Skip navigation
      Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

      Wolves 2 Palace 0

      Wolves2
      Aït-Nouri18'
      Daniel Podence27'
      Palace0
      Fri 30 Oct 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueMolineux Stadium

      Full-Time
      Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      02:05

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      In summary

      • Black armbands were worn following the passing of footballing great, Nobby Stiles. Furthermore, Wolves marked the upcoming Remembrance Sunday anniversary.
      • Patrick van Aanholt made his first start of the season, in place of the injured Tyrick Mitchell.
      • Michy Batshuayi's goal ruled out for offside - one-minute later Wolves took the lead through Aït-Nouri. 1-0.
      • Podence fired through Vicente Guaita’s legs on 28 minutes. 2-0.
      • VAR overruled a Palace penalty, with Patrick van Aanholt offside prior to being fouled in the box.
      • HT: 2-0.
      • Foul on Wilfried Zaha in the penalty box not punished by VAR.
      • Luka Milivojević issued a straight red card on 86 minutes.

      Minute's silence v Wolves.jpg

      Palace started on the front in the first minute, with Jaïro Riedewald jinking past two Wolverhampton Wanderers defender before poking the ball into the path of Andros Townsend, who was running inwards from the right-wing across the face of the penalty box. The winger then picked out Wilfried Zaha on the other side of the box, who passed Nelson Semedo with ease but couldn't find the target with his lashed effort.

      Wilfried Zaha shot v Wolves.jpg

      The early warning from the Eagles saw Wolves respond with a sustained spell of pressure that, over a 10-minute period, saw Podence come closest when, taking up a position on the left-wing, cut inside and forced a good save from Guaita.

      Palace and Wolves were both playing with real zip, moving the ball through the lines at pace. And it was an electric Eagles move that caught Nuno Espírito Santo’s side out. Zaha’s quick tap into the path of Jeffrey Schlupp, whose first-time ball sent Van Aanholt away down the left. The left-back then sent in a trademark cross and found Michy Batshuayi to ruthlessly fire past Rui Patrício.

      Batshuayi disallowed goal Wolves.jpg

      Cruelly, but correctly, VAR intervened and punished the Palace forward for being offside. The stop in play didn’t hinder the tempo in which the game had been played since kick-off, and one-minute later, Roy Hodgson’s side were behind.

      Aït-Nouri, on his Premier League debut, rushed on to a loose cross from Podence, and connected well to send the ball through the Palace defence and back across Guaita into the bottom right-hand corner.

      The relentless pace of the game continued when Leander Dendoncker controlled well before sending an always-swerving effort onto the bar.

      Not long after that, Wolves doubled their lead with their two wingers linking-up with Podence volleying through Guaita’s legs after Neto’s intended cross for Raúl Jiménez found him at the back post.

      On 38 minutes, Palace looked like they were going to be offered the chance to make it 2-1 from 12-yards. However, while Luka Milivojević waited patiently at the spot, VAR reviewed – and then penalised – Van Aanholt for being offside in the build-up.

      Patrick van Aanholt Wolves.jpg

      Just like Zaha in the first minute of the first-half, Andros Townsend went close one-minute into the second-half, with the winger volleying well from the edge of the area. It was impossible for all those associated with the red and blue not to see flashbacks of Townsend’s strike at the Etihad Stadium.

      Andros Townsend volley v Wolves.jpg

      Hodgson’s half-time pep talk was clearly having the desired impact, with the Eagles camped inside Wolves’ half. The pressure nearly – and probably should of – paid off when Aït-Nouri felled Zaha in the penalty area. VAR, again, sided against the south Londoners.

      Hodgson added the fresh legs of Eberechi Eze for Jeffrey Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew for Andros Townsend, with Palace continuing to dominate the second-half. Naturally, though, with the added attacking impetus and the need to reduce the two-goal deficit, Wolves - although having significantly reduced possession - were finding great opportunities: Dendoncker somehow volleying wide from close-range and a solo run and effort from Jiménez providing regular reminders to the Eagles the threat they still faced at the other end.

      Any hope that Hodgson’s side had at securing something for their return to south London ended when Martin Atkinson, after consulting the pitchside monitor, issued captain Luka Milivojević a straight red card.

      Wolves: Patrício, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Aït-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto (Moutinho, 76), Jiménez (Silva, 90+1), Podence (Traoré, 76).

      Subs: Hoever, Saïss, Otasowie, Ruddy.

      Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyaté, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Ayew, 72), Riedewald, Milivojević, Schlupp (Eze, 65), Batshuayi (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

      Subs: Henderson, Sakho, McArthur, Kelly.

      Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Raúl
      Jiménez(9)
      off
      Fábio Silva(17)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Red Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card.
      85'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      77'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Pedro Neto(7)
      off
      João Moutinho(28)
      on
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      69'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a headed pass.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      64'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      61'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a fast break.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Boly.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      48'

      free kick won

      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      van Aanholt(3)
      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      37'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      33'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      25'

      post

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      18'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Rayan
      Aït-Nouri(3)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      7'

      post

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      3'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      45'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      62'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon72'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon84'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon65'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      49
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      MF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      3
      Rayan Aït-Nouri
      MF
      18'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      substitution icon90'+1'
      10
      Daniel Podence
      S
      27'
      substitution icon76'
      7
      Pedro Neto
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Ki-Jana Hoever
      17
      Fábio Silva
      substitution icon90'+1'
      21
      John Ruddy
      27
      Romain Saiss
      28
      João Moutinho
      substitution icon76'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon76'
      54
      Owen Otasowie
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      15
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      377
      500
      Free kicks
      4
      12
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7175
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      5
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      90
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      4
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Action

      02:05

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      45'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      62'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon72'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon84'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon65'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      49
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      MF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      3
      Rayan Aït-Nouri
      MF
      18'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      substitution icon90'+1'
      10
      Daniel Podence
      S
      27'
      substitution icon76'
      7
      Pedro Neto
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Ki-Jana Hoever
      17
      Fábio Silva
      substitution icon90'+1'
      21
      John Ruddy
      27
      Romain Saiss
      28
      João Moutinho
      substitution icon76'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon76'
      54
      Owen Otasowie
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      15
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      377
      500
      Free kicks
      4
      12
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7175
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      5
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      90
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      4
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      In summary

      • Black armbands were worn following the passing of footballing great, Nobby Stiles. Furthermore, Wolves marked the upcoming Remembrance Sunday anniversary.
      • Patrick van Aanholt made his first start of the season, in place of the injured Tyrick Mitchell.
      • Michy Batshuayi's goal ruled out for offside - one-minute later Wolves took the lead through Aït-Nouri. 1-0.
      • Podence fired through Vicente Guaita’s legs on 28 minutes. 2-0.
      • VAR overruled a Palace penalty, with Patrick van Aanholt offside prior to being fouled in the box.
      • HT: 2-0.
      • Foul on Wilfried Zaha in the penalty box not punished by VAR.
      • Luka Milivojević issued a straight red card on 86 minutes.

      Minute's silence v Wolves.jpg

      Palace started on the front in the first minute, with Jaïro Riedewald jinking past two Wolverhampton Wanderers defender before poking the ball into the path of Andros Townsend, who was running inwards from the right-wing across the face of the penalty box. The winger then picked out Wilfried Zaha on the other side of the box, who passed Nelson Semedo with ease but couldn't find the target with his lashed effort.

      Wilfried Zaha shot v Wolves.jpg

      The early warning from the Eagles saw Wolves respond with a sustained spell of pressure that, over a 10-minute period, saw Podence come closest when, taking up a position on the left-wing, cut inside and forced a good save from Guaita.

      Palace and Wolves were both playing with real zip, moving the ball through the lines at pace. And it was an electric Eagles move that caught Nuno Espírito Santo’s side out. Zaha’s quick tap into the path of Jeffrey Schlupp, whose first-time ball sent Van Aanholt away down the left. The left-back then sent in a trademark cross and found Michy Batshuayi to ruthlessly fire past Rui Patrício.

      Batshuayi disallowed goal Wolves.jpg

      Cruelly, but correctly, VAR intervened and punished the Palace forward for being offside. The stop in play didn’t hinder the tempo in which the game had been played since kick-off, and one-minute later, Roy Hodgson’s side were behind.

      Aït-Nouri, on his Premier League debut, rushed on to a loose cross from Podence, and connected well to send the ball through the Palace defence and back across Guaita into the bottom right-hand corner.

      The relentless pace of the game continued when Leander Dendoncker controlled well before sending an always-swerving effort onto the bar.

      Not long after that, Wolves doubled their lead with their two wingers linking-up with Podence volleying through Guaita’s legs after Neto’s intended cross for Raúl Jiménez found him at the back post.

      On 38 minutes, Palace looked like they were going to be offered the chance to make it 2-1 from 12-yards. However, while Luka Milivojević waited patiently at the spot, VAR reviewed – and then penalised – Van Aanholt for being offside in the build-up.

      Patrick van Aanholt Wolves.jpg

      Just like Zaha in the first minute of the first-half, Andros Townsend went close one-minute into the second-half, with the winger volleying well from the edge of the area. It was impossible for all those associated with the red and blue not to see flashbacks of Townsend’s strike at the Etihad Stadium.

      Andros Townsend volley v Wolves.jpg

      Hodgson’s half-time pep talk was clearly having the desired impact, with the Eagles camped inside Wolves’ half. The pressure nearly – and probably should of – paid off when Aït-Nouri felled Zaha in the penalty area. VAR, again, sided against the south Londoners.

      Hodgson added the fresh legs of Eberechi Eze for Jeffrey Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew for Andros Townsend, with Palace continuing to dominate the second-half. Naturally, though, with the added attacking impetus and the need to reduce the two-goal deficit, Wolves - although having significantly reduced possession - were finding great opportunities: Dendoncker somehow volleying wide from close-range and a solo run and effort from Jiménez providing regular reminders to the Eagles the threat they still faced at the other end.

      Any hope that Hodgson’s side had at securing something for their return to south London ended when Martin Atkinson, after consulting the pitchside monitor, issued captain Luka Milivojević a straight red card.

      Wolves: Patrício, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Aït-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto (Moutinho, 76), Jiménez (Silva, 90+1), Podence (Traoré, 76).

      Subs: Hoever, Saïss, Otasowie, Ruddy.

      Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyaté, Van Aanholt, Townsend (Ayew, 72), Riedewald, Milivojević, Schlupp (Eze, 65), Batshuayi (Benteke, 85), Zaha.

      Subs: Henderson, Sakho, McArthur, Kelly.

      Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Raúl
      Jiménez(9)
      off
      Fábio Silva(17)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Red Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card.
      85'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      77'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Pedro Neto(7)
      off
      João Moutinho(28)
      on
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      69'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a headed pass.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      64'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      61'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a fast break.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Boly.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      48'

      free kick won

      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      van Aanholt(3)
      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      37'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      33'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crystal Palace 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      25'

      post

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      18'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Rayan
      Aït-Nouri(3)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      7'

      post

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      3'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.