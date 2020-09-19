Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 1 Palace 3

      Man Utd1
      van de Beek80'
      Palace3
      Townsend7'
      Zaha74' 85'
      Sat 19 Sep 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      With the armband gripping his sleeve for the first time, the Ivorian was perfectly placed to not only make history against his former club, but to do so in style - embodying the grit and resolve of a Palace side determined to maintain their success playing David away to English football’s largest Goliaths.

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes one change to the Southampton XI, bringing Mamadou Sakho in for Scott Dann
      • Andros Townsend opens the scoring just seven minutes in
      • Palace are on top for the game’s first half an hour
      • United establish themselves going forward, but are unable to beat Palace’s backline
      • Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha trouble United late in the first-half, but the scoreline remains unchanged
      • Half-time: Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • The game is more equal as the second-half starts
      • Zaha's goal is ruled out for offside
      • Ayew's penalty is saved, but Zaha scores as the referee orders a re-take
      • United pull one back through Donny van de Beek
      • Zaha ensures a Palace victory by slamming home their third
      • Full-time: Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace

      After making three fouls in the game’s opening minute, Manchester United outlined their understanding of the Eagles’ attacking threat this afternoon - and their concern was vindicated just moments later.

      Palace looked alert from the off, and with Jeffrey Schlupp showing his strength along the left-wing, his counterpart on the right, Andros Townsend, surged towards the back post astutely. Schlupp needed no second chance to find him, playing a ball across the box for the south Londoners’ No.10 to confidently fire home and stun the United backline.

      PALMUN 03 Townsend.jpg

      Whether it was last season’s triumph in the Old Trafford sun, their opening day victory or Zaha’s leadership in this most fitting of clashes, Palace appeared driven and determined to make their mark in M16.

      Smelling blood in the water, Townsend first fired wide before Zaha closed David de Gea down in an awkward one-on-one for the Spanish ‘keeper.

      Palace’s attacking dominance was not, however, to suggest they were enjoying an easy game - and Paul Pogba reminded his guests of the home side’s prowess with a well-hit shot from the edge of the box. The thudded effort didn’t come close to beating Vicente Guaita - who flopped to his right and held the ball firmly - but it did ensure players and fans alike avoided complacency. 

      PALMUN 04 team.jpg

      United established their grip on the game around the half-hour mark but were unable to capitalise on a tame period in charge. Despite having a defence hit hard by injuries, the visitors looked typically controlled at the back - with Roy Hodgson’s masterful organisation in front of goal shining through.

      Even VAR’s lengthy penalty review and a free-kick from 15 yards couldn’t disturb the Palace net, and the first-half instead closed out with Jordan Ayew stinging De Gea’s reflexive palms and Zaha thwacking the side netting from distance.

      The two shots were clear warning calls to the home team: a huge second-half awaited for Palace.

      PALMUN 07 Zaha Ward Lindelof.jpg

      The second 45 began exactly as the first ended: with Ayew denied by De Gea - and also as the first began: with Palace playing in the ascendancy. Openings fell to Townsend and Schlupp, but the visitors were only able to threaten with a series of half-chances.

      The next major opportunity instead fell to United substitute Mason Greenwood, who headed inches wide from a hanging Timothy Fosu-Mensah cross.

      The youngster’s effort inspired a United push that saw power change hands not for the first time at Old Trafford, but Palace retained their lead as they entered the final 25 minutes. This protection felt like a crucial fillip for Hodgson’s men, and forced United into another offensive change: handing Donny van de Beek his competitive debut in a bid to out-do the Eagles.

      PALMUN 06 Townsend Schlupp.jpg

      Ultimately, though, the Eagles out-did themselves, with Zaha firing into the roof of the net only for the linesman’s flag to curtail his wide-eyed celebrations.

      Next, at one end, Victor Lindelof volleyed over from 10 yards and, at the other, deflected Ayew’s similarly close shot into De Gea’s arms - a pair of chances each side will be frustrated to have missed. Attention turned to the game’s resumption, only for VAR to halt play, encourage Martin Atkinson to his monitor and hand Palace a surprise penalty for handball.

      The drama wouldn’t end in its next act, however, as Ayew struck low into De Gea’s hand, with the Spaniard leaping onto the rebound milliseconds ahead of his striking adversary. 

      PALMUN 01 Zaha Townsend.jpg

      Again, play resumed only to be pulled back - with De Gea having stepped off his line, handing him the advantage not only to save, but to collect the rebound, too.

      Responsibility passed from Ayew to Zaha - the captain filling his role with aplomb - and naturally the Ivorian fired home against his one-time side.

      Drama and controversy may have become the talking point from then on - and for some pundits it certainly was - but United nullified Palace’s advantage swiftly to cancel out the debate. The Red Devils opened their account through new signing and recent substitute Van de Beek, who turned home from inside the box to tee-up a potentially painful last 10 minutes.

      PALMUN 10 Zaha.jpg

      But Zaha, Palace’s bristling captain, had other ideas. Carrying the weight of facing one of the world’s largest clubs and defending a late, slender lead, the south London talisman shrugged off any pressure and took matters into his own hands.

      He broke his way into the United box, using sheer force rather than treading a delicate path, and slammed home to secure victory from 15 yards.

      The game couldn’t have closed better, nor provided a finer chapter in Zaha’s story - as boyhood protege led his local side to emphatic victory, all on his captaining debut.

      PALMUN 09 Zaha captain.jpg

      United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah (Ighalo 81), McTominay, Pogba (Van de Beek 67), Fernandes, James (Greenwood 45), Martial, Rashford.

      Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Fred.

      Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy (Milivojević 88), McArthur, Schlupp (Eze 75), Ayew (Batshuyai 81), Zaha.

      Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Inniss, Meyer.

      For free highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

      Membership 20-21 banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James McArthur.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      81'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      off
      Odion
      Ighalo(25)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      80'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
      78'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      74'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      73'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      70'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott McTominay following a corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      off
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      on
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Maguire(5)
      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Daniel James
      Daniel
      James(21)
      off
      Mason
      Greenwood(11)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      44'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester United.
      39'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Daniel James tries a through ball, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah is caught offside.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daniel James (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      19'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      7'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon81'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      74'
      85'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon88'
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon81'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon75'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      45
      Ryan Inniss

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      58'
      substitution icon81'
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      64'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      21
      Daniel James
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      9
      Anthony Martial
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      11
      Mason Greenwood
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Fred
      25
      Odion Ighalo
      substitution icon81'
      26
      Dean Henderson
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      34
      Donny van de Beek
      substitution icon67'
      80'
      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      76%
      24%
      Total shots
      17
      14
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      9
      3
      Passes completed
      606
      138
      Free kicks
      10
      12
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2030
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Duels won
      10
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Crosses
      4
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      50
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      7
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      EVE
      5-2
      WBA
      LEE
      4-3
      FUL
      ARS
      2-1
      WHU

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      55'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      7'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon81'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      74'
      85'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon88'
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon81'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon75'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      45
      Ryan Inniss

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      58'
      substitution icon81'
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      64'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      21
      Daniel James
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      9
      Anthony Martial
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      11
      Mason Greenwood
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Fred
      25
      Odion Ighalo
      substitution icon81'
      26
      Dean Henderson
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      34
      Donny van de Beek
      substitution icon67'
      80'
      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      76%
      24%
      Total shots
      17
      14
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      9
      3
      Passes completed
      606
      138
      Free kicks
      10
      12
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2030
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Duels won
      10
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Crosses
      4
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      50
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      7
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      EVE
      5-2
      WBA
      LEE
      4-3
      FUL
      ARS
      2-1
      WHU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      With the armband gripping his sleeve for the first time, the Ivorian was perfectly placed to not only make history against his former club, but to do so in style - embodying the grit and resolve of a Palace side determined to maintain their success playing David away to English football’s largest Goliaths.

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes one change to the Southampton XI, bringing Mamadou Sakho in for Scott Dann
      • Andros Townsend opens the scoring just seven minutes in
      • Palace are on top for the game’s first half an hour
      • United establish themselves going forward, but are unable to beat Palace’s backline
      • Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha trouble United late in the first-half, but the scoreline remains unchanged
      • Half-time: Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • The game is more equal as the second-half starts
      • Zaha's goal is ruled out for offside
      • Ayew's penalty is saved, but Zaha scores as the referee orders a re-take
      • United pull one back through Donny van de Beek
      • Zaha ensures a Palace victory by slamming home their third
      • Full-time: Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace

      After making three fouls in the game’s opening minute, Manchester United outlined their understanding of the Eagles’ attacking threat this afternoon - and their concern was vindicated just moments later.

      Palace looked alert from the off, and with Jeffrey Schlupp showing his strength along the left-wing, his counterpart on the right, Andros Townsend, surged towards the back post astutely. Schlupp needed no second chance to find him, playing a ball across the box for the south Londoners’ No.10 to confidently fire home and stun the United backline.

      PALMUN 03 Townsend.jpg

      Whether it was last season’s triumph in the Old Trafford sun, their opening day victory or Zaha’s leadership in this most fitting of clashes, Palace appeared driven and determined to make their mark in M16.

      Smelling blood in the water, Townsend first fired wide before Zaha closed David de Gea down in an awkward one-on-one for the Spanish ‘keeper.

      Palace’s attacking dominance was not, however, to suggest they were enjoying an easy game - and Paul Pogba reminded his guests of the home side’s prowess with a well-hit shot from the edge of the box. The thudded effort didn’t come close to beating Vicente Guaita - who flopped to his right and held the ball firmly - but it did ensure players and fans alike avoided complacency. 

      PALMUN 04 team.jpg

      United established their grip on the game around the half-hour mark but were unable to capitalise on a tame period in charge. Despite having a defence hit hard by injuries, the visitors looked typically controlled at the back - with Roy Hodgson’s masterful organisation in front of goal shining through.

      Even VAR’s lengthy penalty review and a free-kick from 15 yards couldn’t disturb the Palace net, and the first-half instead closed out with Jordan Ayew stinging De Gea’s reflexive palms and Zaha thwacking the side netting from distance.

      The two shots were clear warning calls to the home team: a huge second-half awaited for Palace.

      PALMUN 07 Zaha Ward Lindelof.jpg

      The second 45 began exactly as the first ended: with Ayew denied by De Gea - and also as the first began: with Palace playing in the ascendancy. Openings fell to Townsend and Schlupp, but the visitors were only able to threaten with a series of half-chances.

      The next major opportunity instead fell to United substitute Mason Greenwood, who headed inches wide from a hanging Timothy Fosu-Mensah cross.

      The youngster’s effort inspired a United push that saw power change hands not for the first time at Old Trafford, but Palace retained their lead as they entered the final 25 minutes. This protection felt like a crucial fillip for Hodgson’s men, and forced United into another offensive change: handing Donny van de Beek his competitive debut in a bid to out-do the Eagles.

      PALMUN 06 Townsend Schlupp.jpg

      Ultimately, though, the Eagles out-did themselves, with Zaha firing into the roof of the net only for the linesman’s flag to curtail his wide-eyed celebrations.

      Next, at one end, Victor Lindelof volleyed over from 10 yards and, at the other, deflected Ayew’s similarly close shot into De Gea’s arms - a pair of chances each side will be frustrated to have missed. Attention turned to the game’s resumption, only for VAR to halt play, encourage Martin Atkinson to his monitor and hand Palace a surprise penalty for handball.

      The drama wouldn’t end in its next act, however, as Ayew struck low into De Gea’s hand, with the Spaniard leaping onto the rebound milliseconds ahead of his striking adversary. 

      PALMUN 01 Zaha Townsend.jpg

      Again, play resumed only to be pulled back - with De Gea having stepped off his line, handing him the advantage not only to save, but to collect the rebound, too.

      Responsibility passed from Ayew to Zaha - the captain filling his role with aplomb - and naturally the Ivorian fired home against his one-time side.

      Drama and controversy may have become the talking point from then on - and for some pundits it certainly was - but United nullified Palace’s advantage swiftly to cancel out the debate. The Red Devils opened their account through new signing and recent substitute Van de Beek, who turned home from inside the box to tee-up a potentially painful last 10 minutes.

      PALMUN 10 Zaha.jpg

      But Zaha, Palace’s bristling captain, had other ideas. Carrying the weight of facing one of the world’s largest clubs and defending a late, slender lead, the south London talisman shrugged off any pressure and took matters into his own hands.

      He broke his way into the United box, using sheer force rather than treading a delicate path, and slammed home to secure victory from 15 yards.

      The game couldn’t have closed better, nor provided a finer chapter in Zaha’s story - as boyhood protege led his local side to emphatic victory, all on his captaining debut.

      PALMUN 09 Zaha captain.jpg

      United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah (Ighalo 81), McTominay, Pogba (Van de Beek 67), Fernandes, James (Greenwood 45), Martial, Rashford.

      Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Fred.

      Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy (Milivojević 88), McArthur, Schlupp (Eze 75), Ayew (Batshuyai 81), Zaha.

      Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Inniss, Meyer.

      For free highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

      Membership 20-21 banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James McArthur.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      81'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      off
      Odion
      Ighalo(25)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      80'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
      78'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      74'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      73'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      70'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott McTominay following a corner.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      off
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      on
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Maguire(5)
      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Daniel James
      Daniel
      James(21)
      off
      Mason
      Greenwood(11)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      44'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester United.
      39'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Daniel James tries a through ball, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah is caught offside.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daniel James (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      19'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.