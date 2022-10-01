Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 1 Chelsea 2

      Palace1
      Édouard7'
      Chelsea2
      Aubameyang38'
      Gallagher90'
      Sat 01 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      89'

      free kick won

      Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Kovacic(8)
      Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Mason
      Mount(19)
      off
      Christian
      Pulisic(10)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      76'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      off
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(9)
      off
      Armando
      Broja(18)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      67'

      free kick won

      Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      58'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      56'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(12)
      on
      53'

      free kick won

      Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Mount(19)
      Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1.
      45'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré following a set piece situation.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      43'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      39'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace).
      38'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Silva with a headed pass.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      35'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      34'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Thiago Silva(6)
      Thiago Silva (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      31'

      free kick won

      Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
      29'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      25'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      post

      Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz with a cross.
      15'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      9'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      7'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon43'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      7'
      22'
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon43'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon84'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon74'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      6
      Thiago Silva
      DF
      32'
      24
      Reece James
      DF
      33
      Wesley Fofana
      DF
      21
      Ben Chilwell
      DF
      8
      Mateo Kovacic
      MF
      88'
      19
      Mason Mount
      MF
      52'
      substitution icon84'
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon56'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      9
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      S
      38'
      substitution icon75'
      17
      Raheem Sterling
      S

      Substitutes

      10
      Christian Pulisic
      substitution icon84'
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon56'
      13
      Marcus Bettinelli
      14
      Trevoh Chalobah
      18
      Armando Broja
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      substitution icon76'
      90'
      26
      Kalidou Koulibaly
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      36%
      64%
      Total shots
      7
      13
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      5
      2
      Passes completed
      271
      559
      Free kicks
      12
      10
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3944
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      4
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      63
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      5
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
