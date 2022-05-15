Milivojevic pleased with first start since February
Villa 1 Palace 1
Villa1
Watkins69'
Palace1
Schlupp81'
- 02:20Match Action: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace02:20Match Action: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:19The Manager takes questions from the press after the Villa draw03:19The Manager takes questions from the press after the Villa drawPress Conferences
- 01:36Goal scorer Jeff Schlupp on his point-winning performance01:36Goal scorer Jeff Schlupp on his point-winning performanceInterviews
- 02:32The manager speaks to Palace TV after the draw away to Villa
- 02:57Captain Luka on a deserved point at Villa Park02:57Captain Luka on a deserved point at Villa ParkInterviews
Latest videosView all videos
- 21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:37
- 00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa Park00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa ParkInterviews
- 02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:31Paddy McCarthy's thoughts on performances and the big decision
- 08:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/2408:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/24First-team
- 12:39
- 106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+First-team
- 16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)Press Conferences
- 02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the season02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the seasonInterviews
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
90'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
89'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
83'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
83'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi following a set piece situation.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a set piece situation.
78'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
78'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
77'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Yellow Card
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
71'
Substitution
Danny
Ings(20)off
Emiliano
Buendía(10)on
69'
Aston Villa Goal
Goal!
Ollie
Watkins(11)
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
66'
Substitution
Marvelous
Nakamba(19)off
Jacob
Ramsey(41)on
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
62'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
Substitution
Ezri
Konsa(4)off
Calum
Chambers(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
36'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
30'
free kick won
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
21'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta following a corner.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
16'
free kick won
Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
14'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
14'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
10'
free kick won
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
9'
Yellow Card
Mings(5)
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Emiliano Martínez
GK
4
Ezri Konsa
DF
50'
2
Matthew Cash
DF
27
Lucas Digne
DF
5
Tyrone Mings
DF
9'
7
John McGinn
MF
23
Philippe Coutinho
MF
6
Douglas Luiz
MF
19
Marvelous Nakamba
MF
66'
20
Danny Ings
S
71'
11
Ollie Watkins
S
69'
Substitutes
8
Morgan Sanson
10
Emiliano Buendía
71'
15
Bertrand Traoré
16
Calum Chambers
50'
18
Ashley Young
25
Robin Olsen
33
Carney Chukwuemeka
41
Jacob Ramsey
66'
47
Tim Iroegbunam
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
13
16
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
382
409
Free kicks
15
9
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
TOT
1-0
BUR
WOL
1-1
NOR
WHU
2-2
MCI
WAT
1-5
LEI
LEE
1-1
BHA
EVE
2-3
BRE
- Milivojevic pleased with first start since February
- 02:20Match Action: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace02:20Match Action: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:19The Manager takes questions from the press after the Villa draw03:19The Manager takes questions from the press after the Villa drawPress Conferences
- 01:36Goal scorer Jeff Schlupp on his point-winning performance01:36Goal scorer Jeff Schlupp on his point-winning performanceInterviews
- 02:32The manager speaks to Palace TV after the draw away to Villa
- 02:57Captain Luka on a deserved point at Villa Park02:57Captain Luka on a deserved point at Villa ParkInterviews
Latest videosView all videos
- 21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:37
- 00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa Park00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa ParkInterviews
- 02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:31Paddy McCarthy's thoughts on performances and the big decision
- 08:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/2408:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/24First-team
- 12:39
- 106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+First-team
- 16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)Press Conferences
- 02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the season02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the seasonInterviews
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Emiliano Martínez
GK
4
Ezri Konsa
DF
50'
2
Matthew Cash
DF
27
Lucas Digne
DF
5
Tyrone Mings
DF
9'
7
John McGinn
MF
23
Philippe Coutinho
MF
6
Douglas Luiz
MF
19
Marvelous Nakamba
MF
66'
20
Danny Ings
S
71'
11
Ollie Watkins
S
69'
Substitutes
8
Morgan Sanson
10
Emiliano Buendía
71'
15
Bertrand Traoré
16
Calum Chambers
50'
18
Ashley Young
25
Robin Olsen
33
Carney Chukwuemeka
41
Jacob Ramsey
66'
47
Tim Iroegbunam
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
13
16
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
382
409
Free kicks
15
9
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
TOT
1-0
BUR
WOL
1-1
NOR
WHU
2-2
MCI
WAT
1-5
LEI
LEE
1-1
BHA
EVE
2-3
BRE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
90'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
89'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
83'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
83'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi following a set piece situation.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a set piece situation.
78'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
78'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
77'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Yellow Card
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
71'
Substitution
Danny
Ings(20)off
Emiliano
Buendía(10)on
69'
Aston Villa Goal
Goal!
Ollie
Watkins(11)
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
66'
Substitution
Marvelous
Nakamba(19)off
Jacob
Ramsey(41)on
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
62'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Danny Ings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
Substitution
Ezri
Konsa(4)off
Calum
Chambers(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
36'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
30'
free kick won
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
21'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta following a corner.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
16'
free kick won
Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
14'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
14'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
10'
free kick won
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
9'
Yellow Card
Mings(5)
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.