      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 2 Palace 1

      Leicester2
      Lookman39'
      Dewsbury-Hall45'
      Palace1
      Zaha66'
      Sun 10 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

      Full-Time
      The Full 90: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      The Full 90: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+

      01:38:24

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Timothy
      Castagne(27)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      84'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      79'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ademola
      Lookman(37)
      off
      Harvey
      Barnes(7)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Patson
      Daka(29)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Thomas(33)
      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
      65'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      64'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      63'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Justin.
      45'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Kiernan
      Dewsbury-Hall(22)
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
      44'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Ademola
      Lookman(37)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a through ball.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      34'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      32'

      free kick won

      Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a through ball.
      2'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      32'
      substitution icon34'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      66'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon34'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon58'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon58'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      DF
      2
      James Justin
      DF
      33
      Luke Thomas
      DF
      67'
      18
      Daniel Amartey
      DF
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      MF
      22
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
      MF
      45'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      37
      Ademola Lookman
      MF
      39'
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      29
      Patson Daka
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      3
      Wesley Fofana
      7
      Harvey Barnes
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon76'
      20
      Hamza Choudhury
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      23
      Jannik Vestergaard
      27
      Timothy Castagne
      substitution icon89'
      35
      Eldin Jakupovic
      Leicester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      12
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      429
      413
      Free kicks
      12
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      86104
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      3
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      115
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
