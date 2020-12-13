Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 1 Spurs 1

      Palace1
      Schlupp81'
      Spurs1
      Kane23'
      Sun 13 Dec 14:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Access All Over: FANS EDITION with Jay Knox

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over: FANS EDITION with Jay Knox

      11:31

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      87'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      85'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Steven
      Bergwijn(23)
      off
      Dele Alli(20)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Sergio
      Reguilón(3)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.
      75'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      68'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Tanguy
      Ndombele(28)
      off
      Giovani
      Lo Celso(18)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
      64'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      44'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      post

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Sissoko(17)
      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      35'

      free kick won

      Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      30'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      27'

      free kick won

      Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      23'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      20'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      20'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      81'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      20'
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon89'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon73'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      24
      Serge Aurier
      DF
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      3
      Sergio Reguilón
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      23
      Steven Bergwijn
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      MF
      38'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      MF
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      23'

      Substitutes

      2
      Matt Doherty
      12
      Joe Hart
      14
      Joe Rodon
      18
      Giovani Lo Celso
      substitution icon67'
      20
      Dele Alli
      substitution icon85'
      27
      Lucas Moura
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon84'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      273
      365
      Free kicks
      10
      14
      Offsides
      4
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4348
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      13
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      7
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      68
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      SOU
      3-0
      SHU
      FUL
      1-1
      LIV
      LEI
      3-0
      BHA
      ARS
      0-1
      BUR

      Access All Over: FANS EDITION with Jay Knox

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over: FANS EDITION with Jay Knox

      11:31

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      81'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      20'
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon89'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon73'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      24
      Serge Aurier
      DF
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      3
      Sergio Reguilón
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      23
      Steven Bergwijn
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      MF
      38'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      MF
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      23'

      Substitutes

      2
      Matt Doherty
      12
      Joe Hart
      14
      Joe Rodon
      18
      Giovani Lo Celso
      substitution icon67'
      20
      Dele Alli
      substitution icon85'
      27
      Lucas Moura
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon84'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      273
      365
      Free kicks
      10
      14
      Offsides
      4
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4348
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      13
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      7
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      68
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      SOU
      3-0
      SHU
      FUL
      1-1
      LIV
      LEI
      3-0
      BHA
      ARS
      0-1
      BUR
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      87'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      85'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Steven
      Bergwijn(23)
      off
      Dele Alli(20)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Sergio
      Reguilón(3)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.
      75'

      free kick won

      Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      68'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Tanguy
      Ndombele(28)
      off
      Giovani
      Lo Celso(18)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
      64'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      58'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      44'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      post

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Sissoko(17)
      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      35'

      free kick won

      Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      30'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      27'

      free kick won

      Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      23'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      20'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      20'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.