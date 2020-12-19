Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 0 Liverpool 7

      Palace0
      Liverpool7
      Minamino3'
      Mané35'
      Roberto Firmino44' 68'
      Henderson52'
      Mohamed Salah81' 84'
      Sat 19 Dec 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Nightmare start for Palace, as Takumi Minamino smashes past Guaita after 2 minutes
      • Flurry of Palace chances come to nothing
      • Mane strikes on 35 mins to double visitors’ lead, and Firmino adds to Palace’s pain just before half-time
      • HT: 0-3
      • Jordan Henderson strikes sweetly from distance for 0-4, Firmino dinks over Guaita to make it five
      • Salah nods the sixth, and curls from distance for Liverpool’s seventh.
      • FT: 0-7

      First half

      The visitors wasted little time in imposing themselves upon Palace, with Trent Alexander-Arnold finding Sadio Mane down the right flank, who laid off perfectly to Takumi Minamino just inside the Palace box. Minamino’s deft control afforded him space to strike sweetly past Vicente Guaita from ten yards, inside just two minutes, his first Premier League goal.

      Whilst the visitors dominated the first ten minutes, the pressure was short-lived. Indeed, for the forthcoming 25 minutes, it was Palace who by far looked most dangerous.

      The hosts’ front line were causing headaches right across the Liverpool back-line, with Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze all finding space and linking up promisingly, with chance after chance ensuing.

      Zaha sprang to life on 12 minutes, the Ivorian’s blistering pace down the left created space for a low drilled cross destined for an Ayew tap-in, but Fabinho was alert to the danger, guiding the ball behind for a corner before it reached the striker.

      Soon after, Zaha nearly reached a stray ball but Alisson was quick off his lines to clear from the edge of the box. But the ball landed at the feet of Luka Milivojevic, who attemped an audacious lob over the out of position Brazilian ‘keeper from the centre-circle.  Unfortunately, the captain's effort was undercooked and straight into Alisson’s gloves.

      Ayew outmuscled Fabinho and attempted a cut-back to Zaha, but it was misjudged and misdirected. Ayew then couldn’t convert a well-weighted Milivojevic free-kick, his header straight at Alisson. Schlupp got on the end of an Eze corner, but once again the header was straight down the middle.

      Palace would rue these missed opportunities, because on 35 minutes, Sadio Mane intercepted a neat pass from Roberto Firmino, turned and struck past the right glove of Guaita with minimal fuss.

      Firmino then sent the visitors 0-3 up at the break, after a wonderful Andrew Robertson through ball was silkily poked into the net from the Brazilian forward.  

      Harsh scoreline at this stage perhaps – but Liverpool were frighteningly clinical, whilst Palace were wasteful by comparison.

      Second half

      Liverpool picked up where they left off, with captain Jordan Henderson curling a fourth goal past Guaita from distance.  

      As the heavens opened in South London, the pressure from Liverpool seemed relentless, and with Klopp introducing Mohamed Salah with 33 left on the clock, it showed no sign of abating.

      James Tomkins replaced Cheikhou Kouyate for his first minutes since February, and soon after Van Aanholt smacked the ball well, but wide, of Alisson’s goal. Hodgson then introduced Michy Batshuayi with 20 minutes to go, with Eze making way.

      Firmino scored his second – and Liverpool’s fifth - of the match with an exquisite chip over Guaita. Salah nodded a sixth with ten to play, and a sumptuous seventh from distance.

      An afternoon to forget for Roy Hodgson’s men, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be fully deserving of all the plaudits.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate (Tomkins ’63), Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic ©, McArthur (Riedewald ’72), Eze (Batshuayi ’69), Ayew, Zaha.

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Ward, Mitchell, Dann, McCarthy, Townsend.

      Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum (Jones ’69), Keita, Mané (Salah ’57), Henderson (c), Minamino, Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain ’74).

      Subs not used: Adrián (GK), Kelleher (GK), Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.

      Membership 20-21 banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Gary Cahill is caught offside.
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      84'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      81'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Matip following a corner.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      76'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Gary Cahill is caught offside.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      71'

      free kick won

      Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Georginio
      Wijnaldum(5)
      off
      Curtis
      Jones(17)
      on
      68'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 5. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a headed pass.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naby Keita with a through ball.
      57'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      off
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      52'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 4. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      49'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 3.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      44'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 3. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson following a fast break.
      42'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      35'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabinho.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      28'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
      13'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabinho.
      12'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Matip.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
      3'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Takumi
      Minamino(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      1'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

