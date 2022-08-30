Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
85'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
83'
Yellow Card
Toney(17)
Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
79'
Substitution
Aaron
Hickey(2)
off
Saman
Ghoddos(14)
on
79'
Substitution
Mathias
Jensen(8)
off
Yoane
Wissa(11)
on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a headed pass following a corner.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
76'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
76'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
73'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ivan Toney.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
71'
Yellow Card
Hickey(2)
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
69'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Keane
Lewis-Potter(23)
off
Josh
Dasilva(10)
on
68'
Substitution
Bryan
Mbeumo(19)
off
Frank
Onyeka(15)
on
68'
Substitution
Shandon
Baptiste(26)
off
Mikkel
Damsgaard(24)
on
64'
free kick won
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
58'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
54'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen following a set piece situation.
52'
free kick won
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
post
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brentford 0.
45'
free kick won
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
41'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
free kick won
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Zanka (Brentford) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
13'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
11'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
85'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
83'
Yellow Card
Toney(17)
Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
79'
Substitution
Aaron
Hickey(2)
off
Saman
Ghoddos(14)
on
79'
Substitution
Mathias
Jensen(8)
off
Yoane
Wissa(11)
on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a headed pass following a corner.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
76'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
76'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
73'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ivan Toney.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
71'
Yellow Card
Hickey(2)
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
69'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Keane
Lewis-Potter(23)
off
Josh
Dasilva(10)
on
68'
Substitution
Bryan
Mbeumo(19)
off
Frank
Onyeka(15)
on
68'
Substitution
Shandon
Baptiste(26)
off
Mikkel
Damsgaard(24)
on
64'
free kick won
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
58'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
54'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
on
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen following a set piece situation.
52'
free kick won
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
post
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brentford 0.
45'
free kick won
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
41'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
free kick won
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Hickey.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Zanka (Brentford) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
25'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
13'
corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
11'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.