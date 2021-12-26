Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs 3 Palace 0

      Spurs3
      Kane32'
      Lucas Moura34'
      Son Heung-Min74'
      Palace0
      Sun 26 Dec 15:00

      Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      on
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
      79'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(5)
      off
      Tanguy
      Ndombele(28)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      off
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      on
      75'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace (Son Heung-Min).
      74'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Sánchez(6)
      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      off
      Steven
      Bergwijn(23)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      60'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Sergio Reguilón is caught offside.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
      37'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      34'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Lucas Moura(27)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
      32'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
      31'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
      13'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      45'+1'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      12
      Will Hughes
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      26'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      6
      Marc Guéhi
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon63'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Remi Matthews
      34
      Martin Kelly
      36
      Nathan Ferguson
      substitution icon82'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      6
      Davinson Sánchez
      DF
      68'
      25
      Japhet Tanganga
      DF
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      12
      Emerson Royal
      MF
      3
      Sergio Reguilón
      MF
      29
      Oliver Skipp
      MF
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      74'
      substitution icon76'
      27
      Lucas Moura
      S
      34'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      32'
      substitution icon64'

      2
      Matt Doherty
      8
      Harry Winks
      11
      Bryan Gil
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Joe Rodon
      20
      Dele Alli
      22
      Pierluigi Gollini
      23
      Steven Bergwijn
      substitution icon64'
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      substitution icon79'
      33
      Ben Davies
      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      17
      4
      Shots on target
      6
      0
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      548
      336
      Free kicks
      9
      15
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4654
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      3
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Touches
      76
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      WHU
      2-3
      SOU
      NOR
      0-5
      ARS
      MCI
      6-3
      LEI
      AVL
      1-3
      CHE
      BHA
      2-0
      BRE

      WHU
      2-3
      SOU
      NOR
      0-5
      ARS
      MCI
      6-3
      LEI
      AVL
      1-3
      CHE
      BHA
      2-0
      BRE
      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathan Ferguson
      Nathan
      Ferguson(36)
      on
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
      79'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(5)
      off
      Tanguy
      Ndombele(28)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      off
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      on
      75'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace (Son Heung-Min).
      74'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Sánchez(6)
      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      off
      Steven
      Bergwijn(23)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      60'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Sergio Reguilón is caught offside.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
      37'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      34'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Lucas Moura(27)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
      32'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
      31'

      free kick won

      Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
      13'

      free kick won

      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.