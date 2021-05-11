Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 3 Palace 1

      Southampton3
      Ings19' 75'
      Adams48'
      Palace1
      Benteke2'
      Tue 11 May 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Benteke gives Palace an early lead after just two minutes with a neat finish.
      • Ings levels for Southampton with a tidy shot on the turn.
      • Zaha wins a penalty after a clumsy Redmond challenge, but Milivojevic’s effort is saved.
      • HT: Southampton 1-1 Palace
      • Adams gives the hosts the lead immediately after the restart.
      • Benteke is denied first by Forster and then by a last-ditch Stephens challenge.
      • Ings gets his second and Southampton’s third.
      • FT: Southampton 3-1 Palace

      Just as they did at Sheffield United, Palace started with real vigour – and it was Christian Benteke in the centre of the early action once again. Just 20 seconds in he saw a speculative long-range effort flash just wide of the post, but a minute later he had the ball in the back of the net.

      It was a superbly taken goal in which he displayed the poise and strength that have become the hallmarks of his Premier League career. Battling to bring down a high ball in the penalty area, he created space on the angle to fire a low shot past Fraser Forster and give Palace a second early lead in as many games.

      Palace’s next sight of goal came from a more unorthodox source, as Joel Ward picked up on a bouncing ball to volley from distance; it was looping and had Forster scurrying across goal, but in the end it was a comfortable save.

      Southampton posed dangers of their own, and with their first real chance they were level. Nathan Redmond’s cross caused problems in the Palace defence, and Danny Ings was the quickest to react to spin and poke home.

      The goal sparked a resurgence in Southampton’s attacking intent, and they broke forwards quickly from a Palace corner before Luka Milivojevic raced back to make a crucial interception. Vicente Guaita was called into action when Che Adams guided Redmond’s pass goalwards.

      But at the other end Palace were threatening, and soon they had a golden chance to retake the lead. Wilfried Zaha showed his usual quick feet to glide into the penalty area, cutting away from Redmond and brought down by his clumsy challenge. Milivojevic stepped up to take the penalty, but Forster got across well to parry it behind.

      It meant the two sides went in at level at the break, both demonstrating their capacity to fashion opportunities coming forwards – and both scoring through impressive work from their strikers.

      In the second-half it was Southampton that started fastest, taking the lead from their first foray forwards. It was a set-piece move from the training ground, as James Ward-Prowse’s cutback was fired across goal by Stuart Armstrong, and squeezed in by Che Adams at the far-post.

      As Palace searched for an equaliser it was Benteke the focal point again. His powerful header from a corner was straight at Forster, before he latched onto a mistake from Jack Stephens to bear down on goal, before Stephens recovered well to force the ball behind.

      But with Palace knocking at the door there was space for the hosts’ to exploit, and it led to Danny Ings’ doubling their advantage. Adams was the provider this time, slipping Ings’ through who poked home for his second of the night.

      The Eagles kept pushing, and Eberechi Eze was close to carving out an opening for Michy Batshuayi with an imaginative outside of the boot pass, but in the end Southampton were able to see the game out and secure all three points.

      Southampton: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Ings (Obafemi, 76), Adams, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Bednarek (Salisu, HT).

      Subs: McCarthy (GK), Djenpo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic (Schlupp, 65), Ayew (Batshuayi, 72), Eze, Zaha, Benteke (Mateta, 78).

      Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Townsend, McCarthy, Cahill, Kelly.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      off
      Michael Obafemi
      Michael
      Obafemi(14)
      on
      75'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Che Adams with a through ball.
      73'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      65'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      60'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      56'

      free kick won

      Takumi Minamino (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Vestergaard(4)
      Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      50'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong following a corner.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      46'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Jan
      Bednarek(35)
      off
      Mohammed
      Salisu(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Other Decision Confirmed.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Che Adams.
      41'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      40'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      39'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      19'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
      19'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      18'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Takumi Minamino (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      2'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Benteke gives Palace an early lead after just two minutes with a neat finish.
      • Ings levels for Southampton with a tidy shot on the turn.
      • Zaha wins a penalty after a clumsy Redmond challenge, but Milivojevic’s effort is saved.
      • HT: Southampton 1-1 Palace
      • Adams gives the hosts the lead immediately after the restart.
      • Benteke is denied first by Forster and then by a last-ditch Stephens challenge.
      • Ings gets his second and Southampton’s third.
      • FT: Southampton 3-1 Palace

      Just as they did at Sheffield United, Palace started with real vigour – and it was Christian Benteke in the centre of the early action once again. Just 20 seconds in he saw a speculative long-range effort flash just wide of the post, but a minute later he had the ball in the back of the net.

      It was a superbly taken goal in which he displayed the poise and strength that have become the hallmarks of his Premier League career. Battling to bring down a high ball in the penalty area, he created space on the angle to fire a low shot past Fraser Forster and give Palace a second early lead in as many games.

      Palace’s next sight of goal came from a more unorthodox source, as Joel Ward picked up on a bouncing ball to volley from distance; it was looping and had Forster scurrying across goal, but in the end it was a comfortable save.

      Southampton posed dangers of their own, and with their first real chance they were level. Nathan Redmond’s cross caused problems in the Palace defence, and Danny Ings was the quickest to react to spin and poke home.

      The goal sparked a resurgence in Southampton’s attacking intent, and they broke forwards quickly from a Palace corner before Luka Milivojevic raced back to make a crucial interception. Vicente Guaita was called into action when Che Adams guided Redmond’s pass goalwards.

      But at the other end Palace were threatening, and soon they had a golden chance to retake the lead. Wilfried Zaha showed his usual quick feet to glide into the penalty area, cutting away from Redmond and brought down by his clumsy challenge. Milivojevic stepped up to take the penalty, but Forster got across well to parry it behind.

      It meant the two sides went in at level at the break, both demonstrating their capacity to fashion opportunities coming forwards – and both scoring through impressive work from their strikers.

      In the second-half it was Southampton that started fastest, taking the lead from their first foray forwards. It was a set-piece move from the training ground, as James Ward-Prowse’s cutback was fired across goal by Stuart Armstrong, and squeezed in by Che Adams at the far-post.

      As Palace searched for an equaliser it was Benteke the focal point again. His powerful header from a corner was straight at Forster, before he latched onto a mistake from Jack Stephens to bear down on goal, before Stephens recovered well to force the ball behind.

      But with Palace knocking at the door there was space for the hosts’ to exploit, and it led to Danny Ings’ doubling their advantage. Adams was the provider this time, slipping Ings’ through who poked home for his second of the night.

      The Eagles kept pushing, and Eberechi Eze was close to carving out an opening for Michy Batshuayi with an imaginative outside of the boot pass, but in the end Southampton were able to see the game out and secure all three points.

      Southampton: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Ings (Obafemi, 76), Adams, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Bednarek (Salisu, HT).

      Subs: McCarthy (GK), Djenpo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic (Schlupp, 65), Ayew (Batshuayi, 72), Eze, Zaha, Benteke (Mateta, 78).

      Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Townsend, McCarthy, Cahill, Kelly.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      off
      Michael Obafemi
      Michael
      Obafemi(14)
      on
      75'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Che Adams with a through ball.
      73'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      65'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      60'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      56'

      free kick won

      Takumi Minamino (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Vestergaard(4)
      Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      50'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong following a corner.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      46'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Jan
      Bednarek(35)
      off
      Mohammed
      Salisu(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Other Decision Confirmed.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Che Adams.
      41'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      40'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      39'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      19'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Danny
      Ings(9)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
      19'

      free kick won

      Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      18'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Takumi Minamino (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      2'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

