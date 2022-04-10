Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
James
Maddison(10)
off
Timothy
Castagne(27)
on
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
84'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'
free kick won
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
free kick won
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Ademola
Lookman(37)
off
Harvey
Barnes(7)
on
76'
Substitution
Patson
Daka(29)
off
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
on
70'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
67'
Yellow Card
Thomas(33)
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
65'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
64'
VAR
VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
63'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
58'
Substitution
Conor
Gallagher(23)
off
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
58'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'
free kick won
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
48'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
46'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Justin.
45'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Kiernan
Dewsbury-Hall(22)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
44'
free kick won
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Ademola
Lookman(37)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a through ball.
38'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
34'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Joel
Ward(2)
on
32'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.
12'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a through ball.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a through ball.
2'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
