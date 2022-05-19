Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 3 Palace 2

      Everton3
      Keane54'
      Richarlison75'
      Calvert-Lewin85'
      Palace2
      Mateta21'
      Ayew36'
      Thu 19 May 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time
      Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after the defeat to Everton

      Press Conferences

      Palace TV

      Press Conferences

      Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after the defeat to Everton

      05:52

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      off
      Jonjoe
      Kenny(2)
      on
      85'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a set piece situation.
      84'

      free kick won

      Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      75'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 2. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Keane(5)
      Michael Keane (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      61'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Anthony
      Gordon(24)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Michael
      Keane(5)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      54'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      45'

      Substitution

      Everton
      André Gomes(21)
      off
      Dele
      Alli(36)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
      41'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. André Gomes (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
      36'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Everton 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(12)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      32'

      free kick won

      Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Everton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      post

      Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      15'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Will Hughes.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      32'
      substitution icon57'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      69'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      21'
      substitution icon81'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      34'
      36'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon57'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon81'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      substitution icon74'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      4
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      54'
      67'
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      82'
      19
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      MF
      17
      Alexander Iwobi
      MF
      24
      Anthony Gordon
      S
      substitution icon61'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      75'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      85'

      Substitutes

      2
      Jonjoe Kenny
      substitution icon90'+1'
      6
      Allan
      11
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon61'
      15
      Asmir Begovic
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      26
      Tom Davies
      30
      Donny van de Beek
      36
      Dele Alli
      substitution icon45'
      64
      Reece Welch
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      12
      7
      Shots on target
      6
      5
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      244
      361
      Free kicks
      11
      9
      Offsides
      0
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5662
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      4
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      85
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      CHE
      1-1
      LEI
      AVL
      1-1
      BUR

