      Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

      Sheff Utd 0 Palace 2

      Sheff Utd0
      Palace2
      Benteke2'
      Eze88'
      Sat 08 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueBramall Lane

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes from the side which kicked-off against Manchester City, bringing Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp in
      • Christian Benteke puts Palace ahead within two minutes as his shot is heavily deflected past Aaron Ramsdale
      • The Eagles sustain their pressure without seriously troubling the Blades’ backline
      • Ramsdale makes a reflex stop to deny Benteke shortly before half-time
      • Half-time: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • Benteke hits the post shortly before the hour mark and later sees a similar effort blocked by the home defence
      • The second-half is similarly quiet to the first, with United showing somewhat more attacking threat
      • Chris Basham hits over the bar early in the second-half and catches the side netting 20 minutes later
      • Andros Townsend shoots narrowly wide from the far-right corner of the box before Jordan Ayew’s close-range effort is deflected over
      • Eze bags a sensational goal that mirrored his endless run against the Blades at Selhurst
      • Full-time: Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace

      Barely a minute after kicking-off at Bramall Lane, Eberechi Eze collected the ball in midfield and began to make the sort of mazy dribble forward that saw him score against the Blades months earlier at Selhurst Park.

      This time, although the outcome was the same, the execution was less like the delicate, mesmeric effort he managed before. Instead, looking up, Eze found Christian Benteke within the box, whose shot thwacked George Baldock hard at close range and span past Aaron Ramsdale to hand Palace an early lead.

      If the visitors’ aim was mathematical safety against the relegated Blades, they took their first step towards it in exactly the right fashion.

      SHUPAL 02 Benteke goal.jpg

      They may not have launched themselves at United following the early goal, which no doubt impressed supporters and players alike, but Palace did not sit back to appreciate their lead. Instead, the Eagles patiently crafted a series of smart passages through the home midfield, most notably with fast-moving link-ups along Andros Townsend’s right-wing.

      After a move on the other side of the pitch, the winger fired an effort low into Ramsdale’s hands before Benteke managed the same from an offside position on the edge of the six-yard box.

      Shortly before the half-hour mark both sides increased their tempo somewhat, with the south Londoners threatening through Eze and Luka Milivojevic and the hosts applying slightly more pressure to little avail.

      SHUPAL 03 eze.jpg

      Palace continued to enjoy marginally more possession and seemed like the side most likely to score next as United made infrequent forays towards their box, but the game overall created few chances on target as it crept towards half-time.

      That changed with an almost emphatic result for Palace when Jeffrey Schlupp whipped a ball onto Benteke’s head barely 10 yards from goal. The Belgian powered an effort hard and low to Ramsdale’s left, but somehow the shot stopper stuck a hand out fast enough to deny Benteke and keep the scores at 0-1 at the referee’s whistle.

      United looked far brighter as the second-half began, with John Egan striking over from close range and Oliver Burke winning a corner after an excellent Gary Cahill challenge.

      At the other end of the pitch, Ramsdale spilled a Townsend cross but was let off by the referee and a promising Eze counter was cut short when Sander Berge inadvertently caught the No.25 with a boot to the midriff.

      SHUPAL 04 Zaha.jpg

      Closer to goal, Benteke struck the near post with a thunderous effort from wide on the right before seeing another drive forward bare no fruit; his pursuit of a brace again denied.

      United’s earlier pressure had reduced significantly, however Basham caused another scare by catching the side netting on the end of a corner while the Eagles pressed for a second goal.

      It almost came in eye-catching fashion as Townsend struck from 18-yards, curling a shot narrowly wide from the far-right corner of the box. He was not the only Palace man to rue missed chances, however, with Jordan Ayew also frustrated when Enda Stevens deflected his effort high after some intricate build-up play from Wilfried Zaha.

      The chances came and went for Palace, who must have been staggered that their solitary goal came so easily when so many chances past through bad fortune.

      The visitors' dominance going forward did not put the hosts off hunting a point though and Basham sent a free-kick just inches too high as the game entered its final moments.

      Ultimately, it wasn't enough, and Eze dashed any hopes of a home fightback in trademark style. Mirroring his Blades goal earlier this season, the midfielder danced and twisted his way from his own half into the United penalty box before shrugging off a challenge and striking home in the far left corner.

      Goals at either end of the clash secured it for Roy Hodgson's Eagles, as three points at Bramall Lane guarantee their place in the 21/22 Premier League.

      United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge (Osborn 60), Burke (Jebbison 65), McGoldrick, Bryan (Lundstram 80).

      Subs not used: Foderingham, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Brewster.

      Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, Schlupp (Riedewald 71), Townsend (Ayew 75), Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Mateta.

      Stay tuned for highlights and post-match reaction for free on Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 2. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a fast break.
      87'

      free kick won

      Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      82'

      free kick won

      Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      80'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Kean
      Bryan(29)
      off
      John
      Lundstram(7)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      65'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Oliver Burke
      Oliver
      Burke(14)
      off
      Daniel
      Jebbison(38)
      on
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      60'

      free kick won

      Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Sander Berge
      Sander
      Berge(8)
      off
      Ben
      Osborn(23)
      on
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      56'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      53'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      47'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      43'

      free kick won

      David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Norwood(16)
      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Burke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      24'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Fleck.
      12'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. John Egan tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      1'

      free kick won

      Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      30'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      88'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      2'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon75'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon75'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon71'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Aaron Ramsdale
      GK
      6
      Chris Basham
      DF
      12
      John Egan
      DF
      29
      Kean Bryan
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      16
      Oliver Norwood
      MF
      38'
      8
      Sander Berge
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      2
      George Baldock
      MF
      3
      Enda Stevens
      MF
      4
      John Fleck
      MF
      14
      Oliver Burke
      S
      substitution icon65'
      17
      David McGoldrick
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      John Lundstram
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Max Lowe
      15
      Phil Jagielka
      18
      Wes Foderingham
      19
      Jack Robinson
      20
      Jayden Bogle
      23
      Ben Osborn
      substitution icon59'
      24
      Rhian Brewster
      38
      Daniel Jebbison
      substitution icon65'
      Sheffield United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      7
      21
      Shots on target
      0
      8
      Corners
      5
      11
      Passes completed
      333
      333
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5159
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      14
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      75
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      LEE
      3-1
      TOT
      MCI
      1-2
      CHE
      LIV
      2-0
      SOU

      LEE
      3-1
      TOT
      MCI
      1-2
      CHE
      LIV
      2-0
      SOU
