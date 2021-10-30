Vieira and Palace earn LMA Performance of the Week for Man City clash
Man City 0 Palace 2
Man City0
Palace2
Zaha6'
Gallagher88'
- 106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:23
- 01:41
- 05:06
- 01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in Nashville01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in NashvilleFeatures
- 102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+First-team
- 14:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | Palace TV+
- 12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)Press Conferences
- 02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester CityMatch Action
- 01:48
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
90'+4'
free kick won
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
90'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
86'
Yellow Card
Guaita(13)
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
85'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
78'
Substitution
Jack
Grealish(10)off
Raheem
Sterling(7)on
78'
Substitution
João Cancelo(27)off
Riyad
Mahrez(26)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
75'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
71'
free kick won
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
67'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
65'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
61'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-1 Crystal Palace.
60'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. John Stones tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.
59'
Substitution
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)off
John
Stones(5)on
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
55'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
51'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+6'
Yellow Card
Ederson(31)
Ederson (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
45'+5'
Yellow Card
Bernardo Silva(20)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'
VAR
VAR Decision: Red Card Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).
45'+2'
Red Card
Laporte(14)
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) is shown the red card.
45'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
37'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
34'
free kick won
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
free kick won
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
29'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
27'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
24'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
22'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodri.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
18'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
16'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
10'
free kick won
Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- 106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:23
- 01:41
- 05:06
- 01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in Nashville01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in NashvilleFeatures
- 102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+First-team
- 14:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | Palace TV+
- 12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)Press Conferences
- 02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester CityMatch Action
- 01:48
Match Blog
