      Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

      Palace 1 West Brom 0

      Palace1
      Milivojevic37'
      West Brom0
      Sat 13 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom | Access All Over

      Match Summary

      Having earned the lead in a tight opening 45, the Eagles then showcased their structure from front to back to secure three points before a lengthy break from league football.

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes just one change to his Palace lineup, starting Wilfried Zaha
      • The game’s opening 25 minutes are bright and even – with both sides enjoying the ball near one another’s goalmouth
      • Palace earn a penalty after Darnell Furlong handles Zaha’s effort
      • Luka Milivojevic strikes home with an expert shot from the spot
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
      • Benteke opens the second-half with a fizzing effort that Johnstone saves well
      • The game settles after 60 minutes as Palace guard their lead
      • Eberechi Eze hits hard into Johnstone’s midriff as Palace begin to sit deeper
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

      Crystal Palace’s 5-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion earlier this season will remain a memorable part of club history regardless of the return clash’s calibre four months later. But the afternoon still started in contrasting fashion to how it ended in December – with Sam Allardyce having drilled the Baggies to his trademark solidity.

      So onlookers perhaps expected less of a goal-fest than they enjoyed in the Midlands, despite each side creating tame chances within the first few minutes.

      Ultimately, they were proved correct - but that is not to say the afternoon was uneventful.

      Instead, Palace’s attacking quartet looked bright, with Christian Benteke shooting into Sam Johnstone’s gloves and Jordan Ayew just failing to connect with Wilfried Zaha’s edge of the box ball.

      PALWBA 05 Zaha.jpg

      The game concentrated around both penalty areas in the first-half – with West Brom enjoying marginally more regular pushes forward. Palace consistently absorbed their probing over the first 25 minutes however and moved upfield themselves with at times slick intent.

      Pundits and journalists alike stressed the significance of this clash for the Baggies as they seek to secure late Premier League safety and Roy Hodgson repeatedly commented on his side’s hunger pre-match, too – a determination from both teams that showed throughout the first-half with the ball moved swiftly and chances pursued with urgency.

      The game’s pendulum-like rhythm showcased the outcome of two counter-attacking teams facing one another’s typically resolute defences. Chances arose, ended, and just as quickly began at the other end of the pitch.

      PALWBA 07 Benteke shot.jpg

      Perhaps the clearest indicator of this came when Luka Milivojevic launched a remarkable volley goal-bound just moments after a Vicente Guaita goal-kick.

      Johnstone tipped the fizzing shot behind impressively, but his heroics were to prove fruitless as Simon Hooper later watched Darnell Furlong’s handball on the pitchside monitor.

      Stepping up to test Johnstone for the second time in two minutes, Milivojevic displayed the steely composure he possesses so well from 12 yards and buried the ball into the bottom-right corner.

      At the break, the half's seemingly inevitable goal was Palace's, and ensured they had a lead to protect over the following 45 minutes.

      PALWBA 10 Milivojevic penalty.jpg

      The second-half opened in the fashion that epitomised the first and Palace took just two minutes to force Johnstone back into action. This time, Benteke worked the ball across the edge of the box, pushed it into space and unleashed a thunderous strike which the Baggies’ No.1 instinctively stopped.

      At the other end of the pitch just moments later, Conor Gallagher saw his close-range effort blocked and Matt Phillips spun the ball high on the volley.

      Chances remained fairly regular but the game had settled by its hour-mark; the tempo cooling with the heavens opening. Eberechi Eze worked Palace’s next-best effort as he drifted forward before releasing a fierce shot into Johnston’s midriff – the midfielder’s mazy style belying the venom in his boots.

      PALWBA 13 Eze corner.jpg

      Eze pulling the trigger aside, Palace largely sat deeper in the final 20 minutes, utilising their structure and discipline to guard a close lead.

      This approach saw Palace's back four - near-faultless all afternoon - called into more obvious action, Joel Ward in particular making astute challenges to suffocate West Brom's closing attempts.

      The south Londoners were not forced to weather a storm, however, with West Brom pinned nearer the halfway line when perhaps a more apparent onslaught was required.

      Palace's ability to make their hungry guests appear unfazed highlighted the discipline they'd shown all afternoon to ensure a single goal secured three well-earned points.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Cahill, Ward, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (Schlupp 74), Ayew (Townsend 84), Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, Wickham, Mateta, Batshuayi.

      West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Phillips (Snodgrass 70), Pereira (Robson-Kanu 64), Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Diagne.

      Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore, Diangana, Peltier, Grant.

      You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction from Palace v West Brom on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Cahill(24)
      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Mbaye Diagne (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      van Aanholt(3)
      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      free kick won

      Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mbaye Diagne.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      76'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mbaye Diagne (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      free kick won

      Mbaye Diagne (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Matt
      Phillips(10)
      off
      Robert
      Snodgrass(23)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      63'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Matheus Pereira(12)
      off
      Hal
      Robson-Kanu(4)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Mbaye Diagne (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a headed pass.
      48'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      46'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley tries a through ball, but Mbaye Diagne is caught offside.
      44'

      free kick won

      Mbaye Diagne (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Furlong(2)
      Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
      34'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      33'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Pereira with a headed pass.
      30'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matheus Pereira following a set piece situation.
      20'

      free kick won

      Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      18'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mbaye Diagne.
      14'

      free kick won

      Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      13'

      free kick won

      Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
      11'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      1'

      free kick won

      Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2839
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      15
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      65
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      LEE
      0-0
      CHE
      EVE
      1-2
      BUR
      FUL
      0-3
      MCI
