Skip navigation
      Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

      Norwich 1 Palace 1

      Norwich1
      Pukki1'
      Palace1
      Zaha60'
      Wed 09 Feb 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueCarrow Road

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Adam Idah
      Adam
      Idah(35)
      off
      Jonathan Rowe
      Jonathan
      Rowe(46)
      on
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Pierre
      Lees-Melou(20)
      off
      Mathias Normann
      Mathias
      Normann(16)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      72'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Idah.
      64'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      Przemyslaw
      Placheta(11)
      off
      Billy
      Gilmour(8)
      on
      63'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot misses to the left. Wilfried Zaha should be disappointed.
      62'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell draws a foul in the penalty area.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Williams(21)
      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Przemyslaw Placheta.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Norwich City 1-0 Crystal Palace.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      31'

      free kick won

      Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      20'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      18'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      1'

      Norwich City Goal

      Norwich City
      Goal!
      Norwich City
      Teemu
      Pukki(22)
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      83'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      60'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      75'
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      20
      Christian Benteke
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'

      Starting lineup

      28
      Angus Gunn
      GK
      2
      Max Aarons
      DF
      4
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      21
      Brandon Williams
      DF
      54'
      5
      Grant Hanley
      DF
      11
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      17
      Milot Rashica
      MF
      23
      Kenny McLean
      MF
      20
      Pierre Lees-Melou
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      22
      Teemu Pukki
      S
      1'
      35
      Adam Idah
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      3
      Sam Byram
      6
      Christoph Zimmermann
      8
      Billy Gilmour
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Kieran Dowell
      16
      Mathias Normann
      substitution icon74'
      18
      Christos Tzolis
      30
      Dimitris Giannoulis
      33
      Michael McGovern
      46
      Jonathan Rowe
      substitution icon84'
      Norwich City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      5
      13
      Shots on target
      1
      5
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      159
      575
      Free kicks
      15
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      103117
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      10
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Crosses
      6
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Touches
      123
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      TOT
      2-3
      SOU
      MCI
      2-0
      BRE
      AVL
      3-3
      LEE

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      83'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      60'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      75'
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      20
      Christian Benteke
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'

      Starting lineup

      28
      Angus Gunn
      GK
      2
      Max Aarons
      DF
      4
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      21
      Brandon Williams
      DF
      54'
      5
      Grant Hanley
      DF
      11
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      17
      Milot Rashica
      MF
      23
      Kenny McLean
      MF
      20
      Pierre Lees-Melou
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      22
      Teemu Pukki
      S
      1'
      35
      Adam Idah
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      3
      Sam Byram
      6
      Christoph Zimmermann
      8
      Billy Gilmour
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Kieran Dowell
      16
      Mathias Normann
      substitution icon74'
      18
      Christos Tzolis
      30
      Dimitris Giannoulis
      33
      Michael McGovern
      46
      Jonathan Rowe
      substitution icon84'
      Norwich City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      5
      13
      Shots on target
      1
      5
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      159
      575
      Free kicks
      15
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      103117
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      10
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Crosses
      6
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Touches
      123
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      TOT
      2-3
      SOU
      MCI
      2-0
      BRE
      AVL
      3-3
      LEE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Adam Idah
      Adam
      Idah(35)
      off
      Jonathan Rowe
      Jonathan
      Rowe(46)
      on
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Pierre
      Lees-Melou(20)
      off
      Mathias Normann
      Mathias
      Normann(16)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      72'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Idah.
      64'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Przemyslaw Placheta
      Przemyslaw
      Placheta(11)
      off
      Billy
      Gilmour(8)
      on
      63'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot misses to the left. Wilfried Zaha should be disappointed.
      62'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell draws a foul in the penalty area.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Williams(21)
      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Przemyslaw Placheta.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Norwich City 1-0 Crystal Palace.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
      31'

      free kick won

      Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      20'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      18'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      1'

      Norwich City Goal

      Norwich City
      Goal!
      Norwich City
      Teemu
      Pukki(22)
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.