      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 3 Arsenal 0

      Palace3
      Mateta16'
      Ayew24'
      Zaha74'
      Arsenal0
      Mon 04 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      90'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
      84'

      post

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Xhaka(34)
      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      74'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      74'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Thomas
      Partey(5)
      off
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(23)
      on
      72'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      70'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
      66'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Cédric Soares(17)
      off
      Eddie
      Nketiah(30)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Magalhães.
      57'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Partey(5)
      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Nuno Tavares(20)
      off
      Gabriel Martinelli(35)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
      27'

      free kick won

      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      18'

      free kick won

      Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a set piece situation.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      9'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

