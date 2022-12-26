Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Fulham

      Palace 0 Fulham 3

      Palace0
      Fulham3
      De Cordova-Reid31'
      Ream71'
      Mitrovic80'
      Mon 26 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham |

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham |

      08:21

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Guaita saves superbly from Pereira’s long-range free-kick.
      • Ayew thunders an effort off the crossbar from the edge of the box.
      • De Cordova Reid gives Fulham the lead after a wonderful Mitrovic delivery.
      • Mitchell is shown a straight red card just before half-time.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Fulham
      • Palace are reduced to nine as Tomkins is shown a second yellow.
      • Pereira hits the outside of the post.
      • Mitrovic knocks the ball down for Ream to slam home a second.
      • The Serbian striker adds a third, nodding home from close range.
      • FT: Palace 0-3 Fulham

      The first home game in almost seven weeks was always likely to produce an impressive atmosphere, but the afternoon began in moving fashion with tributes paid to legendary musician and former Palace associate director Maxi Jazz and England World Cup winner George Cohen.

      The visitors started more brightly and looked confident in possession, but their first real opportunity came from a set-piece as Andreas Pereira’s audacious effort forced an excellent save from Vicente Guaita.

      Palace grew into the game, and came within inches of taking the lead at the other end. Michael Olise fed Jordan Ayew, playing his first match since returning from the World Cup with Ghana, who thundered an effort off the top of the crossbar.

      The Eagles were made to rue their profligacy moments later, as Bobby De Cordova Reid nodded Fulham in front. It was all about the delivery, Aleksandar Mitrovic turning provider to produce a sumptuous cross that De Cordova Reid could glance home.

      Things went from bad to worse as Palace were reduced to ten men. It was a classic 50-50 challenge, but Tyrick Mitchell got there a second too late and his contact was high; there were few complaints from the left-back as Andy Madley brandished a straight red card.

      After the break it was a case of déjà vu, and the Eagles found themselves down to nine. This time it was James Tomkins, shown a second yellow card for an alleged elbow to the face of Mitrovic.

      From then on it was all Fulham. Pereira raced into the penalty area and struck the outside of the post, before a stunning save from Guaita prevented Mitrovic powering home a second with his head.

      Mitrovic was not to be denied, however, and soon he got his second assist of the game, knocking a corner down for Tim Ream to slam home from close range.

      He found the net himself before long, and it was a striker’s goal: hovering in the six-yard box, he was perfectly placed to nod home a mishit shot from close range.

      A frustrating afternoon in the extreme for Patrick Vieira and his players, but next up is Bournemouth on New Years’ Eve.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Ward, 67), Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 83), Eze (Richards, 60), Schlupp (Riedewald, 83), Ayew, Zaha, Olise (Hughes, 83).

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), Edouard, Ebiowei, Gordon.

      Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Reed, Mitrovic (Vinicius, 85), Ream, De Cordova-Reid (Wilson, 81), Pereira (Harris, 85), Willian (James, 82), Palhinha (Cairney, 75), Diop, Robinson.

      Subs not used: Rodak (GK), Adarabioyo, Duffy, Chalobah.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kenny Tete (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
      85'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Andreas Pereira(18)
      off
      Luke
      Harris(38)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Aleksandar
      Mitrovic(9)
      off
      Carlos Vinícius(30)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Willian(20)
      off
      Dan James
      Dan
      James(21)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      off
      Harry
      Wilson(8)
      on
      80'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Aleksandar
      Mitrovic(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      75'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      João Palhinha(26)
      off
      Tom
      Cairney(10)
      on
      74'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Fulham - Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham (Tim Ream).
      71'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Tim
      Ream(13)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 2. Tim Ream (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Issa Diop (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.
      62'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      post

      Andreas Pereira (Fulham) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a set piece situation.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      57'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Willian (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 1.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      44'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      40'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      34'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Kenny Tete (Fulham).
      34'

      Red Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card.
      33'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 1. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a cross.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Andreas Pereira (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      post

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      20'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      20'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
      9'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Kenny Tete tries a through ball, but Bobby De Cordova-Reid is caught offside.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      6'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      5'

      free kick won

      João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a set piece situation.
      2'

      free kick won

      Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      34'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon67'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      20'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon67'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon84'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon84'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon60'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon83'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon

      Starting lineup

      17
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      31
      Issa Diop
      DF
      33
      Antonee Robinson
      DF
      2
      Kenny Tete
      DF
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      71'
      6
      Harrison Reed
      MF
      20
      Willian
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      MF
      31'
      substitution icon81'
      18
      Andreas Pereira
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      26
      João Palhinha
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S
      80'
      substitution icon85'

      Substitutes

      1
      Marek Rodák
      4
      Tosin Adarabioyo
      5
      Shane Duffy
      8
      Harry Wilson
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Tom Cairney
      substitution icon75'
      12
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      21
      Dan James
      substitution icon81'
      30
      Carlos Vinícius
      substitution icon85'
      38
      Luke Harris
      substitution icon85'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      36%
      64%
      Total shots
      4
      23
      Shots on target
      0
      11
      Corners
      1
      8
      Passes completed
      274
      543
      Free kicks
      15
      11
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5865
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      7
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Crosses
      1
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      69
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Tackles
      4
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      BRE
      2-2
      TOT
      SOU
      1-3
      BHA
      LEI
      0-3
      NEW
      EVE
      1-2
      WOL
      AVL
      1-3
      LIV
      ARS
      3-1
      WHU

