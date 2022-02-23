Skip navigation
      Watford vs Crystal Palace

      Watford 1 Palace 4

      Watford1
      Sissoko18'
      Palace4
      Mateta15'
      Gallagher42'
      Zaha85' 90'
      Wed 23 Feb 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVicarage Road

      Full-Time
      Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022

      Goal of the Month

      Palace TV

      Goal of the Month

      Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022

      01:22

      Latest videos

      0112
      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      84'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(12)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      free kick won

      Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Tom Cleverley
      Tom
      Cleverley(8)
      off
      Edo Kayembe
      Edo
      Kayembe(39)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Samir (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      70'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      66'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Femenía(21)
      Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      51'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Joshua
      King(7)
      off
      Cucho Hernández
      Cucho Hernández(29)
      on
      48'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      44'

      free kick won

      Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Samir(22)
      Samir (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
      27'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a cross.
      20'

      free kick won

      Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      Watford Goal

      Watford
      Goal!
      Watford
      Moussa
      Sissoko(19)
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
      15'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

