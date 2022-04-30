Palace fans smash £30,000-mark in Bike to Southampton fundraiser
Southampton 1 Palace 2
Southampton1
Romeu9'
Palace2
Eze60'
Zaha90'+2'
- Find out what you missed from Palace's eventful Southampton comeback
- 99:25The Full 90: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:25The Full 90: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 08:12Extended Highlights: Southampton 1-2 Palace08:12Extended Highlights: Southampton 1-2 PalaceMatch Action
- 02:20
- ‘I know how hard he works’ - Zaha praises Eze for goal
- 02:56
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:13
- 08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 SouthamptonMatch Action
- 07:22The manager's post-match press conference07:22The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to SaintsInterviews
- 00:53
- 07:57
- 99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+Match Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
90'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
85'
free kick won
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
84'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Will
Hughes(12)on
84'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
80'
Substitution
Nathan
Tella(23)off
Mohamed
Elyounoussi(24)on
76'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
71'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
67'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Che
Adams(10)off
Stuart
Armstrong(17)on
65'
Substitution
Shane
Long(7)off
Armando
Broja(18)on
64'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Wilfried
Zaha(11)on
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
62'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
58'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
54'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
53'
free kick won
Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
free kick won
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Long with a headed pass.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
39'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
38'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'
free kick won
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
32'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
28'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
23'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
22'
free kick won
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
16'
Yellow Card
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
16'
Yellow Card
Bednarek(35)
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
11'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Oriol
Romeu(6)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
2'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
45'+3'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
16'
64'
10
Eberechi Eze
S
60'
84'
Starting lineup
44
Fraser Forster
GK
2
Kyle Walker-Peters
DF
15
Romain Perraud
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
16'
22
Mohammed Salisu
DF
8
James Ward-Prowse
MF
6
Oriol Romeu
MF
9'
23
Nathan Tella
MF
80'
11
Nathan Redmond
MF
7
Shane Long
S
65'
10
Che Adams
S
65'
Substitutes
4
Lyanco
9
Adam Armstrong
13
Willy Caballero
17
Stuart Armstrong
65'
18
Armando Broja
65'
19
Moussa Djenepo
20
William Smallbone
24
Mohamed Elyounoussi
80'
43
Yan Valery
Team stats
Possession
38%
62%
Total shots
8
14
Shots on target
3
5
Corners
6
7
Passes completed
221
436
Free kicks
9
13
Offsides
0
4
Top performing palace players
NEW
0-1
LIV
WOL
0-3
BHA
WAT
1-2
BUR
AVL
2-0
NOR
LEE
0-4
MCI
NEW
0-1
LIV
WOL
0-3
BHA
WAT
1-2
BUR
AVL
2-0
NOR
LEE
0-4
MCI
