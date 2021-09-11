Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Revealing the stats behind Edouard's record-breaking debut
Palace 3 Spurs 0
Palace3
Zaha76'
Édouard84' 90'+3'
Spurs0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
90'+3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
89'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
84'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
84'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
83'
free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Yellow Card
Lucas Moura(27)
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
79'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
78'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
75'
VAR
VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
71'
free kick won
Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
64'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
60'
Substitution
Harry
Winks(8)off
Ben
Davies(33)on
58'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
53'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
53'
Yellow Card
Tanganga(25)
Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
44'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
36'
free kick won
Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
28'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'
free kick won
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
20'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
free kick won
Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
Substitution
Eric
Dier(15)off
Joe
Rodon(14)on
10'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
53'
76'
Starting lineup
1
Hugo Lloris
GK
3
Sergio Reguilón
DF
12
Emerson Royal
DF
25
Japhet Tanganga
DF
53'
15
Eric Dier
DF
12'
8
Harry Winks
MF
60'
20
Dele Alli
MF
29
Oliver Skipp
MF
5
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
10
Harry Kane
S
27
Lucas Moura
S
81'
Substitutes
2
Matt Doherty
11
Bryan Gil
14
Joe Rodon
12'
22
Pierluigi Gollini
28
Tanguy Ndombele
33
Ben Davies
60'
44
Dane Scarlett
49
Tobi Omole
54
Dilan Markanday
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Total shots
18
2
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
8
2
Passes completed
412
231
Free kicks
11
13
Offsides
0
0
Top performing palace players
WAT
0-2
WOL
SOU
0-0
WHU
MUN
4-1
NEW
LEI
0-1
MCI
BRE
0-1
BHA
ARS
1-0
NOR
CHE
3-0
AVL
