replacing Costa – opened up for 15 minutes or so in a reserved manner. Both teams knowing that the next goal in the game either finished it off or created a frantic finish.

      As the clock ticked over the hour-mark, the Whites started to up the ante: Alioski fired wide in Leeds first chance of the half, before Jack Harrison connected well with an excellent Pascal Struijk header down, but Vicente Guaita saved smartly.

      As Leeds pushed, Hodgson’s side were offered chances to counter attack, with Wilfried Zaha regularly finding himself in favourable areas of the pitch against favourable numbers of retreating Leeds players. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Zaha set-up Jordan Ayew with a ball across the penalty box, expertly bypassing several Leeds players, to allow his strike partner to calmly tuck away and seal the three points for Hodgson’s excellent Eagles.

      Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp, 72), McArthur, Riedewald (McCarthy, 77), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

      Subs not used: Butland, Sakho, Cahill, Batshuyai.

      Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Costa (Raphinha, 46), Struijk (Roberts, 72), Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

      Subs not used: Casilla, Poveda-Ocampo, Davis, Jenkins, Casey.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      88'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      83'

      free kick won

      Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      81'

      free kick won

      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Klich(43)
      Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Pascal Struijk
      Pascal
      Struijk(21)
      off
      Tyler Roberts
      Tyler
      Roberts(11)
      on
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Leeds United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch with a headed pass.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Struijk with a headed pass.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robin Koch (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Cooper(6)
      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Hélder Costa
      Hélder Costa(17)
      off
      Raphinha
      Raphinha(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      Leeds United Own Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Hélder Costa(17)
      Hélder Costa
      Own Goal by Hélder Costa, Leeds United. Crystal Palace 3, Leeds United 1.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      27'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a headed pass.
      22'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United.
      17'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      4'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.