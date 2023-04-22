Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 0 Everton 0

      Palace0
      Everton0
      Sat 22 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Neal Maupay
      Neal
      Maupay(20)
      on
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      82'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      off
      Ben
      Godfrey(22)
      on
      80'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Mason Holgate (Everton) for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      75'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      60'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Alex Iwobi (Everton).
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      55'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
      54'

      free kick won

      Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      40'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Holgate(4)
      Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      34'

      free kick won

      Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray is caught offside.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a cross.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      31'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. James Tarkowski is caught offside.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      18'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      16'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      12
      10
      Shots on target
      2
      5
      Corners
      8
      1
      Passes completed
      309
      214
      Free kicks
      13
      12
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5467
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      13
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      11
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      95
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      FUL
      2-1
      LEE
      LIV
      3-2
      FOR
      LEI
      2-1
      WOL
      BRE
      1-1
      AVL

      FUL
      2-1
      LEE
      LIV
      3-2
      FOR
      LEI
      2-1
      WOL
      BRE
      1-1
      AVL
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      off
      Neal Maupay
      Neal
      Maupay(20)
      on
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
      82'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Demarai
      Gray(11)
      off
      Ben
      Godfrey(22)
      on
      80'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Mason Holgate (Everton) for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      75'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      60'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Alex Iwobi (Everton).
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      55'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
      54'

      free kick won

      Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      40'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Holgate(4)
      Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      34'

      free kick won

      Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray is caught offside.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a cross.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      31'

      free kick won

      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. James Tarkowski is caught offside.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      18'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
      16'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      4'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.