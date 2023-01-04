Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 0 Spurs 4

      Palace0
      Spurs4
      Kane48' 53'
      Doherty68'
      Son Heung-Min72'
      Wed 04 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur | PalaceTV+

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur | PalaceTV+

      01:36:05
      • Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        02:10
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        02:10
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        Interviews
      • Vieira on 'brutal' result
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        01:36
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        01:36
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        Interviews

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Vieira names an unchanged XI from the side that beat Bournemouth.
      • Lloris denies Ayew with a strong right hand as Palace start with confidence.
      • Andersen is inches away with a superb long-range effort.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Spurs
      • Kane gives Spurs the lead, nodding home from close range.
      • A powerfully accurate finish gives Kane and Spurs their second.
      • Doherty adds a third from close range.
      • Son fires home a fourth with the help of a deflection.
      • FT: Palace 0-4 Spurs

      It was fitting that Palace started the new year by remembering those lost, and there were emotional tributes to ‘keeper John Jackson and musician Maxi Jazz before kick-off.

      Vieira, keen to replicate the confident performance at Bournemouth, named an unchanged side, and it seemed to have the desired effect – the Eagles were the dominant side for the opening 45 minutes.

      Wilfried Zaha was, as usual, at the centre of everything and it was his dancing feet that gave the hosts their clearest opening, skipping past three defenders and picking out Jordan Ayew with his back to goal. Ayew turned well and struck low and hard, but Lloris got down well to keep it out.

      Palace had the momentum, and Joachim Andersen came close to breaking the deadlock in spectacular fashion, as his rasping left-footed effort flashed narrowly wide. Moments later Olise was through, but his shot was blocked in the nick of time.

      After the restart Palace looked to continue in the same vein, with first Ayew and then Joel Ward trying their luck, but then came the suckerpunch.

      It was a classic ‘one-two’ combination, as Harry Kane struck twice in five minutes to give Spurs a commanding lead. The first was a towering header at the far-post to turn in Ivan Perišić’s inviting ball in, the second a powerful, accurate strike into the bottom corner.

      From then on Palace found it difficult to get back into the game, and try as they might they couldn’t stop Spurs extending their advantage. Doherty added a third from close range, while Son got the fourth – with the help of an enormous deflection off the boot of Marc Guéhi.

      Palace tried to salvage a consolation and came close through Ayew and Zaha, but in the end a frustrating night was brought to a close and attention turned to the FA Cup on Saturday.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Mateta, 61), Olise (Edouard, 73), Eze (Hughes, 73), Zaha, Ayew.

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

      Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty (Emerson Royal, 77) Skipp (Sarr, 66), Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil (Sessegnon, 77) Perišić (White, 86), Dier, Romero, Lenglet (Davies, 86).

      Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      88'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Clément
      Lenglet(34)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Ivan
      Perisic(14)
      off
      Harvey White
      Harvey
      White(42)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      78'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      off
      Emerson Royal(12)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      off
      Ryan
      Sessegnon(19)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Gil(11)
      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      72'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      71'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      68'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball.
      66'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Oliver
      Skipp(4)
      off
      Pape
      Sarr(29)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a headed pass following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      64'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      free kick won

      Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Bryan Gil is caught offside.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Skipp(4)
      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      34'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      27'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      26'

      free kick won

      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      61'
      substitution icon61'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon61'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon74'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon73'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      17
      Cristian Romero
      DF
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      34
      Clément Lenglet
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      4
      Oliver Skipp
      MF
      42'
      substitution icon66'
      2
      Matt Doherty
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Ivan Perisic
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      11
      Bryan Gil
      S
      77'
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      48'
      53'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      72'

      Substitutes

      6
      Davinson Sánchez
      12
      Emerson Royal
      substitution icon78'
      19
      Ryan Sessegnon
      substitution icon77'
      20
      Fraser Forster
      24
      Djed Spence
      25
      Japhet Tanganga
      29
      Pape Sarr
      substitution icon66'
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon86'
      42
      Harvey White
      substitution icon86'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      19
      14
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      387
      470
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5063
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      11
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      77
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      SOU
      0-1
      FOR
      LEE
      2-2
      WHU
      AVL
      1-1
      WOL

      The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur | PalaceTV+

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur | PalaceTV+

      01:36:05
      • Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        02:10
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        02:10
        Ward reacts to Spurs defeat
        Interviews
      • Vieira on 'brutal' result
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        01:36
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        01:36
        Vieira on 'brutal' result
        Interviews

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      61'
      substitution icon61'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon61'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon74'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon73'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      17
      Cristian Romero
      DF
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      34
      Clément Lenglet
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      4
      Oliver Skipp
      MF
      42'
      substitution icon66'
      2
      Matt Doherty
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon78'
      14
      Ivan Perisic
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      11
      Bryan Gil
      S
      77'
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      48'
      53'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      72'

      Substitutes

      6
      Davinson Sánchez
      12
      Emerson Royal
      substitution icon78'
      19
      Ryan Sessegnon
      substitution icon77'
      20
      Fraser Forster
      24
      Djed Spence
      25
      Japhet Tanganga
      29
      Pape Sarr
      substitution icon66'
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon86'
      42
      Harvey White
      substitution icon86'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      19
      14
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      387
      470
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5063
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      11
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      77
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      SOU
      0-1
      FOR
      LEE
      2-2
      WHU
      AVL
      1-1
      WOL
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Vieira names an unchanged XI from the side that beat Bournemouth.
      • Lloris denies Ayew with a strong right hand as Palace start with confidence.
      • Andersen is inches away with a superb long-range effort.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Spurs
      • Kane gives Spurs the lead, nodding home from close range.
      • A powerfully accurate finish gives Kane and Spurs their second.
      • Doherty adds a third from close range.
      • Son fires home a fourth with the help of a deflection.
      • FT: Palace 0-4 Spurs

      It was fitting that Palace started the new year by remembering those lost, and there were emotional tributes to ‘keeper John Jackson and musician Maxi Jazz before kick-off.

      Vieira, keen to replicate the confident performance at Bournemouth, named an unchanged side, and it seemed to have the desired effect – the Eagles were the dominant side for the opening 45 minutes.

      Wilfried Zaha was, as usual, at the centre of everything and it was his dancing feet that gave the hosts their clearest opening, skipping past three defenders and picking out Jordan Ayew with his back to goal. Ayew turned well and struck low and hard, but Lloris got down well to keep it out.

      Palace had the momentum, and Joachim Andersen came close to breaking the deadlock in spectacular fashion, as his rasping left-footed effort flashed narrowly wide. Moments later Olise was through, but his shot was blocked in the nick of time.

      After the restart Palace looked to continue in the same vein, with first Ayew and then Joel Ward trying their luck, but then came the suckerpunch.

      It was a classic ‘one-two’ combination, as Harry Kane struck twice in five minutes to give Spurs a commanding lead. The first was a towering header at the far-post to turn in Ivan Perišić’s inviting ball in, the second a powerful, accurate strike into the bottom corner.

      From then on Palace found it difficult to get back into the game, and try as they might they couldn’t stop Spurs extending their advantage. Doherty added a third from close range, while Son got the fourth – with the help of an enormous deflection off the boot of Marc Guéhi.

      Palace tried to salvage a consolation and came close through Ayew and Zaha, but in the end a frustrating night was brought to a close and attention turned to the FA Cup on Saturday.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Mateta, 61), Olise (Edouard, 73), Eze (Hughes, 73), Zaha, Ayew.

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

      Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty (Emerson Royal, 77) Skipp (Sarr, 66), Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil (Sessegnon, 77) Perišić (White, 86), Dier, Romero, Lenglet (Davies, 86).

      Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      88'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Clément
      Lenglet(34)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Ivan
      Perisic(14)
      off
      Harvey White
      Harvey
      White(42)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      78'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      off
      Emerson Royal(12)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      off
      Ryan
      Sessegnon(19)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Gil(11)
      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      72'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      71'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      68'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball.
      66'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Oliver
      Skipp(4)
      off
      Pape
      Sarr(29)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a headed pass following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      64'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      free kick won

      Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Bryan Gil is caught offside.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Skipp(4)
      Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      34'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
      27'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      26'

      free kick won

      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.