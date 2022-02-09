Sensational Norwich strike wins Zaha Premier League Goal of the Month
Norwich 1 Palace 1
Norwich1
Pukki1'
Palace1
Zaha60'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
Substitution
Adam
Idah(35)off
Jonathan
Rowe(46)on
83'
Yellow Card
Gallagher(23)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
80'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
80'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Eberechi
Eze(10)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
76'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
Yellow Card
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
74'
Substitution
Pierre
Lees-Melou(20)off
Mathias
Normann(16)on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
69'
free kick won
Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Idah.
64'
Substitution
Przemyslaw
Placheta(11)off
Billy
Gilmour(8)on
63'
penalty miss
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot misses to the left. Wilfried Zaha should be disappointed.
62'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell draws a foul in the penalty area.
60'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
54'
Yellow Card
Williams(21)
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
50'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Przemyslaw Placheta.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Norwich City 1-0 Crystal Palace.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
38'
free kick won
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
31'
free kick won
Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
free kick won
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
18'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
12'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
9'
free kick won
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
free kick won
Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
1'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Teemu
Pukki(22)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
75'
80'
Starting lineup
28
Angus Gunn
GK
2
Max Aarons
DF
4
Ben Gibson
DF
21
Brandon Williams
DF
54'
5
Grant Hanley
DF
11
Przemyslaw Placheta
MF
64'
17
Milot Rashica
MF
23
Kenny McLean
MF
20
Pierre Lees-Melou
MF
74'
22
Teemu Pukki
S
1'
35
Adam Idah
S
84'
Substitutes
3
Sam Byram
6
Christoph Zimmermann
8
Billy Gilmour
64'
10
Kieran Dowell
16
Mathias Normann
74'
18
Christos Tzolis
30
Dimitris Giannoulis
33
Michael McGovern
46
Jonathan Rowe
84'
Team stats
Possession
28%
72%
Total shots
5
13
Shots on target
1
5
Corners
4
6
Passes completed
159
575
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
TOT
2-3
SOU
MCI
2-0
BRE
AVL
3-3
LEE
Starting lineup
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
75'
80'
Starting lineup
28
Angus Gunn
GK
2
Max Aarons
DF
4
Ben Gibson
DF
21
Brandon Williams
DF
54'
5
Grant Hanley
DF
11
Przemyslaw Placheta
MF
64'
17
Milot Rashica
MF
23
Kenny McLean
MF
20
Pierre Lees-Melou
MF
74'
22
Teemu Pukki
S
1'
35
Adam Idah
S
84'
Substitutes
3
Sam Byram
6
Christoph Zimmermann
8
Billy Gilmour
64'
10
Kieran Dowell
16
Mathias Normann
74'
18
Christos Tzolis
30
Dimitris Giannoulis
33
Michael McGovern
46
Jonathan Rowe
84'
Team stats
Possession
28%
72%
Total shots
5
13
Shots on target
1
5
Corners
4
6
Passes completed
159
575
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
TOT
2-3
SOU
MCI
2-0
BRE
AVL
3-3
LEE
