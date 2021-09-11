Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 3 Spurs 0

      Palace3
      Zaha76'
      Édouard84' 90'+3'
      Spurs0
      Sat 11 Sep 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      90'+3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Lucas Moura(27)
      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      78'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      75'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      71'

      free kick won

      Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      64'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      60'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      58'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Tanganga(25)
      Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      36'

      free kick won

      Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      28'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      22'

      free kick won

      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      20'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Eric
      Dier(15)
      off
      Joe
      Rodon(14)
      on
      10'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      89'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon84'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      53'
      76'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon67'
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon86'
      12
      Will Hughes
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon84'
      84'
      90'+3'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      3
      Sergio Reguilón
      DF
      12
      Emerson Royal
      DF
      25
      Japhet Tanganga
      DF
      53'
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      substitution icon12'
      8
      Harry Winks
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      20
      Dele Alli
      MF
      29
      Oliver Skipp
      MF
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      27
      Lucas Moura
      S
      81'

      Substitutes

      2
      Matt Doherty
      11
      Bryan Gil
      14
      Joe Rodon
      substitution icon12'
      22
      Pierluigi Gollini
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon60'
      44
      Dane Scarlett
      49
      Tobi Omole
      54
      Dilan Markanday
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      18
      2
      Shots on target
      4
      1
      Corners
      8
      2
      Passes completed
      412
      231
      Free kicks
      11
      13
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5661
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      9
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      93
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      WAT
      0-2
      WOL
      SOU
      0-0
      WHU
      MUN
      4-1
      NEW
      LEI
      0-1
      MCI
      BRE
      0-1
      BHA
      ARS
      1-0
      NOR
      CHE
      3-0
      AVL

