Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Win matchworn shirt from Palace's Chelsea clash
Palace 1 Chelsea 2
Palace1
Édouard7'
Chelsea2
Aubameyang38'
Gallagher90'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
90'+3'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Conor
Gallagher(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
89'
free kick won
Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Kovacic(8)
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
84'
Substitution
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
84'
Substitution
Mason
Mount(19)off
Christian
Pulisic(10)on
84'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
79'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
76'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Kai
Havertz(29)off
Conor
Gallagher(23)on
75'
Substitution
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(9)off
Armando
Broja(18)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
74'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
67'
free kick won
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
58'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
56'
Substitution
Jorginho(5)off
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)on
53'
free kick won
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
Yellow Card
Mount(19)
Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré following a set piece situation.
45'+3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
free kick won
(Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
43'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace).
38'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Silva with a headed pass.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
36'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
35'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
32'
Yellow Card
Thiago Silva(6)
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
31'
free kick won
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
29'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
25'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
post
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
22'
Yellow Card
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz with a cross.
15'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
9'
free kick won
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
7'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
7'
22'
84'
Starting lineup
1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
6
Thiago Silva
DF
32'
24
Reece James
DF
33
Wesley Fofana
DF
21
Ben Chilwell
DF
8
Mateo Kovacic
MF
88'
19
Mason Mount
MF
52'
84'
5
Jorginho
MF
56'
29
Kai Havertz
MF
76'
9
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S
38'
75'
17
Raheem Sterling
S
Substitutes
10
Christian Pulisic
84'
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
56'
13
Marcus Bettinelli
14
Trevoh Chalobah
18
Armando Broja
75'
22
Hakim Ziyech
23
Conor Gallagher
76'
90'
26
Kalidou Koulibaly
28
César Azpilicueta
Team stats
Possession
36%
64%
Total shots
7
13
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
5
2
Passes completed
271
559
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
ARS
3-1
TOT
SOU
1-2
EVE
LIV
3-3
BHA
FUL
1-4
NEW
BOU
0-0
BRE
WHU
2-0
WOL
