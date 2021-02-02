Skip navigation
      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 1 Palace 2

      Newcastle Utd1
      Shelvey2'
      Palace2
      Riedewald21'
      Cahill25'
      Tue 02 Feb 20:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

      10:09

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his starting XI, bringing in Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill
      • Newcastle open the scoring in the second minute – Jonjo Shelvey volleying with power
      • Both sides create noteworthy chances over the next 20 minutes before Riedewald launches the equaliser into the back of the net
      • Gary Cahill makes it two with his first for the club
      • Wilfried Zaha sees his effort ruled out for an offside against Michy Batshuayi
      • Half-time: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace
      • In an evenly-matched second-half, Wilfried Zaha leaves the pitch with an apparent fitness complaint
      • The game fails to conjure many further chances in its second spell, with the Eagles holding on to their lead well
      • Full-time: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace

      It may have been a typical winter night in Newcastle as players shrugged off tightly wrapped jackets from even tighter base layers, but Newcastle began in hot form.

      NEWCRY 02 walk-out.jpg

      After just 70 seconds, the Magpies were causing trouble in Palace’s box, with Callum Wilson holding up the ball and feeding captain Jonjo Shelvey 18 yards out. Shelvey wasted no time in aiming at goal and rifled a first-time volley into the net.

      Naturally, following such a rapid start, the game settled down to a more sustainable pace over the next 10 minutes – Jeff Hendrick forced a chance at one end and Jordan Ayew did so at the other, his diving header deflected to safety by Jamal Lewis.

      If Ayew’s effort could have produced a headline-worthy goal, then Wilson looked to go one better with an instinctive, scorpion-like flick shortly after, his attempt also spinning behind.

      NEWCRY 03 Shelvey goal.jpg

      Jairo Riedewald had the game’s modus operandi nailed, however, when Patrick van Aanholt forced the ball to him on the edge of the box. Mimicking Shelvey in the urgency and strength of his resulting shot, Riedewald cannoned home the equaliser with a remarkable drive worthy of pulling the Eagles level.

      Urgency remained the buzzword of the night and the game would stay even for just a further four minutes. This time, Hodgson’s second lineup change Gary Cahill carried the attacking banner as he strove towards Eberechi Eze’s testing free-kick.

      His first goal in red and blue teed-up well, Cahill powered home his career’s 50th with similar power to Riedewald’s earlier effort. Two almost turned to three a break-neck three minutes later when Wilfried Zaha turned home, however the linesman’s flag denied the Ivorian as Michy Batshuayi was found offside in the build-up.

      NEWCRY 05 Cahill goal.jpg

      Palace may have felt proud of their attacking success as the game passed the half-hour mark, but Vicente Guaita provided a defensive highlight as he stood strong to deny Ryan Fraser one-on-one wide in his box.

      The visiting south Londoners required more luck than skill the next time Newcastle sought to equalise, this time Luka Milivojevic deflecting Miguel Almiron’s free-kick to safety via the crossbar. But the half-time whistle sounded with Palace deservedly ahead; and holding on for the next 45 minutes became the objective.

      NEWCRY 09 Zaha.jpg

      After Palace kick-started the second spell with Van Aanholt’s ultimately redundant effort – Batshuayi ruled-out for offside moments before – Newcastle enjoyed a lengthy period on the front foot, applying pressure on an experienced visiting defence without truly troubling them.

      Their flow was broken as the game paused for Zaha to leave the pitch and Andros Townsend took to the turf against his former club.

      The Magpies also shuffled their hand by bringing Allan Saint-Maximin to the fold and, following this pair of changes, the game became reduced to half-chances and possession changing hands in the middle of the park.

      Palace appeared happy to weather the storm – both figuratively and literally – as Newcastle became top-heavy with Dwight Gayle replacing defender Javier Manquillo. Despite their hosts attack-minded approach, the south Londoners seemed comfortable at the back, with Guaita not forced into anything beyond routine stops.

      It was exactly the second-half they required having fought for their lead in the first, even if Newcastle ramped-up their pressure for the final five minutes.

      Ultimately, it made little difference as the Eagles flexed their defensive muscles to make a shap attacking first-half bear fruit, securing consecutive victories and three well-earned points.

      Newcastle: Darlow, Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Hayden, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Fraser, Almiron, Wilson.

      Subs not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Longstaff, Krafth, Anderson, Joelinton. 

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Kouyate 90+2), Eze, Zaha (Townsend 58), Ayew, Batshuayi (Benteke 73).

      Subs not used: Butland, Mitchell, Kelly, Mateta.

      You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction of this clash for FREE via Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

      Kit Sale Banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      89'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ciaran
      Clark(2)
      off
      Andy
      Carroll(7)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
      85'

      free kick won

      Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      81'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Javier
      Manquillo(19)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(12)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Jeff
      Hendrick(16)
      off
      Allan
      Saint-Maximin(10)
      on
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      31'

      free kick won

      Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Shelvey(8)
      Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Gary
      Cahill(24)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
      12'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      2'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Jonjo
      Shelvey(8)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      25'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      51'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      90'+3'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      21'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon58'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon73'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon90'+2'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon58'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      26
      Karl Darlow
      GK
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Jamal Lewis
      DF
      2
      Ciaran Clark
      DF
      substitution icon89'
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      MF
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      MF
      2'
      29'
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      MF
      16
      Jeff Hendrick
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      21
      Ryan Fraser
      S
      13
      Callum Wilson
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Martin Dubravka
      3
      Paul Dummett
      4
      Matthew Longstaff
      7
      Andy Carroll
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Joelinton
      10
      Allan Saint-Maximin
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon77'
      17
      Emil Krafth
      57
      Elliot Anderson
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      21
      6
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      9
      1
      Passes completed
      516
      302
      Free kicks
      9
      13
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6173
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      10
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      88
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      3
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      WOL
      2-1
      ARS
      SHU
      2-1
      WBA
      MUN
      9-0
      SOU

      Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace (A)

      10:09

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      25'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      51'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      90'+3'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      21'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon58'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon73'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon90'+2'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon58'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      26
      Karl Darlow
      GK
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Jamal Lewis
      DF
      2
      Ciaran Clark
      DF
      substitution icon89'
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      MF
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      MF
      2'
      29'
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      MF
      16
      Jeff Hendrick
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      21
      Ryan Fraser
      S
      13
      Callum Wilson
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Martin Dubravka
      3
      Paul Dummett
      4
      Matthew Longstaff
      7
      Andy Carroll
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Joelinton
      10
      Allan Saint-Maximin
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon77'
      17
      Emil Krafth
      57
      Elliot Anderson
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      21
      6
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      9
      1
      Passes completed
      516
      302
      Free kicks
      9
      13
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6173
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      10
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      88
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      3
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      WOL
      2-1
      ARS
      SHU
      2-1
      WBA
      MUN
      9-0
      SOU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his starting XI, bringing in Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill
      • Newcastle open the scoring in the second minute – Jonjo Shelvey volleying with power
      • Both sides create noteworthy chances over the next 20 minutes before Riedewald launches the equaliser into the back of the net
      • Gary Cahill makes it two with his first for the club
      • Wilfried Zaha sees his effort ruled out for an offside against Michy Batshuayi
      • Half-time: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace
      • In an evenly-matched second-half, Wilfried Zaha leaves the pitch with an apparent fitness complaint
      • The game fails to conjure many further chances in its second spell, with the Eagles holding on to their lead well
      • Full-time: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace

      It may have been a typical winter night in Newcastle as players shrugged off tightly wrapped jackets from even tighter base layers, but Newcastle began in hot form.

      NEWCRY 02 walk-out.jpg

      After just 70 seconds, the Magpies were causing trouble in Palace’s box, with Callum Wilson holding up the ball and feeding captain Jonjo Shelvey 18 yards out. Shelvey wasted no time in aiming at goal and rifled a first-time volley into the net.

      Naturally, following such a rapid start, the game settled down to a more sustainable pace over the next 10 minutes – Jeff Hendrick forced a chance at one end and Jordan Ayew did so at the other, his diving header deflected to safety by Jamal Lewis.

      If Ayew’s effort could have produced a headline-worthy goal, then Wilson looked to go one better with an instinctive, scorpion-like flick shortly after, his attempt also spinning behind.

      NEWCRY 03 Shelvey goal.jpg

      Jairo Riedewald had the game’s modus operandi nailed, however, when Patrick van Aanholt forced the ball to him on the edge of the box. Mimicking Shelvey in the urgency and strength of his resulting shot, Riedewald cannoned home the equaliser with a remarkable drive worthy of pulling the Eagles level.

      Urgency remained the buzzword of the night and the game would stay even for just a further four minutes. This time, Hodgson’s second lineup change Gary Cahill carried the attacking banner as he strove towards Eberechi Eze’s testing free-kick.

      His first goal in red and blue teed-up well, Cahill powered home his career’s 50th with similar power to Riedewald’s earlier effort. Two almost turned to three a break-neck three minutes later when Wilfried Zaha turned home, however the linesman’s flag denied the Ivorian as Michy Batshuayi was found offside in the build-up.

      NEWCRY 05 Cahill goal.jpg

      Palace may have felt proud of their attacking success as the game passed the half-hour mark, but Vicente Guaita provided a defensive highlight as he stood strong to deny Ryan Fraser one-on-one wide in his box.

      The visiting south Londoners required more luck than skill the next time Newcastle sought to equalise, this time Luka Milivojevic deflecting Miguel Almiron’s free-kick to safety via the crossbar. But the half-time whistle sounded with Palace deservedly ahead; and holding on for the next 45 minutes became the objective.

      NEWCRY 09 Zaha.jpg

      After Palace kick-started the second spell with Van Aanholt’s ultimately redundant effort – Batshuayi ruled-out for offside moments before – Newcastle enjoyed a lengthy period on the front foot, applying pressure on an experienced visiting defence without truly troubling them.

      Their flow was broken as the game paused for Zaha to leave the pitch and Andros Townsend took to the turf against his former club.

      The Magpies also shuffled their hand by bringing Allan Saint-Maximin to the fold and, following this pair of changes, the game became reduced to half-chances and possession changing hands in the middle of the park.

      Palace appeared happy to weather the storm – both figuratively and literally – as Newcastle became top-heavy with Dwight Gayle replacing defender Javier Manquillo. Despite their hosts attack-minded approach, the south Londoners seemed comfortable at the back, with Guaita not forced into anything beyond routine stops.

      It was exactly the second-half they required having fought for their lead in the first, even if Newcastle ramped-up their pressure for the final five minutes.

      Ultimately, it made little difference as the Eagles flexed their defensive muscles to make a shap attacking first-half bear fruit, securing consecutive victories and three well-earned points.

      Newcastle: Darlow, Clark (Carroll 89), Schar, Manquillo (Gayle 77), Hayden, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63), Fraser, Almiron, Wilson.

      Subs not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Longstaff, Krafth, Anderson, Joelinton. 

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Kouyate 90+2), Eze, Zaha (Townsend 58), Ayew, Batshuayi (Benteke 73).

      Subs not used: Butland, Mitchell, Kelly, Mateta.

      You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction of this clash for FREE via Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

      Kit Sale Banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      89'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ciaran
      Clark(2)
      off
      Andy
      Carroll(7)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
      85'

      free kick won

      Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      81'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Javier
      Manquillo(19)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(12)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Jeff
      Hendrick(16)
      off
      Allan
      Saint-Maximin(10)
      on
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      31'

      free kick won

      Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Shelvey(8)
      Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Gary
      Cahill(24)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
      12'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ciaran Clark following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      2'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Jonjo
      Shelvey(8)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.