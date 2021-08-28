Skip navigation
      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      West Ham 2 Palace 2

      West Ham2
      Fornals39'
      Antonio68'
      Palace2
      Gallagher58' 70'
      Sat 28 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

      Full-Time
      Palace take on West Ham at the London Stadium | Access All Over

      Palace TV

      Palace take on West Ham at the London Stadium | Access All Over

      07:45

      Latest videos
      Upcoming palace games
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      29
      6
      3
      99
      26
      +73
      93
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      28
      8
      2
      94
      26
      +68
      92
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      11
      6
      76
      33
      +43
      74
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      22
      5
      11
      69
      40
      +29
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      3
      13
      61
      48
      +13
      69
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      16
      10
      12
      57
      57
      0
      58
      7
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      16
      8
      14
      60
      51
      +9
      56
      8
      LEILeicester City
      38
      14
      10
      14
      62
      59
      +3
      52
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      15
      11
      42
      44
      -2
      51
      10
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      6
      17
      38
      43
      -5
      51
      11
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      62
      -18
      49
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      15
      12
      50
      46
      +4
      48
      13
      BREBrentford
      38
      13
      7
      18
      48
      56
      -8
      46
      14
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      13
      6
      19
      52
      54
      -2
      45
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      13
      16
      43
      67
      -24
      40
      16
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      6
      21
      43
      66
      -23
      39
      17
      LEELeeds United
      38
      9
      11
      18
      42
      79
      -37
      38
      18
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      14
      17
      34
      53
      -19
      35
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      6
      5
      27
      34
      77
      -43
      23
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      7
      26
      23
      84
      -61
      22

      Match Summary

      Text body for Live Blog

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Rice(41)
      Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
      87'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(8)
      off
      Andriy
      Yarmolenko(7)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Jarrod
      Bowen(20)
      off
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
      73'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      68'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(9)
      Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      56'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a through ball.
      48'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      41'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(8)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      33'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      19'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      8'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      58'
      70'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon88'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      43
      Reece Hannam
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      46
      Robert Street
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      5
      Vladimir Coufal
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      15
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      28
      Tomas Soucek
      MF
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      90'+1'
      22
      Saïd Benrahma
      MF
      8
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      39'
      substitution icon87'
      9
      Michail Antonio
      S
      68'

      Substitutes

      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      substitution icon87'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      substitution icon79'
      13
      Alphonse Areola
      16
      Mark Noble
      23
      Issa Diop
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      31
      Ben Johnson
      54
      Conor Coventry
      75
      Jamal Baptiste
      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      14
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      295
      380
      Free kicks
      5
      10
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5869
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      14
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Conor Gallagher
      Conor Gallagher
      Touches
      82
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Latest videos

      View all videos
      Upcoming palace games
      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.