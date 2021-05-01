Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace 0 Man City 2

      Palace0
      Man City2
      Agüero57'
      Torres59'
      Sat 01 May 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace make two changes with Townsend and Mitchell returning; Man City make eight changes from their victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
      • First chance falls to Cancelo, whose volley is blocked bravely by Mitchell.
      • Benteke heads just wide from a Townsend cross after Palace break forwards.
      • Jesus has the ball in the net, but the goal is chalked off for offside.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Man City
      • Aguero opens the scoring with a rasping half-volley into the top corner.
      • Torres makes it two moments later, curling home from the edge of the box.
      • Sterling hits the post before Guaita saves from Rodri at close range.
      • FT: Palace 0-2 Man City

      Fresh from their European exploits midweek, the visitors started on the front-foot with sustained possession inside the Palace half. The first chance fell to Joao Cancelo, found at the back post by Benjamin Mendy after Sergio Agüero’s probing run forwards, but his volley was bravely blocked by Tyrick Mitchell.

      Palace looked dangerous on the break, and Townsend ensured the City defenders were reminded of the threat they could pose coming forwards. It almost provided the opening goal, as the winger picked out Christian Benteke in the penalty area, but his glancing header was just wide.

      CRYMCI Benteke.jpg

      At the other end City were getting closer, as Raheem Sterling beat Cheikhou Kouyate to make space for the shot, but was closed down by Mitchell who did enough to put him off. Agüero was the next to try his luck with a wonderful step-over creating the space to shoot, but he delayed and the ball was cleared.

      Palace kept coming forwards whenever possible, with Townsend the focal point. His combination with Joel Ward put Palace in behind, the pull-back finding Jairo Riedewald whose shot was blocked. A melee in the six-yard box followed, with Benteke managing to shoot on the turn but denied by Ederson. Riedewald had another effort moments later, firing over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

      The visitors had the ball in the back of the net as Gabriel Jesus volleyed home from six yards, but the flag was correctly raised for offside. It meant that the first-half ended goalless, with Palace restricting City to no shots on target.

      City continued to dominate the ball after restart, and eventually Palace’s resistance was broken. Found on the edge of the area, Agüero’s first touch was magnificent and took him clear of the Palace backline. His next was even better, a rasping half-volley into the top corner – Guaita had no chance.

      CRYMCI Eze.jpg

      Before the hosts could respond, it was two. This time it was Ferran Torres, guiding the ball home from the edge of the area with Guaita unsighted.

      City were buoyed by their lead, and kept pouring forwards. Sterling forced his way into the area and struck the base of the post, before the ball was flashed across the face of goal with Jesus unable to guide it goalwards.

      Palace were still working hard defensively, and Guaita made a superb save from Rodri’s close-range effort. As City pressed for the third it left space to exploit, and both Luka Milivojevic and Jeffrey Schlupp tested Ederson from distance.

      It was to no avail, and in the end City were just too strong for the Eagles as they look to seal another Premier League title this weekend.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Riedewald (Schlupp, 59), Milivojevic, Zaha, Eze, Townsend (Ayew, 82), Benteke (Mateta, 67).

      Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

      Man City: Ederson (GK), Aké, Sterling, Jesus, Agüero, Laporte, Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho (Zinchenko, 67), Cancelo.

      Subs: Steffen (GK), Walker, Dias, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      84'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero with a cross.
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres following a fast break.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Fernandinho(25)
      off
      Oleksandr
      Zinchenko(11)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      62'

      post

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      59'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Ferran
      Torres(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
      57'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Sergio
      Agüero(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      50'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Ferran Torres (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
      42'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
      36'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté following a set piece situation.
      29'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      23'

      free kick won

      João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      7'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

