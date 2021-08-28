Watch Palace's comeback against West Ham in free highlights
West Ham 2 Palace 2
West Ham2
Fornals39'
Antonio68'
Palace2
Gallagher58' 70'
- 103:05The Full 90: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+103:05The Full 90: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:04
- McArthur: ‘We showed a lot of character’
- Gallagher reveals how much it meant to score in front of the fans
Latest videosView all videos
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+2'
free kick won
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Rice(41)
Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
88'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
87'
Substitution
Pablo
Fornals(8)off
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)on
79'
Substitution
Jarrod
Bowen(20)off
Manuel
Lanzini(10)on
77'
free kick won
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
73'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
68'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Michail
Antonio(9)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
66'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a corner.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
63'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
60'
free kick won
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
56'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a through ball.
48'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
42'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
41'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Pablo
Fornals(8)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
33'
free kick won
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
31'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
19'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
8'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
5'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
58'
70'
Starting lineup
1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
5
Vladimir Coufal
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
15
Craig Dawson
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
28
Tomas Soucek
MF
20
Jarrod Bowen
MF
79'
41
Declan Rice
MF
90'+1'
22
Saïd Benrahma
MF
8
Pablo Fornals
MF
39'
87'
9
Michail Antonio
S
68'
Substitutes
7
Andriy Yarmolenko
87'
10
Manuel Lanzini
79'
13
Alphonse Areola
16
Mark Noble
23
Issa Diop
24
Ryan Fredericks
31
Ben Johnson
54
Conor Coventry
75
Jamal Baptiste
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Total shots
14
9
Shots on target
4
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
295
380
Free kicks
5
10
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
MCI
5-0
ARS
NOR
1-2
LEI
NEW
2-2
SOU
BHA
0-2
EVE
AVL
1-1
BRE
LIV
1-1
CHE
- Watch Palace's comeback against West Ham in free highlights
- 103:05The Full 90: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+103:05The Full 90: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace11:49Extended Highlights: West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:04
- McArthur: ‘We showed a lot of character’
- Gallagher reveals how much it meant to score in front of the fans
Latest videosView all videos
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
Starting lineup
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
58'
70'
Starting lineup
1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
5
Vladimir Coufal
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
15
Craig Dawson
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
28
Tomas Soucek
MF
20
Jarrod Bowen
MF
79'
41
Declan Rice
MF
90'+1'
22
Saïd Benrahma
MF
8
Pablo Fornals
MF
39'
87'
9
Michail Antonio
S
68'
Substitutes
7
Andriy Yarmolenko
87'
10
Manuel Lanzini
79'
13
Alphonse Areola
16
Mark Noble
23
Issa Diop
24
Ryan Fredericks
31
Ben Johnson
54
Conor Coventry
75
Jamal Baptiste
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Total shots
14
9
Shots on target
4
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
295
380
Free kicks
5
10
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
MCI
5-0
ARS
NOR
1-2
LEI
NEW
2-2
SOU
BHA
0-2
EVE
AVL
1-1
BRE
LIV
1-1
CHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
29
6
3
99
26
+73
93
2
LIVLiverpool
38
28
8
2
94
26
+68
92
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
11
6
76
33
+43
74
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
22
5
11
69
40
+29
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
22
3
13
61
48
+13
69
6
MUNManchester United
38
16
10
12
57
57
0
58
7
WHUWest Ham United
38
16
8
14
60
51
+9
56
8
LEILeicester City
38
14
10
14
62
59
+3
52
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
12
15
11
42
44
-2
51
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
6
17
38
43
-5
51
11
NEWNewcastle United
38
13
10
15
44
62
-18
49
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
15
12
50
46
+4
48
13
BREBrentford
38
13
7
18
48
56
-8
46
14
AVLAston Villa
38
13
6
19
52
54
-2
45
15
SOUSouthampton
38
9
13
16
43
67
-24
40
16
EVEEverton
38
11
6
21
43
66
-23
39
17
LEELeeds United
38
9
11
18
42
79
-37
38
18
BURBurnley
38
7
14
17
34
53
-19
35
19
WATWatford
38
6
5
27
34
77
-43
23
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
7
26
23
84
-61
22
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+2'
free kick won
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Rice(41)
Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
88'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
87'
Substitution
Pablo
Fornals(8)off
Andriy
Yarmolenko(7)on
79'
Substitution
Jarrod
Bowen(20)off
Manuel
Lanzini(10)on
77'
free kick won
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a headed pass.
73'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
68'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Michail
Antonio(9)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
66'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross following a corner.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
63'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
60'
free kick won
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
56'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a through ball.
48'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
42'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
41'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Pablo
Fornals(8)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
33'
free kick won
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
31'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
19'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
8'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
5'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.