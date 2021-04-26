Skip navigation
      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 2 Palace 1

      Leicester2
      Castagne50'
      Iheanacho80'
      Palace1
      Zaha12'
      Mon 26 Apr 19:00

      Premier League King Power Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Jamie Vardy causes Palace problems early on with runs in behind.
      • Wilfried Zaha opens the scoring after an excellent Palace break forwards.
      • Leicester continue to dominate the ball but fail to create a clear sight of goal.
      • HT: Leicester 0-1 Palace
      • Timothy Castagne rifles into the top corner just after the restart.
      • Jairo Riedewald breaks through one-on-one but his layoff for Christian Benteke is cut out.
      • Benteke heads straight at Schmeichel from a corner.
      • Kelechi Iheanacho scores a stunning goal to put Leicester in front late on.
      • FT: Leicester 2-1 Palace

      The hosts’ boasted an abundance of attacking talent, and twice in the first five minutes Palace were given a reminder of how quickly they can carve an opening. Jamie Vardy was the runner on both occasions, first attempting to round Vicente Guaita but denied by the fingertips of the Spanish goalkeeper, then seeing the ball poked away by Cheikhou Kouyaté in the nick of time.

      Vardy’s first attempt on goal came just ten minutes in, when Timothy Castagne’s cross found him at the far past after Iheanacho failed to make contact with his acrobatic effort. Joel Ward got out quickly to force Vardy to take the shot first time, and the attempt sailed over the crossbar.

      Palace were patient, and waited for a chance to break forwards – and when it came, they pounced. Winning the ball back on the halfway line, Christian Benteke released Eberechi Eze with space to roam forwards. Eze’s pass found the advancing Wilfried Zaha in behind, who had timed his run perfectly to stay onside, and his effort was too powerful for Kasper Schmeichel to keep out.

      It was a textbook breakaway goal from Roy Hodgson’s men, and saw Zaha hit double figures in the league this season, equalling his best tally in the competition with six games still to play.

      LEICRY Zaha goal.jpg

      While Leicester continued to see more of the ball, Palace looked comfortable throughout the first period, with attempts at Guaita’s goal limited to the more speculative of efforts. Youri Tielemans saw his free-kick well read by the Palace ‘keeper, while Çaglar Söyüncü lashed a half-volley over the top after Jonny Evans’ knock-down.

      Palace went in ahead at the break, but in the second-half Leicester showed more cutting edge. They were level just three minutes after the restart, through an unlikely source in Castagne. Iheanacho showed good strength to hold off Kouyaté in behind, and laid the ball off for the full-back who rifled into the top corner. Guaita had no chance.

      Palace could have regained their lead moments later, as Jairo Riedewald bust through to go one-on-one with Schmeichel. As he looked set to take the shot, he cut the ball back for the oncoming Benteke, but Evans’ goal-saving challenge managed to smother the ball away to safety.

      After Eze’s graceful run down the left-hand side the visitors earned a corner, but Benteke met Eze’s cross only to nod the ball straight into the hands of Schmeichel.

      The hosts’ created chances of their own and Vardy had the ball in the back of the net after latching onto Iheanacho’s miscued effort, but before he could wheel away in celebration he was rightly flagged for offside.

      Evans continued to impress at both ends, threatening from set-pieces and nodding just wide from a corner towards the far-post.

      The chances kept coming. Vardy looking through on goal after a neat interchange with Iheanacho, but under pressure from Dann he was forced to shoot from a tight angle and dragged his shot wide. Moments later Tielemans had space on the edge of the area, curling the ball past the near post.

      In the end it took a piece of individual brilliance to edge Leicester in front. Controlling the ball in a wide area under pressure from three defenders, Iheanacho took a touch inside and slammed a shot into the roof of the net – it was past Guaita before he could move.

      Palace pushed for an equaliser, with Benteke rising highest to meet a ball into the box but heading inches wide, although that left space in behind for Leicester to break forwards look for a third. Guaita prevented Pérez from making it three - a scoreline that would have been an unfair reflection on the visitors - and a tight contest finished with just a single goal to separate the sides.

      Leicester: Schmeichel (GK), Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas (Albrighton, 70), Maddison (Pérez, 70), Iheanacho, Vardy.

      Subs not used: Ward (GK), Amartey, Ünder, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic (McCarthy, 83), Riedewald (Schlupp, 85), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Townsend, 78), Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      90'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      80'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      74'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Luke
      Thomas(33)
      off
      Marc
      Albrighton(11)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Ayoze
      Pérez(17)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
      63'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      57'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      51'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Leicester City - Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Kelechi Iheanacho).
      50'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Timothy
      Castagne(27)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      46'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
      44'

      free kick won

      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      36'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a headed pass following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      23'

      free kick won

      Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      18'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      18'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      18'
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      12'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon83'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      3
      Wesley Fofana
      DF
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      DF
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      33
      Luke Thomas
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      27
      Timothy Castagne
      MF
      50'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      S
      80'
      10
      James Maddison
      S
      substitution icon70'
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S

      Substitutes

      11
      Marc Albrighton
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Danny Ward
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Daniel Amartey
      19
      Cengiz Ünder
      20
      Hamza Choudhury
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      26
      Dennis Praet
      Leicester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      13
      4
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      7
      2
      Passes completed
      499
      194
      Free kicks
      12
      11
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3138
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      2
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      59
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Jamie Vardy causes Palace problems early on with runs in behind.
      • Wilfried Zaha opens the scoring after an excellent Palace break forwards.
      • Leicester continue to dominate the ball but fail to create a clear sight of goal.
      • HT: Leicester 0-1 Palace
      • Timothy Castagne rifles into the top corner just after the restart.
      • Jairo Riedewald breaks through one-on-one but his layoff for Christian Benteke is cut out.
      • Benteke heads straight at Schmeichel from a corner.
      • Kelechi Iheanacho scores a stunning goal to put Leicester in front late on.
      • FT: Leicester 2-1 Palace

      The hosts’ boasted an abundance of attacking talent, and twice in the first five minutes Palace were given a reminder of how quickly they can carve an opening. Jamie Vardy was the runner on both occasions, first attempting to round Vicente Guaita but denied by the fingertips of the Spanish goalkeeper, then seeing the ball poked away by Cheikhou Kouyaté in the nick of time.

      Vardy’s first attempt on goal came just ten minutes in, when Timothy Castagne’s cross found him at the far past after Iheanacho failed to make contact with his acrobatic effort. Joel Ward got out quickly to force Vardy to take the shot first time, and the attempt sailed over the crossbar.

      Palace were patient, and waited for a chance to break forwards – and when it came, they pounced. Winning the ball back on the halfway line, Christian Benteke released Eberechi Eze with space to roam forwards. Eze’s pass found the advancing Wilfried Zaha in behind, who had timed his run perfectly to stay onside, and his effort was too powerful for Kasper Schmeichel to keep out.

      It was a textbook breakaway goal from Roy Hodgson’s men, and saw Zaha hit double figures in the league this season, equalling his best tally in the competition with six games still to play.

      LEICRY Zaha goal.jpg

      While Leicester continued to see more of the ball, Palace looked comfortable throughout the first period, with attempts at Guaita’s goal limited to the more speculative of efforts. Youri Tielemans saw his free-kick well read by the Palace ‘keeper, while Çaglar Söyüncü lashed a half-volley over the top after Jonny Evans’ knock-down.

      Palace went in ahead at the break, but in the second-half Leicester showed more cutting edge. They were level just three minutes after the restart, through an unlikely source in Castagne. Iheanacho showed good strength to hold off Kouyaté in behind, and laid the ball off for the full-back who rifled into the top corner. Guaita had no chance.

      Palace could have regained their lead moments later, as Jairo Riedewald bust through to go one-on-one with Schmeichel. As he looked set to take the shot, he cut the ball back for the oncoming Benteke, but Evans’ goal-saving challenge managed to smother the ball away to safety.

      After Eze’s graceful run down the left-hand side the visitors earned a corner, but Benteke met Eze’s cross only to nod the ball straight into the hands of Schmeichel.

      The hosts’ created chances of their own and Vardy had the ball in the back of the net after latching onto Iheanacho’s miscued effort, but before he could wheel away in celebration he was rightly flagged for offside.

      Evans continued to impress at both ends, threatening from set-pieces and nodding just wide from a corner towards the far-post.

      The chances kept coming. Vardy looking through on goal after a neat interchange with Iheanacho, but under pressure from Dann he was forced to shoot from a tight angle and dragged his shot wide. Moments later Tielemans had space on the edge of the area, curling the ball past the near post.

      In the end it took a piece of individual brilliance to edge Leicester in front. Controlling the ball in a wide area under pressure from three defenders, Iheanacho took a touch inside and slammed a shot into the roof of the net – it was past Guaita before he could move.

      Palace pushed for an equaliser, with Benteke rising highest to meet a ball into the box but heading inches wide, although that left space in behind for Leicester to break forwards look for a third. Guaita prevented Pérez from making it three - a scoreline that would have been an unfair reflection on the visitors - and a tight contest finished with just a single goal to separate the sides.

      Leicester: Schmeichel (GK), Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas (Albrighton, 70), Maddison (Pérez, 70), Iheanacho, Vardy.

      Subs not used: Ward (GK), Amartey, Ünder, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic (McCarthy, 83), Riedewald (Schlupp, 85), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Townsend, 78), Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      90'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      80'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      74'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Luke
      Thomas(33)
      off
      Marc
      Albrighton(11)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Ayoze
      Pérez(17)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
      63'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      57'

      free kick won

      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      51'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Leicester City - Leicester City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Kelechi Iheanacho).
      50'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Timothy
      Castagne(27)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      46'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
      44'

      free kick won

      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      36'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a headed pass following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      23'

      free kick won

      Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      18'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      18'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.