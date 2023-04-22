Johnstone hails support of goalkeepers group
Palace 0 Everton 0
Palace0
Everton0
102:36The Full 90: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton | Palace TV+
16:55Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
- 02:40
01:32Doucoure on Everton draw and settling into the PL
- 02:50
- 68:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Palace TV+68:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Everton | Palace TV+First-team
- 00:002 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton00:002 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 EvertonMatch Action
- 15:59Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton | Palace TV+15:59Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton | Palace TV+First-team
- 06:44Post-match FA Cup Press Conference: Everton (H)06:44Post-match FA Cup Press Conference: Everton (H)Press Conferences
- 02:00Matheus França speaks after first start for Palace02:00Matheus França speaks after first start for PalaceInterviews
- 01:32Ebs gives his thoughts on the 0-0 draw with Everton01:32Ebs gives his thoughts on the 0-0 draw with EvertonInterviews
- 99:07The Full 90: Everton v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+99:07The Full 90: Everton v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 11:27Extended Highlights Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+11:27Extended Highlights Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:23
- 02:29
- 03:59
- 03:13
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
90'+2'
free kick won
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Dominic
Calvert-Lewin(9)off
Neal
Maupay(20)on
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
82'
Substitution
Demarai
Gray(11)off
Ben
Godfrey(22)on
80'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Mason Holgate (Everton) for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
75'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
71'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
71'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
69'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
67'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
64'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Yellow Card
Calvert-Lewin(9)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
63'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
60'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Iwobi (Everton).
57'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
56'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
55'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
54'
free kick won
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
50'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
40'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
37'
Yellow Card
Holgate(4)
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
34'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
offside
Offside, Everton. Demarai Gray is caught offside.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a cross.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
31'
free kick won
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
offside
Offside, Everton. James Tarkowski is caught offside.
27'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
18'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
offside
Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
16'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
12'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
4'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Pickford
GK
19
Vitalii Mykolenko
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
4
Mason Holgate
DF
37'
2
James Tarkowski
DF
7
Dwight McNeil
MF
11
Demarai Gray
MF
82'
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
27
Idrissa Gueye
MF
37
James Garner
MF
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
S
63'
90'+1'
Substitutes
3
Nathan Patterson
13
Yerry Mina
15
Asmir Begovic
20
Neal Maupay
90'+1'
22
Ben Godfrey
82'
26
Tom Davies
30
Conor Coady
31
Andy Lonergan
50
Ellis Simms
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
12
10
Shots on target
2
5
Corners
8
1
Passes completed
309
214
Free kicks
13
12
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
FUL
2-1
LEE
LIV
3-2
FOR
LEI
2-1
WOL
BRE
1-1
AVL
FUL
2-1
LEE
LIV
3-2
FOR
LEI
2-1
WOL
BRE
1-1
AVL
