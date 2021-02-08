Skip navigation
      Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

      Leeds 2 Palace 0

      Leeds2
      Harrison3'
      Bamford52'
      Palace0
      Mon 08 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueElland Road

      Full-Time
      Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      02:12

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Harrison’s deflected shot gives Leeds an early lead.
      • Bamford misses a glorious chance to make it two.
      • Palace grow into the half, threatening with Ayew.
      • Struijk has two chances to score with his head, but both are well off-target.
      • HT: Leeds 1-0 Palace
      • Bamford makes it 2-0 shortly after the restart, tapping in after Raphinha’s shot was saved.
      • Palace create chances as Eze fires over from close-range.
      • Harrison hits the crossbar in the dying moments.
      • FT: Leeds 2-0 Palace

      Palace had the worst possible start at a freezing Elland Road, as Leeds took an early lead via a significant deflection.

      Picking up the ball on the edge of the area, Jack Harrison made space before letting fly, the ball cannoning off Gary Cahill and past a despairing Vicente Guaita.

      Palace responded well, Patrick van Aanholt and Jairo Riedewald combining nicely on the left-hand side, exchanging passes before the latter was fed in the penalty area, but couldn’t get the ball under control.

      Jean-Philippe Mateta began to show glimpses of what he can offer. A particularly inventive piece of hold-up play exhibited both strength and guile, setting up a counter attacking opportunity for Jordan Ayew, his strike partner.

      LEECRY Jairo.jpg

      But it was Leeds who were creating the better chances, and Patrick Bamford forced a smart save from Guaita when his powerful header looked bound for the bottom corner.

      Bamford should have scored moments later, when Leeds broke forward dangerously. Through on goal, he shaped to guide it towards the top corner, but got the connection all wrong and the chance was wasted.

      Palace grew into the half, and once again Mateta’s hold up play was causing Leeds problems.

      The hosts were a constant danger however, and once again spurned a chance to make it two, when Pascal Struijk was given a free header on the penalty spot, but failed to hit the target.

      He had a second bite at the cherry moments later when Phillips’ cross found him six yards out, but this time he got his timing all wrong as he stooped and headed wide.

      As the first half drew to a close, Palace had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down, when Ayew went down under pressure as he prepared to pull the trigger.

      The referee was unmoved, and from the resulting goal-kick Leeds broke forward, finding Bamford in the box. Assuming himself to be offside, he was nonplussed when his touch let him down – but replays showed the goal, had he finished, would have stood.

      LEECRY PVA.jpg

      Palace started the second-half brightly, with newly introduced Andros Townsend full of energy and endeavour.

      Winning the ball back high up the pitch, they broke forward, Riedewald feeding Ayew on the edge of the area. His touch took him wide and tightened the angle, and the defender was able to block the shot.

      Once again, Leeds countered at frightening speed, and this time they were clinical. Raphinha, who was arguably the hosts’ standout player, stormed forwards and found space in behind. His powerful effort was saved well by Guaita, who managed to get a strong wrist behind the ball.

      However the rebound fell to Bamford, who stroked the ball into the empty net to double his side’s advantage.

      Leeds were emboldened, and Bamford tested Guaita’s reactions again soon after, before Struijk’s header was cleared as it looked destined for the back of the net.

      Palace were able to create chances, and Michy Batshuayi made an immediate impact after being introduced, teeing up Eze on the penalty spot, but his shot was too high to trouble the goalkeeper. Townsend also went close from the edge of the area.

      Out of nowhere, Leeds could explode into action, and it was almost three when Harrison struck the bar from close-range.

      All three substitutes imposed themselves well on the game, and Benteke saw his effort saved as the match entered added time.

      It concluded a tough night for Palace, whose continued endeavour ultimately went unrewarded, and whose attention will now turn to Burnley on Saturday.

      Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Cooper, Bamford, Alioski, Dallas, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Phillips (Shackleton, 88), Klich.

      Subs not used: Casilla (GK), Roberts, Costa, Davis, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Jenkins, Huggins.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, van Aanholt (Townsend, HT), Eze, Ayew (Benteke, 75), Mateta (Batshuayi, 65).

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Kouyate, Kelly.

      Kit Sale Banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leeds United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      88'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Kalvin Phillips
      Kalvin
      Phillips(23)
      off
      Jamie Shackleton
      Jamie
      Shackleton(46)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      post

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      63'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      57'

      free kick won

      Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      Patrick Bamford
      Goal! Leeds United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      47'

      free kick won

      Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
      41'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a set piece situation.
      38'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Leeds United.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Cahill(24)
      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      34'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Raphinha tries a through ball, but Mateusz Klich is caught offside.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      24'

      free kick won

      Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a fast break.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
      3'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Jack
      Harrison(22)
      Jack Harrison
      Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      38'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      76'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon76'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon65'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      10
      Ezgjan Alioski
      DF
      6
      Liam Cooper
      DF
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      DF
      2
      Luke Ayling
      DF
      43
      Mateusz Klich
      MF
      22
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      3'
      15
      Stuart Dallas
      MF
      23
      Kalvin Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      Raphinha
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      52'

      Substitutes

      11
      Tyler Roberts
      13
      Kiko Casilla
      17
      Hélder Costa
      24
      Leif Davis
      30
      Joe Gelhardt
      35
      Charlie Cresswell
      46
      Jamie Shackleton
      substitution icon88'
      47
      Jack Jenkins
      52
      Niall Huggins
      Leeds United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      68%
      32%
      Total shots
      17
      8
      Shots on target
      7
      3
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      624
      255
      Free kicks
      7
      7
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3340
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      7
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      63
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell

