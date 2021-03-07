Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs 4 Palace 1

      Spurs4
      Bale25' 49'
      Kane52' 76'
      Palace1
      Benteke45'+1'
      Sun 07 Mar 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace

      07:57

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Son Heung-Min heads straight at Vicente Guaita from six yards out.
      • Harry Kane crosses for Gareth Bale to tap in and open the scoring.
      • Christian Benteke powers home headed equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
      • HT: Spurs 1-1 Palace
      • Wilfried Zaha returns to action, replacing Eberechi Eze at half-time.
      • Bale’s close-range header sees Spurs’ regain their lead soon after the restart.
      • Kane’s curling effort doubles their advantage soon after.
      • Zaha hits the post from outside the area.
      • Kane makes it four, tapping into open goal from Son’s assist.
      • FT: Spurs 4-1 Palace

      The hosts saw more of the ball in the opening few moments, with Spurs’ midfield duo of Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looking to get the dangerous front four of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min and Gareth Bale as involved as possible.

      It was Son who had the first sight at goal. It was a chance created by the neat footwork of Bale, who made space before clipping a cross towards the South Korean, whose headed effort from close-range was straight at Vicente Guaita.

      Palace looked for opportunities on the break, with Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew working hard to limit the time Spurs had on the ball. When they ventured forwards Palace looked capable of threatening, with Benteke almost set through by Andros Townsend.

      But it was Spurs who opened the scoring. Winning the ball back high upfield, the attackers in white suddenly outnumbered the Palace defence, as Lucas fed Kane on the left. Advancing on goal, he found his angle narrowed by Guaita, but looked up to see Bale in space at the far post; the ball was slipped across for the Welshman to tap home.

      Bale’s real threat was as a provider, his deliveries from the left constantly dangerous. He found Sergio Reguilon advancing towards the far post, but the full-back got his attempted scissor-kick all wrong and sliced the ball wide.

      Palace grew into the game as the half progressed, winning a succession of corners after promising attacking moves, but the resultant deliveries failed to trouble the Spurs defence.

      But Palace’s increasing aggression soon paid dividends, and in stoppage time they were level. Picking up the ball on the left, Luka Milivojevic floated a beautiful cross into the danger area. Benteke rose highest six-yards out, and powered a header past a helpless Hugo Lloris.

      The Eagles were boosted after the restart by the return of Wilfried Zaha, who replaced Eberechi Eze.

      TOTCRY Guaita Son save.jpg

      However Spurs were soon ahead once again. The move was started and finished by Bale, who spread the ball out to the left before heading into the area. Reguilon’s cross was too deep, but was headed back across goal by Kane for Bale to head home from close-range.

      Moments later they doubled their lead, through a strike of the highest quality. Receiving the ball from Matt Doherty on the edge of the area, Kane unleashed a curling first-time effort that nestled in the top corner, giving Guaita no chance.

      Palace refused to give in, and continued to push forwards when given the opportunity. After tenacious work from Jairo Riedewald in midfield, Ayew found Zaha in space on the edge of the area. His did well to get his shot away as he lost balance, and saw his effort beat Lloris before striking the base of the post.

      Kane added a fourth with quarter of an hour remaining, tapping in from Son’s headed pass after Erik Lamela’s cross had sent them in behind, and giving the visitors no way back into the contest.

      It proved a tough night for Palace and a deserved win for Spurs, as the Eagles three game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end.

      Tottenham: Lloris (GK), Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Winks (Sissoko, 69), Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Bale (Lamela, 69), Kane (Vinicius, 80).

      Subs: Hart (GK), Dier, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp, 65), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (Zaha, HT), Benteke (Mateta, 74), Ayew.

      Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Carlos Vinícius(45)
      Carlos Vinícius (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Doherty(2)
      Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Carlos Vinícius (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      80'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      off
      Carlos Vinícius(45)
      on
      77'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace (Harry Kane).
      76'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      off
      Moussa
      Sissoko(17)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Gareth
      Bale(9)
      off
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      on
      69'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Winks.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross following a corner.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      56'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
      54'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      51'

      free kick won

      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Gareth
      Bale(9)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 1. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a headed pass.
      49'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      47'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Cahill(24)
      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      28'

      free kick won

      Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Gareth
      Bale(9)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      19'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
      5'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      35'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      48'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      29'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      45'+1'
      substitution icon74'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon74'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon65'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      2
      Matt Doherty
      DF
      90'
      6
      Davinson Sánchez
      DF
      3
      Sergio Reguilón
      DF
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      9
      Gareth Bale
      MF
      25'
      49'
      substitution icon70'
      27
      Lucas Moura
      MF
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      MF
      8
      Harry Winks
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      52'
      76'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      11
      Erik Lamela
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Joe Hart
      15
      Eric Dier
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      substitution icon70'
      20
      Dele Alli
      23
      Steven Bergwijn
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      33
      Ben Davies
      45
      Carlos Vinícius
      substitution icon80'
      90'+5'
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      64%
      36%
      Total shots
      12
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      1
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      606
      282
      Free kicks
      16
      8
      Offsides
      1
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3946
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      74
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      WBA
      0-0
      NEW
      LIV
      0-1
      FUL
      MCI
      0-2
      MUN

