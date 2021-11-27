Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

      Palace 1 Villa 2

      Palace1
      Guéhi90'+5'
      Villa2
      Targett15'
      McGinn86'
      Sat 27 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Features

      LGBT-inclusive Chair: 'I’m a football fan - the fact I’m gay is irrelevant'

      Features

      LGBT-inclusive Chair: 'I’m a football fan - the fact I’...

      As part of the Rainbow Laces campaign, we spoke with Will Oster, Chair of the LGBT+-inclusive club London Falcons. The below interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Aston Villa matchday programme.
      LGBT-inclusive Chair: 'I’m a football fan - the fact I’m gay is irrelevant'

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.
      90'+5'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      86'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      John
      McGinn(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 2. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
      85'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      off
      Emiliano
      Buendía(10)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      77'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Leon
      Bailey(31)
      off
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      on
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Red Card Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
      72'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      67'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      off
      Douglas Luiz(6)
      on
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Nakamba(19)
      Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      44'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      38'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a set piece situation.
      31'

      free kick won

      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Cash(2)
      Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
      25'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Matt
      Targett(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 1. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      13'

      free kick won

      Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8091
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Duels won
      14
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Crosses
      9
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      119
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      ARS
      2-0
      NEW
      NOR
      0-0
      WOL
      LIV
      4-0
      SOU
      BHA
      0-0
      LEE

