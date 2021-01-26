Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 2 West Ham 3

      Palace2
      Zaha3'
      Batshuayi90'+7'
      West Ham3
      Soucek9' 25'
      Dawson65'
      Tue 26 Jan 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham

      10:57

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the side which faced Manchester City
      • Wilfried Zaha earns Palace an early lead with a sharp strike after two minutes
      • West Ham pull level at the first opportunity, with Tomas Soucek heading past Vicente Guaita
      • Soucek nets a second on the end of Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick before Michail Antonio hits the post
      • West Ham enjoy a dominant spell after going ahead
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United
      • Palace again look bright at the start of the second-half
      • Guaita makes an excellent stop to deny Antonio
      • Craig Dawson nets West Ham’s third from a corner
      • Michy Batshuayi pulls one back in the 97th-minute, but it's too late for Palace
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United

      Crystal Palace’s record against West Ham United meant their Tuesday evening clash provided them with something to protect, and this success against the east Londoners began earlier than ever at a drizzly Selhurst Park.

      The Eagles surged forward from kick-off, pinning West Ham back with an urgent energy. This approach bore fruit after just two-and-a-half minutes when Christian Benteke fed Wilfried Zaha on the edge of the box.

      Taking one touch, Zaha found space and a tight gap between him and the net and, instinctively, fired low and hard into the sliver left exposed. 

      PALWHU 00 Zaha.jpg

      It was almost too easy a storyline for the Ivorian: returning to the lineup as top scorer and talisman and earning the advantage in style at the first chance.

      But West Ham were not willing to read the script and, despite Palace’s pressure, managed to find an equaliser shortly afterwards. Pablo Fornals lofted the ball into space for Michail Antonio to run-on to.

      The forward met the ball at the byline, flicked it to his right and watched as Tomas Soucek headed past Vicente Guaita from a matter of yards.

      The equaliser slowed the game’s tempo somewhat after a break-neck start but Palace retained the upper-hand, with Zaha’s through-ball to Eberechi Eze overhit and James McArthur’s hard-fought cross caught by ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

      PALWHU 03 Soucek goal.jpg

      The Eagles began to gradually cede ground to their guests, however, and the visitors enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy from the 25th-minute. Their newfound dominance began by taking the lead; Soucek again netting from close range on the end of Aaron Cresswell’s testing free-kick. 

      Antonio hit the post seconds later following a lapse in defensive focus and Palace were dealt a stark, prolonged warning. The frontman again sounded the alarm by thwacking the frame for a second time, this time turning Cresswell's drilled ball against the woodwork.

      Palace managed to avoid conceding further as the first-half drew to a close but knew they had to rediscover their earlier energy to enjoy any success after returning.

      PALWHU 05 Eze.jpg

      As in the first-half, this success almost came immediately through Zaha, however on this occasion the No.11 was denied when one-on-one with Fabianski, with the goalkeeper blocking two efforts at close range. 

      The Eagles continued to mirror their opening display, pushing with intent and striving to play the ball forward when allowed. 

      At the other end of the pitch and despite his teammates’ re-energised efforts, Guaita pulled off the second-half’s most impressive moment, denying Antonio from five yards with an astonishing reflex block.

      PALWHU 07.jpg

      If misfortune was all that kept Antonio from a first-half goal, this time was sheer excellence. The Spaniard pulled off another more routine stop with his legs shortly after to keep his side in the game, however he could not keep the Hammers out indefinitely. 

      With the game frustratingly close, Craig Dawson rose to meet Jarrod Bowen’s corner and powered the ball into the net to, seemingly, secure West Ham’s victory.

      Palace were not going to fade without a fight, however, and came close as Michy Batshuayi stretched towards the ball in the box and Zaha fired over from distance.

      They continued to carve-out chances as Zaha and McArthur shot behind, with their teammates sustaining their drive until the 96th-minute.

      Batshuayi epitomised Palace's determination when he broke through on goal, held himself upright under pressure and slotted home for his side's second, but ultimately his effort was to no avail, and the final whistle brought the Eagles' bright run against the Hammers to a close.

      Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic (Riedewald 73), McArthur, Eze, Townsend (Batshuayi 66), Zaha, Benteke (Ayew 73).

      Subs not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Kelly, McCarthy.

      West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Fornals, Soucek, Benrahma (Noble 87), Bowen (Fredericks 81), Antonio (Yarmolenko 83).

      Subs not used: Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko, Lanzini.

      To watch free highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

      Retail Iconic Range banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3.
      90'+7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      90'+3'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
      90'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Saïd
      Benrahma(9)
      off
      Mark
      Noble(16)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      83'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(30)
      off
      Andriy
      Yarmolenko(7)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Jarrod
      Bowen(20)
      off
      Ryan
      Fredericks(24)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
      69'

      free kick won

      Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      65'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Craig
      Dawson(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
      57'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      53'

      free kick won

      Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      44'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      post

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      32'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      post

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
      26'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United (Tomas Soucek).
      25'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Tomas
      Soucek(28)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 2. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      24'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Tomas
      Soucek(28)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
      5'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      3'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon73'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon66'
      90'+7'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon73'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      15
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      65'
      5
      Vladimir Coufal
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      28
      Tomas Soucek
      MF
      9'
      25'
      9
      Saïd Benrahma
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      4
      Fabián Balbuena
      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      16
      Mark Noble
      substitution icon87'
      23
      Issa Diop
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      substitution icon81'
      25
      David Martin
      31
      Ben Johnson
      45
      Ademipo Odubeko
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      6
      17
      Shots on target
      3
      7
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      422
      347
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5666
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      11
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Crosses
      6
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      88
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      NEW
      1-2
      LEE
      WBA
      0-5
      MCI
      SOU
      1-3
      ARS

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      3'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon73'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon66'
      90'+7'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon73'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      15
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      65'
      5
      Vladimir Coufal
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      28
      Tomas Soucek
      MF
      9'
      25'
      9
      Saïd Benrahma
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      4
      Fabián Balbuena
      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      16
      Mark Noble
      substitution icon87'
      23
      Issa Diop
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      substitution icon81'
      25
      David Martin
      31
      Ben Johnson
      45
      Ademipo Odubeko
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      6
      17
      Shots on target
      3
      7
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      422
      347
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5666
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      11
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Crosses
      6
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      88
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      NEW
      1-2
      LEE
      WBA
      0-5
      MCI
      SOU
      1-3
      ARS
