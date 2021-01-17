Skip navigation
      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 4 Palace 0

      Man City4
      Stones26' 68'
      Gündogan56'
      Sterling88'
      Palace0
      Sun 17 Jan 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Man City gain early control of the ball, with Palace’s attacking efforts spearheaded by Jordan Ayew’s hard work up front.
      • Kevin De Bruyne’s excellent cross is met by John Stones, who heads in from close range.
      • James Tomkins’ last ditch efforts prevent Gabriel Jesus’ header from troubling Vicente Guaita.
      • HT: Man City 1-0 Palace
      • Ilkay Gundogan doubles the hosts’ lead with a superb curling strike into the top corner.
      • Stones fires in after Ruben Dias’ header is saved.
      • Raheem Sterling fires in a free-kick from the edge of the area to make it four.
      • FT: Man City 4-0 Palace

      As expected City controlled possession early on, but struggled to break down a disciplined Palace midfield. Two early corners came to nothing, and Jordan Ayew was working hard to hold the ball up in attack and allow his teammates to come forwards.

      With numbers in midfield Palace were able to put pressure on the ball, with Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend combining well to win back possession high up the pitch; the latter’s cross couldn’t find Eberechi Eze at the far post.

      City attacking intent was clear to see, and a it took a series of brave interventions to protect Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal. Jinking inside from a corner, Raheem Sterling’s shot was blocked, as were the follow-ups from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

      MCICRY McArthur.jpg

      Palace had bodies back in numbers and were grateful for the returning Gary Cahill in getting the ball away.  

      City took the lead midway through the half, and it took the vision of De Bruyne to unpick a resilient Palace backline.

      Finding space on the right-hand side, the Belgian’s outside-of-the-foot cross was perfectly measured for John Stones, who headed past Guaita from close range. The defender’s header was well placed, but it was a goal made possible by the brilliance of the assist.

      Palace responded well, and came forward with Ayew on the edge of the area. In space, he attempted to lay-off for McArthur rather than shoot; the Scot went down under pressure as the ball was intercepted, but there were no real appeals for a penalty.

      The hosts continued to pour forwards. Clipping the ball over Tyrick Mitchell, Bernardo Silva found Gundogan, whose header almost fell for Gabriel Jesus six yards out, but James Tomkins did enough to put the Brazilian off at the crucial moment.

      In the second-half City continued to press high, as Palace saw more of the ball but struggled to sustain an attack going forwards.

      MCICRY Luka .jpg

      Soon, City doubled their lead, and much like the first it was a goal borne of exquisite quality. Picking up the ball on the edge of the box, Gundogan evaded a challenge and curled the ball into the top corner – Guaita was left helpless by the accuracy of the strike.

      De Bruyne was on sensational form and continued to dictate the hosts’ attacking efforts, finding Sterling with an excellent through ball. It took a well-timed sliding tackle from Milivojevic to force the ball behind.

      Ruben Dias met the resultant corner at full pelt, his downward header pushed away by Guaita, but Stones was on hand once again to turn it home for his second, and City’s third.

      Despite City’s possession Ayew continued to work hard in attack, latching onto a Fernandinho mistake and advancing on Ederson’s goal, but the Brazilian recovered to make a challenge, and the referee was unmoved by appeals for a penalty.

      With two minutes to go Sterling made it four, and once again it was a finish which gave Guaita no chance in the Palace goal. Lining up a free-kick on the edge of the area, Sterling’s right-footed effort hit the very spot Gundogan’s effort had found earlier, nestling in the top corner.

      It was a deserved win for in-form Manchester City, ending Palace's three game league unbeaten run.

      Man City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Dias, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan (Torres, 71), Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne (Cancelo, 71), Silva (Foden, 60), Fernandinho.

      Subs not used: Steffen (GK), Rodri, Mendy, Mahrez, Delap, Doyle.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend (Batshuayi, 79) McCarthy, Milivojevic (Riedewald, 69), McArthur, Eze, Ayew.

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Clyne, Van Aanholt, Dann, Benteke.

       

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      87'

      free kick won

      Ferran Torres (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Ferran Torres (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      off
      João Cancelo(27)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Ilkay
      Gündogan(8)
      off
      Ferran
      Torres(21)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      68'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. John Stones (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      60'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      off
      Phil
      Foden(47)
      on
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      56'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Ilkay
      Gündogan(8)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a headed pass.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      34'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      29'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by James McArthur with a headed pass.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McCarthy.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      5'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Christian Benteke
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon79'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon68'

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      11
      Oleksandr Zinchenko
      DF
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      26'
      68'
      3
      Rúben Dias
      DF
      25
      Fernandinho
      MF
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      56'
      substitution icon71'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      S
      88'
      9
      Gabriel Jesus
      S
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      S
      substitution icon60'

      Substitutes

      13
      Zack Steffen
      16
      Rodrigo
      21
      Ferran Torres
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      27
      João Cancelo
      substitution icon71'
      47
      Phil Foden
      substitution icon60'
      48
      Liam Delap
      69
      Tommy Doyle
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      72%
      28%
      Total shots
      13
      2
      Shots on target
      6
      0
      Corners
      11
      1
      Passes completed
      675
      208
      Free kicks
      6
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2837
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      61
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      SHU
      1-3
      TOT
      LIV
      0-0
      MUN

