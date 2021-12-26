Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.
90'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
83'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
82'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Nathan
Ferguson(36)
on
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross.
81'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
79'
Substitution
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(5)
off
Tanguy
Ndombele(28)
on
78'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
76'
Substitution
Conor
Gallagher(23)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
76'
Substitution
Son Heung-Min(7)
off
Bryan
Gil(11)
on
75'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace (Son Heung-Min).
74'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Son Heung-Min(7)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
69'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Yellow Card
Sánchez(6)
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
64'
free kick won
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Substitution
Harry
Kane(10)
off
Steven
Bergwijn(23)
on
63'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
61'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
60'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
55'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Sergio Reguilón is caught offside.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
37'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
34'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Lucas Moura(27)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
32'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
31'
free kick won
Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'
free kick won
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
13'
free kick won
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
3'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
