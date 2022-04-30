Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 1 Palace 2

      Southampton1
      Romeu9'
      Palace2
      Eze60'
      Zaha90'+2'
      Sat 30 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Southampton (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Southampton (A)

      13:03

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      90'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      85'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      80'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Nathan
      Tella(23)
      off
      Mohamed
      Elyounoussi(24)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      67'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Shane
      Long(7)
      off
      Armando
      Broja(18)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
      62'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      53'

      free kick won

      Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      50'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Long with a headed pass.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      32'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
      28'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      22'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Oriol
      Romeu(6)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      45'+3'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      38'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      16'
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      60'
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon64'
      90'+2'
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      22
      Odsonne Édouard

      Starting lineup

      44
      Fraser Forster
      GK
      2
      Kyle Walker-Peters
      DF
      15
      Romain Perraud
      DF
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      DF
      16'
      22
      Mohammed Salisu
      DF
      8
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      6
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      9'
      23
      Nathan Tella
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      7
      Shane Long
      S
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Che Adams
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      4
      Lyanco
      9
      Adam Armstrong
      13
      Willy Caballero
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      substitution icon65'
      18
      Armando Broja
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Moussa Djenepo
      20
      William Smallbone
      24
      Mohamed Elyounoussi
      substitution icon80'
      43
      Yan Valery
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      38%
      62%
      Total shots
      8
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      221
      436
      Free kicks
      9
      13
      Offsides
      0
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7076
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Crosses
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      96
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      2
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      NEW
      0-1
      LIV
      WOL
      0-3
      BHA
      WAT
      1-2
      BUR
      AVL
      2-0
      NOR
      LEE
      0-4
      MCI

      Access All Over | Southampton (A)

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Access All Over | Southampton (A)

      13:03

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      45'+3'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      38'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      16'
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      60'
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Michael Olise
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon64'
      90'+2'
      12
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      22
      Odsonne Édouard

      Starting lineup

      44
      Fraser Forster
      GK
      2
      Kyle Walker-Peters
      DF
      15
      Romain Perraud
      DF
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      DF
      16'
      22
      Mohammed Salisu
      DF
      8
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      6
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      9'
      23
      Nathan Tella
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      7
      Shane Long
      S
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Che Adams
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      4
      Lyanco
      9
      Adam Armstrong
      13
      Willy Caballero
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      substitution icon65'
      18
      Armando Broja
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Moussa Djenepo
      20
      William Smallbone
      24
      Mohamed Elyounoussi
      substitution icon80'
      43
      Yan Valery
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      38%
      62%
      Total shots
      8
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      221
      436
      Free kicks
      9
      13
      Offsides
      0
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7076
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Crosses
      5
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      96
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      2
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      NEW
      0-1
      LIV
      WOL
      0-3
      BHA
      WAT
      1-2
      BUR
      AVL
      2-0
      NOR
      LEE
      0-4
      MCI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      90'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      85'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      80'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Nathan
      Tella(23)
      off
      Mohamed
      Elyounoussi(24)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      67'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Shane
      Long(7)
      off
      Armando
      Broja(18)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
      62'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      53'

      free kick won

      Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      50'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Long with a headed pass.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      32'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
      28'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      22'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Oriol
      Romeu(6)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.