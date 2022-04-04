Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace fills Fantasy Premier League tables as Andersen rivals De Bruyne
Palace 3 Arsenal 0
Palace3
Mateta16'
Ayew24'
Zaha74'
Arsenal0
- 11:19
- 97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal | Palace TV+97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal | Palace TV+Match Action
- Catch-up on everything you missed from Palace’s rampant Arsenal performance
- 07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over Arsenal07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over ArsenalPress Conferences
Latest videosView all videos
- 100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+First-team
- 15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:25
- 02:52
- 01:30
- 01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to Arsenal01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to ArsenalInterviews
- 15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:26
- 08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)Press Conferences
- 04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the Emirates04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the EmiratesInterviews
- 02:10
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
90'+3'
free kick won
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
84'
post
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
81'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
80'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
79'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
77'
Yellow Card
Xhaka(34)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
74'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
74'
Substitution
Thomas
Partey(5)off
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(23)on
72'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
70'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
James
McArthur(18)on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
66'
Substitution
Cédric Soares(17)off
Eddie
Nketiah(30)on
64'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
57'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
54'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'
Yellow Card
Partey(5)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Nuno Tavares(20)off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
39'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
18'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a set piece situation.
15'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
24'
76'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
16'
69'
Starting lineup
32
Aaron Ramsdale
GK
17
Cédric Soares
DF
66'
6
Gabriel Magalhães
DF
20
Nuno Tavares
DF
45'
4
Benjamin White
DF
7
Bukayo Saka
MF
5
Thomas Partey
MF
53'
74'
10
Emile Smith Rowe
MF
8
Martin Ødegaard
MF
34
Granit Xhaka
MF
77'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
1
Bernd Leno
16
Rob Holding
23
Albert Sambi Lokonga
74'
25
Mohamed Elneny
30
Eddie Nketiah
66'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
45'
61
Mazeed Ogungbo
69
Zak Swanson
78
Marcelo Flores
Team stats
Possession
31%
69%
Total shots
6
12
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
0
2
Passes completed
208
557
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
2
4
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Palace fills Fantasy Premier League tables as Andersen rivals De Bruyne
- 11:19
- 97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal | Palace TV+97:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal | Palace TV+Match Action
- Catch-up on everything you missed from Palace’s rampant Arsenal performance
- 07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over Arsenal07:45The manager speaks to the press after victory over ArsenalPress Conferences
Latest videosView all videos
- 100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+First-team
- 15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:25
- 02:52
- 01:30
- 01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to Arsenal01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to ArsenalInterviews
- 15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:26
- 08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)Press Conferences
- 04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the Emirates04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the EmiratesInterviews
- 02:10
Starting lineup
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
24'
76'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
16'
69'
Starting lineup
32
Aaron Ramsdale
GK
17
Cédric Soares
DF
66'
6
Gabriel Magalhães
DF
20
Nuno Tavares
DF
45'
4
Benjamin White
DF
7
Bukayo Saka
MF
5
Thomas Partey
MF
53'
74'
10
Emile Smith Rowe
MF
8
Martin Ødegaard
MF
34
Granit Xhaka
MF
77'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
1
Bernd Leno
16
Rob Holding
23
Albert Sambi Lokonga
74'
25
Mohamed Elneny
30
Eddie Nketiah
66'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
45'
61
Mazeed Ogungbo
69
Zak Swanson
78
Marcelo Flores
Team stats
Possession
31%
69%
Total shots
6
12
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
0
2
Passes completed
208
557
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
2
4
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
90'+3'
free kick won
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
84'
post
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
81'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
80'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
79'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
77'
Yellow Card
Xhaka(34)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
74'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
74'
Substitution
Thomas
Partey(5)off
Albert
Sambi Lokonga(23)on
72'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
70'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
James
McArthur(18)on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
66'
Substitution
Cédric Soares(17)off
Eddie
Nketiah(30)on
64'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
57'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
54'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'
Yellow Card
Partey(5)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Nuno Tavares(20)off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
39'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
27'
free kick won
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
18'
free kick won
Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a set piece situation.
15'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.