      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 1 Palace 0

      Man Utd1
      Fred77'
      Palace0
      Sun 05 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Lindelöf(2)
      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      87'

      free kick won

      Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Bruno Fernandes(18)
      off
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      McTominay(39)
      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Fred(17)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
      76'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      off
      Anthony
      Elanga(36)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      68'

      post

      Alex Telles (Manchester United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right from a direct free kick.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      62'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Jadon
      Sancho(25)
      off
      Mason
      Greenwood(11)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      57'

      free kick won

      Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Telles.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fred.
      46'

      free kick won

      Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
      44'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      35'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a headed pass.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      19'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      11'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Telles (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a corner.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      31'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      67'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon84'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon84'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon84'
      12
      Will Hughes
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon66'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      DF
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      90'+1'
      27
      Alex Telles
      DF
      25
      Jadon Sancho
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      81'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      17
      Fred
      MF
      77'
      7
      Cristiano Ronaldo
      S
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      4
      Phil Jones
      8
      Juan Mata
      11
      Mason Greenwood
      substitution icon62'
      26
      Dean Henderson
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      34
      Donny van de Beek
      substitution icon86'
      36
      Anthony Elanga
      substitution icon76'
      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      16
      8
      Shots on target
      3
      2
      Corners
      9
      6
      Passes completed
      436
      236
      Free kicks
      9
      16
      Offsides
      3
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3640
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Duels won
      11
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      66
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      TOT
      3-0
      NOR
      LEE
      2-2
      BRE
      AVL
      2-1
      LEI

