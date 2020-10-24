Skip navigation
      Fulham vs Crystal Palace

      Fulham 1 Palace 2

      Fulham1
      Cairney90'+5'
      Palace2
      Riedewald8'
      Zaha63'
      Sat 24 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueCraven Cottage

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      • Match started
      • People hit the ball with their legs. Ouch. Poor ball.
      • Match ended
      • Summary ended too

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(31)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+5'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Tom
      Cairney(10)
      Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Red Card

      Kamara(47)
      Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the red card.
      87'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
      86'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
      79'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Mario
      Lemina(18)
      off
      Harrison
      Reed(21)
      on
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(15)
      off
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      66'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      André-Frank
      Zambo Anguissa(29)
      off
      Aboubakar
      Kamara(47)
      on
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      60'

      free kick won

      Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
      58'

      free kick won

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Ola Aina is caught offside.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      48'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Mario Lemina (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      26'

      post

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      21'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
      11'

      free kick won

      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald
      Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      90'+7'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      8'
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      63'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      substitution icon72'
      7
      Max Meyer
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      20
      Christian Benteke
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon76'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alphonse Areola
      GK
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      DF
      34
      Ola Aina
      DF
      16
      Tosin Adarabioyo
      DF
      29
      André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      18
      Mario Lemina
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      19
      Ademola Lookman
      MF
      10
      Tom Cairney
      MF
      90'+5'
      15
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Denis Odoi
      12
      Marek Rodák
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      substitution icon73'
      20
      Maxime Le Marchand
      21
      Harrison Reed
      substitution icon79'
      23
      Joe Bryan
      47
      Aboubakar Kamara
      substitution icon66'
      88'
      Fulham

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      64%
      36%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      10
      Corners
      4
      4
      Passes completed
      574
      296
      Free kicks
      11
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5259
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      11
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      3
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      68
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      9
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      WHU
      1-1
      MCI
      MUN
      0-0
      CHE
      LIV
      2-1
      SHU

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      90'+7'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      8'
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      63'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      substitution icon72'
      7
      Max Meyer
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      20
      Christian Benteke
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon76'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alphonse Areola
      GK
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      DF
      34
      Ola Aina
      DF
      16
      Tosin Adarabioyo
      DF
      29
      André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      18
      Mario Lemina
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      19
      Ademola Lookman
      MF
      10
      Tom Cairney
      MF
      90'+5'
      15
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Denis Odoi
      12
      Marek Rodák
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      substitution icon73'
      20
      Maxime Le Marchand
      21
      Harrison Reed
      substitution icon79'
      23
      Joe Bryan
      47
      Aboubakar Kamara
      substitution icon66'
      88'
      Fulham

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      64%
      36%
      Total shots
      16
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      10
      Corners
      4
      4
      Passes completed
      574
      296
      Free kicks
      11
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5259
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      11
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      3
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      68
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      9
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      WHU
      1-1
      MCI
      MUN
      0-0
      CHE
      LIV
      2-1
      SHU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      • Match started
      • People hit the ball with their legs. Ouch. Poor ball.
      • Match ended
      • Summary ended too

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(31)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+5'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Tom
      Cairney(10)
      Goal! Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Red Card

      Kamara(47)
      Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the red card.
      87'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
      86'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
      79'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Mario
      Lemina(18)
      off
      Harrison
      Reed(21)
      on
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(15)
      off
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      66'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      André-Frank
      Zambo Anguissa(29)
      off
      Aboubakar
      Kamara(47)
      on
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      60'

      free kick won

      Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
      58'

      free kick won

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Ola Aina is caught offside.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      48'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Mario Lemina (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ola Aina.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      26'

      post

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      21'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ademola Lookman (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
      11'

      free kick won

      Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald
      Goal! Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.