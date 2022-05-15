Skip navigation
      Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

      Villa 1 Palace 1

      Villa1
      Watkins69'
      Palace1
      Schlupp81'
      Sun 15 May 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVilla Park

      Full-Time
      Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

      11:33

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
      90'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      83'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi following a set piece situation.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a set piece situation.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Danny
      Ings(20)
      off
      Emiliano
      Buendía(10)
      on
      69'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Ollie
      Watkins(11)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      66'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Marvelous
      Nakamba(19)
      off
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      on
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      62'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Ezri
      Konsa(4)
      off
      Calum
      Chambers(16)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      36'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      30'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      21'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta following a corner.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      16'

      free kick won

      Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      10'

      free kick won

      Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      Mings(5)
      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      89'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      14'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      12
      Will Hughes
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon78'
      81'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      76'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      4
      Ezri Konsa
      DF
      substitution icon50'
      2
      Matthew Cash
      DF
      27
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      5
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      9'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      23
      Philippe Coutinho
      MF
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      19
      Marvelous Nakamba
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      20
      Danny Ings
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      69'

      Substitutes

      8
      Morgan Sanson
      10
      Emiliano Buendía
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Bertrand Traoré
      16
      Calum Chambers
      substitution icon50'
      18
      Ashley Young
      25
      Robin Olsen
      33
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      41
      Jacob Ramsey
      substitution icon66'
      47
      Tim Iroegbunam
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      13
      16
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      382
      409
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6478
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Crosses
      6
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      90
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      TOT
      1-0
      BUR
      WOL
      1-1
      NOR
      WHU
      2-2
      MCI
      WAT
      1-5
      LEI
      LEE
      1-1
      BHA
      EVE
      2-3
      BRE

      Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

      11:33

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      89'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      14'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      12
      Will Hughes
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon78'
      81'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      76'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      4
      Ezri Konsa
      DF
      substitution icon50'
      2
      Matthew Cash
      DF
      27
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      5
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      9'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      23
      Philippe Coutinho
      MF
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      19
      Marvelous Nakamba
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      20
      Danny Ings
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      69'

      Substitutes

      8
      Morgan Sanson
      10
      Emiliano Buendía
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Bertrand Traoré
      16
      Calum Chambers
      substitution icon50'
      18
      Ashley Young
      25
      Robin Olsen
      33
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      41
      Jacob Ramsey
      substitution icon66'
      47
      Tim Iroegbunam
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      13
      16
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      382
      409
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6478
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Crosses
      6
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      90
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      TOT
      1-0
      BUR
      WOL
      1-1
      NOR
      WHU
      2-2
      MCI
      WAT
      1-5
      LEI
      LEE
      1-1
      BHA
      EVE
      2-3
      BRE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
      90'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      83'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi following a set piece situation.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a set piece situation.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Danny
      Ings(20)
      off
      Emiliano
      Buendía(10)
      on
      69'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Ollie
      Watkins(11)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
      66'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Marvelous
      Nakamba(19)
      off
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      on
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      62'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Ezri
      Konsa(4)
      off
      Calum
      Chambers(16)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      36'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      30'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      21'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta following a corner.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      16'

      free kick won

      Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      10'

      free kick won

      Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      Mings(5)
      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.