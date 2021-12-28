Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Palace hit remarkable landmarks with Norwich win
Palace 3 Norwich 0
Palace3
Édouard8'
Mateta38'
Schlupp42'
Norwich0
- 09:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City
- 02:36All the angles of Mateta’s goal against Norwich City
- 04:26Shluppy’s finish vs Canaries from every angle
- 99:44The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City | PalaceTV+
- 09:52Roberts speaks to the media after victory over Canaries
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
90'+2'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
85'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside.
83'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(16)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
81'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
Przemyslaw
Placheta(11)off
Joshua
Sargent(24)on
81'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
78'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe.
69'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
68'
Substitution
Christos
Tzolis(18)off
Jonathan
Rowe(46)on
66'
free kick won
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
63'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta tries a through ball, but Pierre Lees-Melou is caught offside.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
57'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
48'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sam Byram.
46'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Dimitris
Giannoulis(30)off
Brandon
Williams(21)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
45'+4'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.
45'+1'
free kick won
Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Gibson.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'
free kick won
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
42'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
39'
free kick won
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
37'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
37'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
29'
Yellow Card
Byram(3)
Sam Byram (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Yellow Card
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes following a fast break.
17'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Gilmour.
10'
Yellow Card
Gibson(4)
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Norwich City 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
6'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Will Hughes draws a foul in the penalty area.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
4'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
8'
22'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
38'
81'
Starting lineup
28
Angus Gunn
GK
4
Ben Gibson
DF
10'
3
Sam Byram
DF
29'
19
Jacob Sørensen
DF
30
Dimitris Giannoulis
DF
45'
20
Pierre Lees-Melou
MF
8
Billy Gilmour
MF
23
Kenny McLean
MF
11
Przemyslaw Placheta
MF
81'
18
Christos Tzolis
MF
68'
35
Adam Idah
S
Substitutes
10
Kieran Dowell
15
Ozan Kabak
21
Brandon Williams
45'
24
Joshua Sargent
81'
26
Bali Mumba
33
Michael McGovern
46
Jonathan Rowe
68'
58
Jon McCracken
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Total shots
19
12
Shots on target
6
3
Corners
8
8
Passes completed
306
298
Free kicks
13
9
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
1-4
WHU
SOU
1-1
TOT
LEI
1-0
LIV
WAT
1-4
WHU
SOU
1-1
TOT
LEI
1-0
LIV
