Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
90'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
Substitution
Hwang Hee-Chan(26)
off
Fábio Silva(17)
on
89'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
87'
free kick won
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
free kick won
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
84'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
81'
Yellow Card
Olise(7)
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Michael
Olise(7)
on
80'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
78'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
77'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
71'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
70'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers.
69'
free kick won
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
Substitution
Trincão(11)
off
Daniel Podence(10)
on
68'
Substitution
Nélson Semedo(22)
off
Adama
Traoré(37)
on
63'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wilfried Zaha).
61'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
51'
free kick won
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
48'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James McArthur.
47'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
47'
free kick won
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'
free kick won
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
40'
free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Moutinho.
37'
Yellow Card
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
23'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
15'
free kick won
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
14'
free kick won
Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
Yellow Card
João Moutinho(28)
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
