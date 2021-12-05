Vieira: Plenty of positive despite Man Utd defeat
Man Utd 1 Palace 0
Man Utd1
Fred77'
Palace0
James Tomkins gives his thoughts following the defeat
Tyrick Mitchell speaks to Palace TV following the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United
Patrick Vieira shares his thoughts on the narrow away defeat to Manchester United
- Report: Palace slip to late Old Trafford defeat
- Benteke calls Palace team ‘one of the best I’ve played with’
- 10:52Access all over | Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace10:52Access all over | Manchester United 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+00:00Extended Highlights: Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 99:44The Full 90: Man Utd v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:44The Full 90: Man Utd v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Full Match Replays
- 08:52The Manager's post-match press conference08:52The Manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:15
- 03:08Sam Johnstone speaks after another PL clean sheet03:08Sam Johnstone speaks after another PL clean sheetInterviews
- 11:46
- 108:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United | Palace TV+108:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United | Palace TV+First-team
- 03:092 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United03:092 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester UnitedMatch Action
- 20:41Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United | Palace TV+
- 01:52Wharton praises the support on a massive victory01:52Wharton praises the support on a massive victoryInterviews
- 01:35
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Lindelöf(2)
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
free kick won
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
87'
free kick won
Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
Substitution
Bruno Fernandes(18)off
Donny
van de Beek(34)on
85'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Eberechi
Eze(10)on
84'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
81'
Yellow Card
McTominay(39)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Fred(17)
Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
76'
Substitution
Marcus
Rashford(10)off
Anthony
Elanga(36)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
73'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
70'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
68'
post
Alex Telles (Manchester United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right from a direct free kick.
67'
Yellow Card
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.
62'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
62'
Substitution
Jadon
Sancho(25)off
Mason
Greenwood(11)on
61'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
57'
free kick won
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Telles.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fred.
46'
free kick won
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
44'
free kick won
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
35'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
33'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
31'
Yellow Card
Clyne(17)
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
28'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a headed pass.
24'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
24'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
19'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
18'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
15'
free kick won
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
11'
free kick won
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
5'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Telles (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a corner.
3'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
David de Gea
GK
5
Harry Maguire
DF
20
Diogo Dalot
DF
2
Victor Lindelöf
DF
90'+1'
27
Alex Telles
DF
25
Jadon Sancho
MF
62'
39
Scott McTominay
MF
81'
18
Bruno Fernandes
MF
86'
17
Fred
MF
77'
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
S
10
Marcus Rashford
S
76'
Substitutes
3
Eric Bailly
4
Phil Jones
8
Juan Mata
11
Mason Greenwood
62'
26
Dean Henderson
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
31
Nemanja Matic
34
Donny van de Beek
86'
36
Anthony Elanga
76'
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Total shots
16
8
Shots on target
3
2
Corners
9
6
Passes completed
436
236
Free kicks
9
16
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
TOT
3-0
NOR
LEE
2-2
BRE
AVL
2-1
LEI
TOT
3-0
NOR
LEE
2-2
BRE
AVL
2-1
LEI
