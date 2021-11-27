Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Key Palace figures share messages supporting LGBT+-inclusion in football
Palace 1 Villa 2
Palace1
Guéhi90'+5'
Villa2
Targett15'
McGinn86'
- 12:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa12:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston VillaHighlights
- 01:51Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa01:51Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston VillaMatch Action
- 101:50The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa | Palace TV+101:50The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:41Joel Ward on the first home defeat of the season02:41Joel Ward on the first home defeat of the seasonInterviews
- 01:45Patrick Vieira assesses his team's performance against Villa01:45Patrick Vieira assesses his team's performance against VillaInterviews
- 08:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/2408:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/24First-team
- 12:39
- 106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+First-team
- 16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)Press Conferences
- 02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the season02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the seasonInterviews
- 21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:37
- 00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa Park00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa ParkInterviews
- 02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:31Paddy McCarthy's thoughts on performances and the big decision
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2.
90'+5'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+4'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
87'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
86'
Aston Villa Goal
Goal!
John
McGinn(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 2. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
85'
Substitution
Ashley
Young(18)off
Emiliano
Buendía(10)on
84'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
77'
Substitution
Leon
Bailey(31)off
Anwar
El Ghazi(21)on
74'
Yellow Card
Douglas Luiz(6)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Red Card Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
72'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
67'
Substitution
Jacob
Ramsey(41)off
Douglas Luiz(6)on
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
60'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Eberechi
Eze(10)on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
56'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
Yellow Card
Nakamba(19)
Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
44'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
38'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
34'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by James Tomkins.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a set piece situation.
31'
free kick won
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
29'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
29'
Yellow Card
Cash(2)
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
25'
free kick won
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
22'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
Aston Villa Goal
Goal!
Matt
Targett(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 1. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
13'
free kick won
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
3'
free kick won
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
44'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
90'+5'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
56'
60'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
29'
72'
Starting lineup
1
Emiliano Martínez
GK
2
Matthew Cash
DF
29'
5
Tyrone Mings
DF
4
Ezri Konsa
DF
3
Matt Targett
DF
15'
7
John McGinn
MF
86'
41
Jacob Ramsey
MF
67'
19
Marvelous Nakamba
MF
54'
31
Leon Bailey
S
77'
11
Ollie Watkins
S
18
Ashley Young
S
85'
Substitutes
6
Douglas Luiz
67'
74'
8
Morgan Sanson
10
Emiliano Buendía
85'
12
Jed Steer
16
Axel Tuanzebe
20
Danny Ings
21
Anwar El Ghazi
77'
30
Kortney Hause
33
Carney Chukwuemeka
Team stats
Possession
63%
37%
Total shots
8
10
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
501
270
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
ARS
2-0
NEW
NOR
0-0
WOL
LIV
4-0
SOU
BHA
0-0
LEE
Latest videos
ARS
2-0
NEW
NOR
0-0
WOL
LIV
4-0
SOU
BHA
0-0
LEE
