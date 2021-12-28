Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

      Palace 3 Norwich 0

      Palace3
      Édouard8'
      Mateta38'
      Schlupp42'
      Norwich0
      Tue 28 Dec 15:00

      Premier League
Selhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
      81'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      Przemyslaw
      Placheta(11)
      off
      Joshua Sargent
      Joshua
      Sargent(24)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      68'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Christos Tzolis
      Christos
      Tzolis(18)
      off
      Jonathan Rowe
      Jonathan
      Rowe(46)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      63'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta tries a through ball, but Pierre Lees-Melou is caught offside.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      57'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sam Byram.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Dimitris Giannoulis
      Dimitris
      Giannoulis(30)
      off
      Brandon
      Williams(21)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Gibson.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
      42'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      39'

      free kick won

      Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Byram(3)
      Sam Byram (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes following a fast break.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Gilmour.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Gibson(4)
      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Norwich City 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      6'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Will Hughes draws a foul in the penalty area.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      42'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      8'
      22'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      38'
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon73'
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon83'
      19
      Remi Matthews
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon81'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      28
      Angus Gunn
      GK
      4
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      10'
      3
      Sam Byram
      DF
      29'
      19
      Jacob Sørensen
      DF
      30
      Dimitris Giannoulis
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Pierre Lees-Melou
      MF
      8
      Billy Gilmour
      MF
      23
      Kenny McLean
      MF
      11
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      18
      Christos Tzolis
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      35
      Adam Idah
      S

      Substitutes

      10
      Kieran Dowell
      15
      Ozan Kabak
      21
      Brandon Williams
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Joshua Sargent
      substitution icon81'
      26
      Bali Mumba
      33
      Michael McGovern
      46
      Jonathan Rowe
      substitution icon68'
      58
      Jon McCracken
      Norwich City
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      19
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      8
      8
      Passes completed
      306
      298
      Free kicks
      13
      9
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Successful passes
      4954
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      12
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      11
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Touches
      74
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Norwich City
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      19
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      8
      8
      Passes completed
      306
      298
      Free kicks
      13
      9
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Successful passes
      4954
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      12
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      11
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Touches
      74
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      6
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
      81'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      Przemyslaw
      Placheta(11)
      off
      Joshua Sargent
      Joshua
      Sargent(24)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      68'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Christos Tzolis
      Christos
      Tzolis(18)
      off
      Jonathan Rowe
      Jonathan
      Rowe(46)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      63'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta tries a through ball, but Pierre Lees-Melou is caught offside.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      57'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sam Byram.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Dimitris Giannoulis
      Dimitris
      Giannoulis(30)
      off
      Brandon
      Williams(21)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Gibson.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
      42'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      39'

      free kick won

      Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Byram(3)
      Sam Byram (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes following a fast break.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Gilmour.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Gibson(4)
      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Norwich City 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      6'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Will Hughes draws a foul in the penalty area.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.