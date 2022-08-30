Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brentford

      Palace 1 Brentford 1

      Palace1
      Zaha59'
      Brentford1
      Wissa88'
      Tue 30 Aug 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      post

      Ben Mee (Brentford) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Brentford - Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford (Yoane Wissa).
      88'

      Brentford Goal

      Brentford
      Goal!
      Brentford
      Yoane
      Wissa(11)
      Yoane Wissa
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      85'

      free kick won

      Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Toney(17)
      Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Aaron Hickey
      Aaron
      Hickey(2)
      off
      Saman Ghoddos
      Saman
      Ghoddos(14)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Mathias Jensen
      Mathias
      Jensen(8)
      off
      Yoane Wissa
      Yoane
      Wissa(11)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a headed pass following a corner.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
      73'

      free kick won

      Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ivan Toney.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Hickey(2)
      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      69'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      Keane
      Lewis-Potter(23)
      off
      Josh Dasilva
      Josh
      Dasilva(10)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Bryan Mbeumo
      Bryan
      Mbeumo(19)
      off
      Frank Onyeka
      Frank
      Onyeka(15)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Brentford
      Shandon Baptiste
      Shandon
      Baptiste(26)
      off
      Mikkel Damsgaard
      Mikkel
      Damsgaard(24)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      58'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      54'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen following a set piece situation.
      52'

      free kick won

      Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      post

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brentford 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      40'

      free kick won

      Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zanka (Brentford) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      free kick won

      Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      11'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      59'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      90'+5'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon54'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon80'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon76'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon76'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon54'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      55
      Killian Phillips
      78
      Kaden Rodney

      Starting lineup

      1
      David Raya
      GK
      16
      Ben Mee
      DF
      13
      Zanka
      DF
      2
      Aaron Hickey
      DF
      71'
      substitution icon79'
      3
      Rico Henry
      DF
      27
      Vitaly Janelt
      MF
      8
      Mathias Jensen
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      26
      Shandon Baptiste
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      23
      Keane Lewis-Potter
      S
      substitution icon68'
      19
      Bryan Mbeumo
      S
      substitution icon68'
      17
      Ivan Toney
      S
      83'

      Substitutes

      10
      Josh Dasilva
      substitution icon68'
      11
      Yoane Wissa
      substitution icon79'
      88'
      14
      Saman Ghoddos
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Frank Onyeka
      substitution icon68'
      22
      Thomas Strakosha
      24
      Mikkel Damsgaard
      substitution icon68'
      29
      Mads Bech Sørensen
      30
      Mads Roerslev
      33
      Finley Stevens
