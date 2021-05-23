Skip navigation
      Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

      Liverpool 2 Palace 0

      Liverpool2
      Mané36' 74'
      Palace0
      Sun 23 May 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAnfield

      Full-Time
      Roy Hodgson | Post-Liverpool

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      Roy Hodgson | Post-Liverpool

      04:07

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Fast Palace start sees Alisson forced into two early saves.
      • Townsend goes clean through on goal but sees shot go just wide.
      • Williams’ free-header from six-yards out goes over the crossbar.
      • Mane scrambles home from a corner to give Liverpool the lead.
      • HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace
      • Mane scores a second for Liverpool after a deflection off Cahill.
      • Salah goes close to a third but Guaita saves well.
      • Cahill comes close to a consolation late on.
      • FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

      There was plenty to contribute to a vibrant atmosphere at Anfield, with the return of fans and Liverpool’s Champions League push running parallel to Roy Hodgson’s farewell to his Palace side.

      It was the visitors who started the fastest and created by far the better chances of the opening period. The first came through Wilfried Zaha, who danced into the Liverpool penalty area and forced a smart save from Alisson on the angle.

      LIVCRY Guaita punch.jpg

      On the other side Andros Townsend was equally threatening, his dipping free-kick forcing a scrambling Alisson to tip over the crossbar. Moments later, he had the freedom of Anfield as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mistake allowed him a run at goal, but the ‘keeper came out quickly to narrow the angle and his shot dragged inches wide.

      Liverpool began to dominate possession as the minutes ticked by, and created opportunities of their own, as Alexander-Arnold came close with a curling free-kick. From a quickly taken corner, Rhys Williams had acres of space six-yards out to nod home, but saw his effort blazed over the crossbar.

      Vicente Guaita came to Palace rescue soon after as Mohamed Salah found space to advance in behind, but the Spaniard stood tall and blocked the shot to keep the sores goalless. Sadio Mane had a sight of goal when played in by Wijnaldum, but he was forced to dig the shot out from behind him and fired wide.

      The deadlock was broken from a set-piece, as Williams’ flick on was scrambled home by Mane to give Liverpool the lead. It was harsh on Palace after their early attacking endeavour, but saw the hosts go in at half-time with the lead.

      After the restart the Eagles were limited to little possession, aiming to break forwards as Liverpool pushed for a second goal. Alexander-Arnold and Salah threatened on the right-hand side, and it took some superb defensive work from Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew to limit their deliveries into the area.

      LIVCRY Salah Guaita.jpg

      Palace grew into the half and looked to release Zaha whenever possible, who tried to run at the defence but to no avail. Just as their confidence seemed to be growing, Liverpool scored their second – and this time it was their turn to break forwards.

      With Salah isolated, he held the ball up awaiting support. It soon arrived, and the ball was worked to Mane who struck early from the edge of the area; a cruel deflection off Gary Cahill sent it past Guaita and into the back of the net.

      Salah almost had a goal of his own soon after, but Guaita got down well to push the deflected effort past the post. Palace continued to come forwards, and Cahill was close to guiding Townsend’s inviting cross home, but the shot was straight at Alisson and Liverpool survived.

      It was to be the last chance for Palace, who fell to defeat in Hodgson's last game with Liverpool taking all three points.

      Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 90+2), Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner, 78), Firmino (Jota, 90+1), Mane, Salah

      Subs: Adrian (GK), Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, N. Williams.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins (Schlupp, 58), Cahill, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate (Kelly, 89), McCarthy (van Aanholt, 88), Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Mateta, Clyne, Rak-Sakyi.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Diogo Jota(20)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      on
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Milner(7)
      James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Georginio
      Wijnaldum(5)
      off
      James
      Milner(7)
      on
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      75'

      free kick won

      Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      68'

      free kick won

      Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rhys Williams (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rhys Williams (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
      45'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      45'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Thiago tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
      36'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino following a corner.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rhys Williams (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
      27'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Thiago tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rhys Williams (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
      17'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      5'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McCarthy.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon58'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      83'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      71'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon58'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon89'
      39
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      46
      Rhys Williams
      DF
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      71'
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      47
      Nathaniel Phillips
      DF
      6
      Thiago
      MF
      3
      Fabinho
      MF
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Sadio Mané
      S
      36'
      74'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      substitution icon90'+1'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      James Milner
      substitution icon78'
      86'
      13
      Adrián
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon90'+2'
      17
      Curtis Jones
      20
      Diogo Jota
      substitution icon90'+1'
      21
      Konstantinos Tsimikas
      23
      Xherdan Shaqiri
      76
      Neco Williams
      Liverpool

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      70%
      30%
      Total shots
      19
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      14
      1
      Passes completed
      502
      161
      Free kicks
      7
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2132
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      57
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      WOL
      1-2
      MUN
      WHU
      3-0
      SOU
      SHU
      1-0
      BUR
      MCI
      5-0
      EVE
      LEE
      3-1
      WBA
      LEI
      2-4
      TOT
      FUL
      0-2
      NEW
      AVL
      2-1
      CHE
      ARS
      2-0
      BHA

