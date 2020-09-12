Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Southampton

      Palace 1 Southampton 0

      Palace1
      Zaha13'
      Southampton0
      Sat 12 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      86'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      off
      Shane
      Long(7)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      78'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      William
      Smallbone(20)
      off
      Moussa
      Djenepo(12)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      72'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a headed pass.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jannik Vestergaard with a headed pass.
      52'

      free kick won

      William Smallbone (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Walker-Peters(2)
      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Red Card Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
      49'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams.
      45'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Jan
      Bednarek(35)
      off
      Jannik
      Vestergaard(4)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      42'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      41'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      20'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      16'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a fast break.
      12'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      4'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Substitutes

      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Shane Long
      substitution icon85'
      12
      Moussa Djenepo
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Michael Obafemi
      23
      Nathan Tella
      29
      Jake Vokins
      44
      Fraser Forster
      Substitutes

      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Shane Long
      substitution icon85'
      12
      Moussa Djenepo
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Michael Obafemi
      23
      Nathan Tella
      29
      Jake Vokins
      44
      Fraser Forster
