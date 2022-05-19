Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Richarlison(7)
off
Jonjoe
Kenny(2)
on
85'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a set piece situation.
84'
free kick won
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
82'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
80'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
75'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Richarlison(7)
Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 2. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
74'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Conor
Gallagher(23)
on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
69'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Yellow Card
Keane(5)
Michael Keane (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
61'
Substitution
Anthony
Gordon(24)
off
Demarai
Gray(11)
on
61'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
58'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
57'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
56'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Michael
Keane(5)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
54'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
45'
Substitution
André Gomes(21)
off
Dele
Alli(36)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Everton 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
45'+1'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
41'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. André Gomes (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
36'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Everton 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
34'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
Yellow Card
Hughes(12)
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
21'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Everton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
21'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
post
Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
15'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by André Gomes.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
