Catch-up on everything you missed from Palace’s Watford storm
Watford 1 Palace 4
Watford1
Sissoko18'
Palace4
Mateta15'
Gallagher42'
Zaha85' 90'
- 98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace
- Vieira: Why Zaha’s performance was best this season
- 02:19
- 03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage Road
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 202201:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022Goal of the Month
- 09:48
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+2'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
90'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
89'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.
80'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(12)off
James
McArthur(18)on
76'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
free kick won
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
Substitution
Tom
Cleverley(8)off
Edo
Kayembe(39)on
73'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Samir (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
70'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
Yellow Card
Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
51'
Substitution
Joshua
King(7)off
Cucho Hernández(29)on
48'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
46'
offside
Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
45'+1'
free kick won
Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
40'
Yellow Card
Samir(22)
Samir (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Samir.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
27'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a cross.
20'
free kick won
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Watford Goal
Goal!
Moussa
Sissoko(19)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross following a corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
15'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
4'
offside
Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
15'
90'+2'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
85'
90'
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
22
Samir
DF
40'
14
Hassane Kamara
DF
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
62'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
8
Tom Cleverley
MF
73'
19
Moussa Sissoko
MF
18'
6
Imrân Louza
MF
23
Ismaïla Sarr
S
7
Joshua King
S
51'
25
Emmanuel Dennis
S
Substitutes
2
Jeremy Ngakia
5
William Troost-Ekong
11
Adam Masina
12
Ken Sema
26
Daniel Bachmann
27
Christian Kabasele
28
Samuel Kalu
29
Cucho Hernández
51'
39
Edo Kayembe
73'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
8
7
Shots on target
1
5
Corners
6
4
Passes completed
363
469
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
BUR
1-0
TOT
LIV
6-0
LEE
Top performing palace players
BUR
1-0
TOT
LIV
6-0
LEE
