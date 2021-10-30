Skip navigation
      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 0 Palace 2

      Man City0
      Palace2
      Zaha6'
      Gallagher88'
      Sat 30 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Guaita(13)
      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      78'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Jack
      Grealish(10)
      off
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      João Cancelo(27)
      off
      Riyad
      Mahrez(26)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      75'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      67'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      61'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-1 Crystal Palace.
      60'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. John Stones tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.
      59'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      off
      John
      Stones(5)
      on
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      51'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Ederson(31)
      Ederson (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Bernardo Silva(20)
      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Red Card Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).
      45'+2'

      Red Card

      Laporte(14)
      Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) is shown the red card.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      34'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodri.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      10'

      free kick won

      Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      86'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      65'
      88'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      6'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      27'
      substitution icon65'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon73'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon85'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon73'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon65'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      45'+6'
      27
      João Cancelo
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Aymeric Laporte
      DF
      45'+2'
      3
      Rúben Dias
      DF
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      16
      Rodri
      MF
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      MF
      45'+5'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      9
      Gabriel Jesus
      S
      47
      Phil Foden
      S
      10
      Jack Grealish
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      5
      John Stones
      substitution icon59'
      6
      Nathan Aké
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      11
      Oleksandr Zinchenko
      13
      Zack Steffen
      25
      Fernandinho
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      substitution icon78'
      80
      Cole Palmer
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      68%
      32%
      Total shots
      14
      8
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      7
      1
      Passes completed
      562
      231
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      2
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3437
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      4
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      63
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
