Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4'
free kick won
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
90'+2'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(25)
off
Andros
Townsend(10)
on
88'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
87'
free kick won
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
85'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
85'
Substitution
Steven
Bergwijn(23)
off
Dele Alli(20)
on
84'
Substitution
Sergio
Reguilón(3)
off
Ben
Davies(33)
on
84'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
80'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Bergwijn.
75'
free kick won
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
70'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
Substitution
Tanguy
Ndombele(28)
off
Giovani
Lo Celso(18)
on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
64'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
58'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
55'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
44'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
post
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'
Yellow Card
Sissoko(17)
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
35'
free kick won
Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
33'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
27'
free kick won
Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
23'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
20'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
19'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball.
8'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
