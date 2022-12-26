Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Palace 0 Fulham 3
Match Summary
Summary:
- Guaita saves superbly from Pereira’s long-range free-kick.
- Ayew thunders an effort off the crossbar from the edge of the box.
- De Cordova Reid gives Fulham the lead after a wonderful Mitrovic delivery.
- Mitchell is shown a straight red card just before half-time.
- HT: Palace 0-1 Fulham
- Palace are reduced to nine as Tomkins is shown a second yellow.
- Pereira hits the outside of the post.
- Mitrovic knocks the ball down for Ream to slam home a second.
- The Serbian striker adds a third, nodding home from close range.
- FT: Palace 0-3 Fulham
The first home game in almost seven weeks was always likely to produce an impressive atmosphere, but the afternoon began in moving fashion with tributes paid to legendary musician and former Palace associate director Maxi Jazz and England World Cup winner George Cohen.
The visitors started more brightly and looked confident in possession, but their first real opportunity came from a set-piece as Andreas Pereira’s audacious effort forced an excellent save from Vicente Guaita.
Palace grew into the game, and came within inches of taking the lead at the other end. Michael Olise fed Jordan Ayew, playing his first match since returning from the World Cup with Ghana, who thundered an effort off the top of the crossbar.
The Eagles were made to rue their profligacy moments later, as Bobby De Cordova Reid nodded Fulham in front. It was all about the delivery, Aleksandar Mitrovic turning provider to produce a sumptuous cross that De Cordova Reid could glance home.
Things went from bad to worse as Palace were reduced to ten men. It was a classic 50-50 challenge, but Tyrick Mitchell got there a second too late and his contact was high; there were few complaints from the left-back as Andy Madley brandished a straight red card.
After the break it was a case of déjà vu, and the Eagles found themselves down to nine. This time it was James Tomkins, shown a second yellow card for an alleged elbow to the face of Mitrovic.
From then on it was all Fulham. Pereira raced into the penalty area and struck the outside of the post, before a stunning save from Guaita prevented Mitrovic powering home a second with his head.
Mitrovic was not to be denied, however, and soon he got his second assist of the game, knocking a corner down for Tim Ream to slam home from close range.
He found the net himself before long, and it was a striker’s goal: hovering in the six-yard box, he was perfectly placed to nod home a mishit shot from close range.
A frustrating afternoon in the extreme for Patrick Vieira and his players, but next up is Bournemouth on New Years’ Eve.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Ward, 67), Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 83), Eze (Richards, 60), Schlupp (Riedewald, 83), Ayew, Zaha, Olise (Hughes, 83).
Subs not used: Butland (GK), Edouard, Ebiowei, Gordon.
Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Reed, Mitrovic (Vinicius, 85), Ream, De Cordova-Reid (Wilson, 81), Pereira (Harris, 85), Willian (James, 82), Palhinha (Cairney, 75), Diop, Robinson.
Subs not used: Rodak (GK), Adarabioyo, Duffy, Chalobah.
Match Blog
Full-Time
corner
attempt saved
miss
free kick won
attempt blocked
attempt blocked
miss
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Fulham Goal
attempt blocked
attempt saved
attempt blocked
attempt saved
Substitution
end delay
VAR
Fulham Goal
attempt blocked
corner
attempt blocked
attempt saved
Substitution
corner
corner
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
post
miss
attempt blocked
Substitution
secondyellow card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
miss
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
First-Half Ends
miss
free kick won
miss
corner
free kick won
free kick won
end delay
start delay
Red Card
free kick won
free kick won
Fulham Goal
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
post
offside
corner
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
offside
offside
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
miss
free kick won
free kick won
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
