      Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Palace 2 Wolves 0

      Palace2
      Zaha61'
      Gallagher78'
      Wolves0
      Sat 06 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      90'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hwang Hee-Chan(26)
      off
      Fábio Silva(17)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      84'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      78'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      77'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
      70'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers.
      69'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Trincão(11)
      off
      Daniel Podence(10)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Nélson Semedo(22)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wilfried Zaha).
      61'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      51'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      47'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      40'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Moutinho.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
      15'

      free kick won

      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      14'

      free kick won

      Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      João Moutinho(28)
      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      37'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      78'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      61'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon80'
      81'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon89'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      José Sá
      GK
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      27
      Romain Saïss
      DF
      23
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      9'
      3
      Rayan Aït-Nouri
      MF
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      26
      Hwang Hee-Chan
      S
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Trincão
      S
      substitution icon68'

      Substitutes

      2
      Ki-Jana Hoever
      10
      Daniel Podence
      substitution icon68'
      13
      Louie Moulden
      15
      Willy Boly
      17
      Fábio Silva
      substitution icon89'
      21
      John Ruddy
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon68'
      39
      Luke Cundle
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      13
      4
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      459
      268
      Free kicks
      13
      13
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8595
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      14
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Crosses
      5
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      103
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      9
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MUN
      0-2
      MCI
      CHE
      1-1
      BUR
      BRE
      1-2
      NOR
      BHA
      1-1
      NEW

      Pre-Match Press Conference: Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Palace TV

      Pre-Match Press Conference: Wolverhampton Wanderers

      06:34

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      90'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hwang Hee-Chan(26)
      off
      Fábio Silva(17)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      84'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      78'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      77'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
      70'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers.
      69'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Trincão(11)
      off
      Daniel Podence(10)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Nélson Semedo(22)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wilfried Zaha).
      61'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      51'

      free kick won

      Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      47'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      40'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Moutinho.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
      15'

      free kick won

      José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      14'

      free kick won

      Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      Yellow Card

      João Moutinho(28)
      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

