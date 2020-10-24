Zaha scoops eToro MOTM for Fulham goal and assist
Fulham 1 Palace 2
Fulham1
Cairney90'+5'
Palace2
Riedewald8'
Zaha63'
- Riedewald explains changed approach to Zaha and its effect
- Hodgson praises squad depth in pulling out Palace's key strengths
- Report: Confident Palace ease past Fulham despite late consolation
- Team news: Clyne handed return in one of three changes v Fulham
Latest videosView all videos
- 09:05
- 03:42
- 13:02Post match press conference: Fulham (A)13:02Post match press conference: Fulham (A)Press Conferences
- 100:42The Full 90: Fulham vs Crystal Palace | Palace TV+100:42The Full 90: Fulham vs Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 13:38Extended Highlights: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+13:38Extended Highlights: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:24
- 09:31Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham | Palace TV+09:31Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham | Palace TV+First-team
- 100:56The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Fulham | Palace TV+100:56The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Fulham | Palace TV+First-team
- 09:39The manager's post-match press conference09:39The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 01:19Sam Johnstone on a clean sheet against Fulham01:19Sam Johnstone on a clean sheet against FulhamInterviews
- 01:29
- 02:40
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23
Match Summary
- Match started
- People hit the ball with their legs. Ouch. Poor ball.
- Match ended
- Summary ended too
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+7'
Yellow Card
Guaita(31)
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
Tom
Cairney(10)
Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
90'+4'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
89'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Red Card
Kamara(47)
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the red card.
87'
VAR
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
86'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)on
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
79'
Substitution
Mario
Lemina(18)off
Harrison
Reed(21)on
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
76'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Eberechi
Eze(25)on
75'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(15)off
Bobby
De Cordova-Reid(14)on
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)on
72'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
66'
Substitution
André-Frank
Zambo Anguissa(29)off
Aboubakar
Kamara(47)on
63'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
60'
free kick won
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
58'
free kick won
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
offside
Offside, Fulham. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Ola Aina is caught offside.
50'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Dann.
48'
free kick won
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
45'+1'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Mario Lemina (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
33'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
31'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
26'
post
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
21'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
16'
free kick won
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
14'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
14'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
11'
free kick won
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
3'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
1'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
31
Vicente Guaita
GK
90'+7'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
8'
85'
Starting lineup
1
Alphonse Areola
GK
13
Tim Ream
DF
33
Antonee Robinson
DF
34
Ola Aina
DF
16
Tosin Adarabioyo
DF
29
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
MF
66'
18
Mario Lemina
MF
79'
19
Ademola Lookman
MF
10
Tom Cairney
MF
90'+5'
15
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
73'
9
Aleksandar Mitrovic
S
Substitutes
4
Denis Odoi
12
Marek Rodák
14
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
73'
20
Maxime Le Marchand
21
Harrison Reed
79'
23
Joe Bryan
47
Aboubakar Kamara
66'
88'
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Total shots
16
14
Shots on target
3
10
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
574
296
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
WHU
1-1
MCI
MUN
0-0
CHE
LIV
2-1
SHU
- Zaha scoops eToro MOTM for Fulham goal and assist
- Riedewald explains changed approach to Zaha and its effect
- Hodgson praises squad depth in pulling out Palace's key strengths
- Report: Confident Palace ease past Fulham despite late consolation
- Team news: Clyne handed return in one of three changes v Fulham
Latest videosView all videos
- 09:05
- 03:42
- 13:02Post match press conference: Fulham (A)13:02Post match press conference: Fulham (A)Press Conferences
- 100:42The Full 90: Fulham vs Crystal Palace | Palace TV+100:42The Full 90: Fulham vs Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 13:38Extended Highlights: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+13:38Extended Highlights: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:24
- 09:31Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham | Palace TV+09:31Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham | Palace TV+First-team
- 100:56The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Fulham | Palace TV+100:56The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Fulham | Palace TV+First-team
- 09:39The manager's post-match press conference09:39The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 01:19Sam Johnstone on a clean sheet against Fulham01:19Sam Johnstone on a clean sheet against FulhamInterviews
- 01:29
- 02:40
Starting lineup
31
Vicente Guaita
GK
90'+7'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
8'
85'
Starting lineup
1
Alphonse Areola
GK
13
Tim Ream
DF
33
Antonee Robinson
DF
34
Ola Aina
DF
16
Tosin Adarabioyo
DF
29
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
MF
66'
18
Mario Lemina
MF
79'
19
Ademola Lookman
MF
10
Tom Cairney
MF
90'+5'
15
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
73'
9
Aleksandar Mitrovic
S
Substitutes
4
Denis Odoi
12
Marek Rodák
14
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
73'
20
Maxime Le Marchand
21
Harrison Reed
79'
23
Joe Bryan
47
Aboubakar Kamara
66'
88'
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Total shots
16
14
Shots on target
3
10
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
574
296
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
WHU
1-1
MCI
MUN
0-0
CHE
LIV
2-1
SHU
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
83
32
+51
86
2
MUNManchester United
38
21
11
6
73
44
+29
74
3
LIVLiverpool
38
20
9
9
68
42
+26
69
4
CHEChelsea
38
19
10
9
58
36
+22
67
5
LEILeicester City
38
20
6
12
68
50
+18
66
6
WHUWest Ham United
38
19
8
11
62
47
+15
65
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
8
12
68
45
+23
62
8
ARSArsenal
38
18
7
13
55
39
+16
61
9
LEELeeds United
38
18
5
15
62
54
+8
59
10
EVEEverton
38
17
8
13
47
48
-1
59
11
AVLAston Villa
38
16
7
15
55
46
+9
55
12
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
46
62
-16
45
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
12
9
17
36
52
-16
45
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
8
18
41
66
-25
44
15
SOUSouthampton
38
12
7
19
47
68
-21
43
16
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
40
46
-6
41
17
BURBurnley
38
10
9
19
33
55
-22
39
18
FULFulham
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
19
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
5
11
22
35
76
-41
26
20
SHUSheffield United
38
7
2
29
20
63
-43
23
Match Summary
- Match started
- People hit the ball with their legs. Ouch. Poor ball.
- Match ended
- Summary ended too
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+7'
Yellow Card
Guaita(31)
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
Tom
Cairney(10)
Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
90'+4'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
89'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Red Card
Kamara(47)
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the red card.
87'
VAR
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
86'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)on
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
79'
Substitution
Mario
Lemina(18)off
Harrison
Reed(21)on
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
76'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Eberechi
Eze(25)on
75'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(15)off
Bobby
De Cordova-Reid(14)on
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)on
72'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
66'
Substitution
André-Frank
Zambo Anguissa(29)off
Aboubakar
Kamara(47)on
63'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
60'
free kick won
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
58'
free kick won
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
offside
Offside, Fulham. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Ola Aina is caught offside.
50'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Dann.
48'
free kick won
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
45'+1'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Mario Lemina (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
33'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
31'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
26'
post
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
21'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
16'
free kick won
Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
14'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
14'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
11'
free kick won
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
3'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
1'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.